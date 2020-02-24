India vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup: Poonam, Verma star as IND maintain winning start

India's star from the first match, Poonam Yadav, once again delivered the good when most-needed to help India beat Bangladesh by 18 runs in their Group A encounter. Playing the second match at the W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth, Yadav took three wickets as India restricted Bangladesh to just 124/8 after posting a competitive total of 142/6.

Chasing 143 to win, Murshida Khatun compiled a 26-ball 30 after her opening partner Shamima Sultana was sent packing in the second over by Shikha Pandey.

Once Khatun was removed by Arundhati Reddy, Nigar Sultana (35) tried to keep them in the hunt but Bangladesh struggled against the quality spin bowling of Poonam Yadav, who claimed three wickets to derail Bangladesh's chase.

Arundhati Reddy (2/33) and Pandey (2/14) took two wickets each, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/25) accounted for one wicket.

Earlier 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma gave India a rollicking start, smashing a 17-ball 39 which contained two fours and four sixes.

Jemimah Rodrigues also scored a crucial 37-ball 34 but rest of the batsmen failed to fire as India's runrate took a hit.

Down the order, Veda Krishnamurthy then blasted 20 off 11 balls studded with four boundaries to lift them to a fighting total.

For Bangladesh, skipper Salma Khatun (2/25) and Panna Ghosh (2/25) claimed two wickets each.

Verma who was adjudged the Player of the Match for her 17-ball blitz said that the absence of Smriti Mandhana who was ruled out due to a viral fever spurred her to stay around longer.





Skipper Kaur acknowledged the contribution from her key players Verma, Richa Ghosh and Veda Krishnamurthy. She however downplayed India's winning start to the tournament saying, "We just look at one game at a time. Looking forward to do well in the future also."





(With PTI Inputs)

"Since Mandhana wasn't around, I wanted to take the responsibility to stay around and give India a good start." said Verma. "I've been practising hitting the ball hard and I would like to bring the team more success in the future. I'd like to continue doing this, help India win matches and ultimately win us the World Cup."