India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma set to become first Indian to play 100 T20Is

Team India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will create history by coming the first Indian player to play 100 T20 Internationals when he takes the field against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I at Rajkot on November 3. Rohit made his debut in the format against England back in 2007, however he didn't get an opportunity to bat as Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwah and Yuvraj Sinch scored fifties to help India post 218/4.

Rohit will also become only the second cricketer to have played more than 100 T20I games with only Pakistan's Shoaib Malik ahead of him with 111 appearances.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I preview: Telecast time, possible XI, betting odds and weather forecast

The Hit-Man is currently the top-scorer in the shortest format with 2452 runs with regular skipper Virat Kohli second in the list with an aggregate of 2450 runs. Rohit has scored the runs at a strike-rate of 136.67 with four hundreds and 17 half-centuries.

"It's been a long journey since 2007, I made my debut in the T20 World Cup. There has been a lot ups and down in the last 12 years in this format particularly. This has taught me so many lessons going forward," Rohit had said in Delhi, when asked about the milestone.

"When you come into the team as a youngster, you are trying to learn things which happened quite smoothly at start. Then with few ups and few downs, I have become a stronger player and understood my game really well.

"There are so many things I can talk about. It has been a fruitful journey, one which will always be remembered and cherished by me," Rohit said.

His opposite number Mahmudullah Riyad is also on the cusp of a national record.

If he happens to hit two more sixes, he will be the first Bangladeshi batsman to complete 50 sixes in this format.