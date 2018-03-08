India vs Bangladesh T20I LIVE: Men in Blue on track after 10 overs, Bangladesh 139/8

Live now
Mar 08, 2018 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
All set! Second inning begins at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India is chasing a target of 140, to pick up their first points of the series.
The Bangladesh innings comes to an end at 139/8. India need 140 runs to win.
FOUR! Dhawan gets his 50!
Shikhar Dhawan launched the third ball for a six over mid-wicket. India will be happy with a boundary and a couple of singles in an over. India 99/2 after 13 overs.
SIX! Shikhar Dhawan launches a ball over mid-wicket!
Mustafizur Rahman came in to bowl out his spell. The Indian duo picking up singles. Raina 21 (20), Dhawan 40 (31). India 88/2 after 12 overs.
Big LBW appeals by Mehedi. Umpire turns it down on both occasions. Replay show the ball was hitting Dhawan’s arm first occasion. Bangladesh used DRS after the second appeal and got it wrong. Umpires call: Not Out. India 83/2 after 11 overs.
Right-arm medium-fast bowler Soumya Sarkar was brought into the attack. Dhawan looks to play a big shot but settles for a single. The Indian duo looks happy to pick up singles at this stage of the inning. India 81/2 after 10 overs.
Mehedi Hasan returned to bowl his third over. Big appeal for an LBW but it was turned down by the umpire. Replays suggest that it was the correct decision. First dull over of the inning. Just 5 off it. India 73/2 after 9 overs.
Taskin bowls short and Dhawan scores 10 off the first two balls of the over. Dhawan lets the ball come closer to the body before helping it glide over the boundary for a six. Then he follows it with a four at square leg. India’s required run rate is now around 6. Current rate is around 8.5 India 68/2 after 8 overs.
FOUR! Dhawan scores a four at square leg. He makes it look easy.
SIX! Dhawan lets the ball come closer to the body and then helps it glide over the boundary.
Suresh Raina slog-sweeps for a six over mid-wicket. That beautiful shot also brought up India’s 50. Eight of the over. In spite of the two wickets, India are still in command. India 55/2 after 7 overs.
SIX! Suresh Raina slog-sweeps for a six. That also brings up India’s 50.
Bangladesh seamers are doing the trick. Rubel strikes. Rishabh Pant does what his skipper did. Pant played the ball onto the stump off the first delivery. Suresh Raina comes in at number four and gets off the mark with a risky single. Shikhar Dhawan pulled one away for a four at deep sweeper point. All that, before Mehedi Hasan drops Dhawan in what would have been a stunning catch. India 47/2 after 6 overs.
FOUR! Short ball and is pulled away by Dhawan at four at deep sweeper point.
OUT! Played on, again. This time it is Rishabh Pant.
Mehedi Hasan comes in for the Bengal Tigers. Shikhar Dhawan scores a four off a sweep. Hasan does well to a good line and length after that. India 40/1 after 5 overs.
FOUR! Dhawan scores off a sweep!
Rahman returns and strikes. But, from the other end. Lack of room prompts an inside-edge from Rohit Sharma. The ball drags onto the stumps. Rishabh Pant comes in at number three and launches one over the long on boundary for a four. India 33/1 after 4 overs.
FOUR! Rishabh Pant launches one over the long on boundary for a four.
OUT! Rohit Sharma falls. Lack of room prompts an inside-edge from Sharma. The ball drags onto the stumps. Rahman strikes.
With a short run-up, Rubel Hossain replaced Rahman for Bangladesh. Poor fielding gives India a four to beginning of the over. But, Rubel does well to not leak more runs in the remaining balls, albeit good running by India’s openers. India 27/0 after 3 overs.
FOUR! The fielder gives up. The ball glides over the boundary rope. Rohit Sharma scores another one.
Taskin Ahmed begins the proceedings from the other end and beats Rohit Sharma initially. But, that does not deter the Indian skipper who lifts the next ball for a four over mid-wicket boundary. Then, he scored another one, this time on the off side, at deep backward point. India 18/0 after 2 overs.
FOUR! Second four by Sharma in this over. This time on the off side, at deep backward point.
FOUR! Rohit Sharma lifts a length ball for a four over mid-wicket boundary.
Mustafizur Rahman opened the bowling attack for Bangladesh, with a clear aim to pick early wickets. India were of the mark straight away. Shikhar Dhawan opens the boundaries count for India with a four through point. India 9/0 after the first over.
FOUR! Second ball of the inning. Shikhar Dhawan opens the boundaries count for India.
OUT! Rohit Sharma gets a beautiful throw in from the deep and finds the man a foot short. Bangladesh now 135/8