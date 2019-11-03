India vs Bangladesh schedule: Match timings, weather forecast, live streaming and squads

Following a 3-0 annihilation of South Africa in the Test series, Team India get back to the grind as their Bangladesh counterparts come knocking. The Tigers will go up against the Men in Blue in a three-match T20I series before playing two Test matches which will carry valuable World Test Championship (WTC) points.

The second Test match which will take place at the Eden Gardens will also be the first-ever Day/Night Test to be played in India.

However, before going onto the Test series both teams will first battle it out in the shortest format. The series will be another opportunity for the youngsters in the Indian squad to prove their credentials ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. With Virat Kohli rested for the T20I series, Rohit Sharma will lead the side.

Bangladesh have been rocked by injuries and controversy leading up to the this tour and travel to India with a severely depleted squad missing the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Saifuddin. The responsibility will be on the shoulders of the experienced Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman to impose themselves on proceedings.

Here's a look at the full schedule, squads, weather forecast and live streaming details for Bangladesh's tour of India 2019:

IND vs BAN T20I schedule:

03 November - India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I - 7 PM IST, Arun Jaitley Stadium (Formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium), Delhi.

07 November - India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I - 7 PM IST, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

10 November - India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I - 7 PM IST, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

IND vs BAN Test schedule:

14 – 18 November – India vs Bangladesh 1st Test – 9:30 AM IST, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

22 – 26 November – India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test – 01:00 PM IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Bangladesh T20I Squad: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Animul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun and Taijul Islam.

India Test Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

Bangladesh Test Squad: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Mominul Haque (C), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mossadek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al Amin Hossain and Ebadot Hossain.









Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur.

Where to Watch: The India vs Bangladesh series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. TV users can catch the action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD2 channels. Online users can also stream the matches live on the Hotstar App.

IND vs BAN Weather Forecast:

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I, Dehli Weather Forecast: While there is no threat of rain looming over the Arun Jaitley Stadium yet Dehli's pollution levels have been a cause for concern. Questions have been raised about holding the match in Delhi at a time when the city is battling the post-Diwali air pollution but the BCCI refused to shift the tie due to logistic issues.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I, Rajkot Weather Forecast: Rains aren't expected to disrupt proceedings at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium with a partly cloudy evening predicted for November 7.

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Nagpur Weather Forecast: Sunny weather has been predicted for the third and final T20I fixture between the two teams which will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on November 10.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Indore Weather Forecast: There are slight chances of a thunderstorm predicted for Day 2 and 3 of the 1st Test which will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. However, very little chance of rain and we should have an uninterrupted match.