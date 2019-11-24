India vs Bangladesh: Records and numbers from the series clean sweep by Kohli & Co

Here are some of the records set by the Indian cricket team after their second and final Test of this series against Bangladesh Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 With the series win over Bangladesh, India have extended its record of consecutive home Test series victories to 12. (Image: AP) 2/6 The second Test between India and Bangladesh saw the trio of Indian pacers -- Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami pick 19 wickets. It is the most number of wickets by Indian pacers in a Home Test. The previous best was 17 wickets against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2017/18 season. (Image: AP) 3/6 With the win in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata, Team India became the first team to win four consecutive Tests by an Innings margin. (Image: AP) 4/6 Virat Kohli has now led his side to seven consecutive Test wins which is an Indian record. (Image: AP) 5/6 Only 968 balls were bowled in the second Test in Kolkata. It was the shortest Test, in terms of deliveries, with an outright result in India. Previous record stood at 1,028 balls when India beat Afghanistan in Bangalore in 2018. (Image: AP) 6/6 With the win in the second Test, Virat Kohli now holds the record of most innings wins for an Indian captain. The number of wins stand at 11. (Image: AP) First Published on Nov 24, 2019 03:21 pm