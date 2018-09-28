India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates, 2018 Asia Cup Final: Dhoni and Karthik look to rebuild after India lose Rohit

Rubel sends down three dot balls to start the over. CAUGHT! Rubel sends down a short ball on the 4th delivery and Rohit goes for the pull shot. The Indian skipper doesn’t connect well with the shot though as he picks out Nazmul Islam at deep square leg.

M S Dhoni is the new man in and there’s a big shout for LBW on the last delivery but Dhoni got an inside edge on it. Wicket maiden for Rubel. Bangladesh are right back in the game.

India 83/3 after 17 overs