India vs Bangladesh T20I Highlights: Men in Blue beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets, claim first win in the series

Mar 08, 2018 10:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
All set! Second inning begins at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India is chasing a target of 140, to pick up their first points of the series.
The Bangladesh innings comes to an end at 139/8. India need 140 runs to win.
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, “We looked into what went wrong against Sri Lanka and we thought hitting back of a length was a good option. We wanted them to go after the long boundaries. I thought the bowlers executed their plans really well. We need to improve out catching. Hopefully we won't make the same mistakes again.”
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said, “It is obvious that we did not bat well. They executed their plans well. The dot balls created a lot of pressure. I think we are just one win away from getting a boost. We're still searching for it and I think we will get it."
Man of the match: Vijay Shankar
India’s head-to-head record against Bangladesh in Twenty20 Internationals is now 6-0.
That’s it! India have beaten Bangladesh by 6 wickets in Colombo. The Men in Blue have picked up their first points in this tri-series.
The next match in this series is between hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday. India’s next match is on Monday against Sri Lanka.
Manish Pandey plays it delicately and gets a four at third-man. The duo then picked up a couple of singles. Pandey then gets another boundary, this time on the off side. India 136/4 after 18 overs.
FOUR! Pandey gets another boundary. This time on the off side.
FOUR! Pandey plays it delicately and gets a boundary at third-man.
Taskin Ahmed made a breakthrough. Shikhar Dhawan hits one too high and gets caught near mid-off. Dhawan 55 (43). Six runs off the over. India 126/4 after 17 overs.
OUT! Taskin makes a breakthrough. Dhawan caught out.
Noise on the stump mic. The bat was probably the bat was hitting the bad. Nazmul bowled a short ball and Pandey dispatched it for four. India 120/3 after 16 overs.
FOUR! Nazmul bowls too short and Pandey dispatches it for four.
Manish Pandey tries to get off the mark with a four at third-man. But Rahman does well to stop the ball. Just five runs and a wicket. India 113/3 after 15 overs.
OUT! Suresh Raina gets out off a short delivery. (c Mehidy b Rubel)
100 came up for India. Shortly after, Dhawan tapped a delivery and helped it on its way for a four. The four also brought up his 50. First points in this tri-series are now just round the corner for the Men in Blue. India 108/2 after 14 overs.
FOUR! Dhawan gets his 50!
Shikhar Dhawan launched the third ball for a six over mid-wicket. India will be happy with a boundary and a couple of singles in an over. India 99/2 after 13 overs.
SIX! Shikhar Dhawan launches a ball over mid-wicket!
Mustafizur Rahman came in to bowl out his spell. The Indian duo picking up singles. Raina 21 (20), Dhawan 40 (31). India 88/2 after 12 overs.
Big LBW appeals by Mehedi. Umpire turns it down on both occasions. Replay show the ball was hitting Dhawan’s arm first occasion. Bangladesh used DRS after the second appeal and got it wrong. Umpires call: Not Out. India 83/2 after 11 overs.
Right-arm medium-fast bowler Soumya Sarkar was brought into the attack. Dhawan looks to play a big shot but settles for a single. The Indian duo looks happy to pick up singles at this stage of the inning. India 81/2 after 10 overs.
Mehedi Hasan returned to bowl his third over. Big appeal for an LBW but it was turned down by the umpire. Replays suggest that it was the correct decision. First dull over of the inning. Just 5 off it. India 73/2 after 9 overs.
Taskin bowls short and Dhawan scores 10 off the first two balls of the over. Dhawan lets the ball come closer to the body before helping it glide over the boundary for a six. Then he follows it with a four at square leg. India’s required run rate is now around 6. Current rate is around 8.5 India 68/2 after 8 overs.
FOUR! Dhawan scores a four at square leg. He makes it look easy.
SIX! Dhawan lets the ball come closer to the body and then helps it glide over the boundary.
Suresh Raina slog-sweeps for a six over mid-wicket. That beautiful shot also brought up India’s 50. Eight of the over. In spite of the two wickets, India are still in command. India 55/2 after 7 overs.
SIX! Suresh Raina slog-sweeps for a six. That also brings up India’s 50.
Bangladesh seamers are doing the trick. Rubel strikes. Rishabh Pant does what his skipper did. Pant played the ball onto the stump off the first delivery. Suresh Raina comes in at number four and gets off the mark with a risky single. Shikhar Dhawan pulled one away for a four at deep sweeper point. All that, before Mehedi Hasan drops Dhawan in what would have been a stunning catch. India 47/2 after 6 overs.