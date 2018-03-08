India vs Bangladesh T20I LIVE: Men in Blue on track after 10 overs, Bangladesh 139/8

Bangladesh seamers are doing the trick. Rubel strikes. Rishabh Pant does what his skipper did. Pant played the ball onto the stump off the first delivery. Suresh Raina comes in at number four and gets off the mark with a risky single. Shikhar Dhawan pulled one away for a four at deep sweeper point. All that, before Mehedi Hasan drops Dhawan in what would have been a stunning catch. India 47/2 after 6 overs.