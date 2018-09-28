India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates, 2018 Asia Cup Final: Dhoni and Karthik look to rebuild after India lose Rohit

Live now
Sep 28, 2018 10:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Rohit Sharma c Nazmul b Rubel 48 (55)
WICKET! Rayudu c Rahim b Mortaza 2 (7)
WICKET! Dhawan c Sarkar b Islam 15 (14)
India need 223 runs to win the Asia Cup
WICKET! Rubel Hossain b Bumrah 0 (2)
WICKET! Soumya Sarkar run out Rayudu/Dhoni 33 (45)
WICKET! Nazmul Islam run out Manish Pandey 7 (13)
WICKET! Mashrafe Mortaza st Dhoni b Kuldeep 7 (9)
WICKET! Liton Das st Dhoni b Kuldeep 121 (117)
WICKET! Mahmudullah c Bumrah b Yadav 4 (16)
HUNDRED up for Das! 100 (87)
WICKET! Mithun run-out (Jadeja/Chahal) 2 (4)
WICKET! Mushfiqur Rahim c Bumrah b Jadhav 5 (9)
WICKET! Imrul Kayes lbw b Chahal 2 (12)
WICKET! Mehidy Hasan c Rayudu b Jadhav 32 (59)
FIFTY up for Liton Das! 52 (33)
Bowling change. Mustafizur is back into the attack. Dhoni on strike. He leaves the first ball for the wicketkeeper. Second ball is played to mid-off but there is a fielder. Third ball is cut to point but there is a fielder. Fourth ball is left for the wicketkeeper. Fifth ball is played to mid-on but again finds a fielder. That is five dots in a row. Last played to off-side for a single. Only one run off the over.
India 98/3 after 22 overs
Nazmul Islam comes back into the attack. He starts with 2 dot balls before Dhoni runs the 3rd ball to sweeper cover for a single. Karthik gets a juicy short delivery and he hammers it over long on for a SIX. Nazmul responds well with 2 dot balls to end the over. India slowly but steadily moving towards the target.
India 97/3 after 21 overs
The Bangladeshi skipper and Rubel Hossain are doing well to restrict the run flow and increase the pressure on the batsmen. They also have a slip in place as they look to pick up further wickets. Mortaza start the over with 3 dot balls. Karthik then flicks the 4th ball towards fine leg for a single. Dhoni drops the 5th ball into the covers for another run. Just 2 runs off the over. India need 133 runs to win at a run rate of 4.43.
India 90/3 after 20 overs
Rubel is showing great discipline as he maintains a tight line to the batsmen. The batsmen pick up singles off the 2nd and 3rd delivery. Rubel looks for the bouncer on the 5th delivery but it’s too high and the umpire signals a wide. Just 3 runs off the over.
India 88/3 after 19 overs
Karthik drives the 3rd ball past mid-on for a quick single. Mortaza sends the next ball wide outside off but surprisingly Dhoni lets it pass back to the keeper. Dhoni then rotates strike as he gets a thick outside edge to the next delivery sending the ball down to third man. Just 2 runs off the over. India need these two batsmen to stay at the crease for now. They cannot afford to lose any more wickets.
India 85/3 after 18 overs
Rubel sends down three dot balls to start the over. CAUGHT! Rubel sends down a short ball on the 4th delivery and Rohit goes for the pull shot. The Indian skipper doesn’t connect well with the shot though as he picks out Nazmul Islam at deep square leg.
M S Dhoni is the new man in and there’s a big shout for LBW on the last delivery but Dhoni got an inside edge on it. Wicket maiden for Rubel. Bangladesh are right back in the game.
India 83/3 after 17 overs
Mortaza starts well with 2 dot balls. Karthik clips the 3rd ball off his pads for a single. Rohit then drives the next ball through point for another run. Mortaza bangs the last ball short and Karthik pulls it beautifully through midwicket for 2 runs. India now need 140 runs to win.
India 83/2 after 16 overs
Rubel bangs the first ball short and Rohit times the pull to perfection as he sends the ball sailing over fine leg for a SIX. Rubel does well as he ends the over with 5 dot balls. There’s a big mix-up on the last delivery as Rohit plays it straight down the ground. Rohit calls for the run but sends Karthik back when he spots Liton charging towards the ball. Karthik was quick to return as Liton hits the stumps with a direct throw but the batsman was safe. Just 6 runs off the over.
India 79/2 after 15 overs
Mortaza pitches the 1st ball wide outside off but Karthik doesn’t time his shot well as he plays a cut shot to mid-off for a single. Rohit then punches the next ball square for another run. Karthik times the next shot beautifully as he drives it through the covers for a single. Mortaza looks for the bouncer on the 4th delivery but Rohit sends the ball past point for a run. Mortaza brilliantly takes the pace off the 5th delivery and Karthik plays but misses outside the off stump. Karthik reads the slower delivery on the next ball as he opens the face of the bat to guide it to third man for 2 runs. Good over for India as they get 6 runs off it.
India 73/2 after 14 overs
Rubel sends down a slower delivery to Rohit which hits him high on the pad. Bangladesh appeal for a LBW but the batsmen pick up a leg bye. There’s a slip in place for Karthik who steers the next ball to third man for a single. Rohit then flicks the 4th ball through midwicket for another run. Rubel sends down a bouncer to Karthik forcing the batsmen to duck out at the last moment. Karthik then slices the last ball past point for a single. Just 4 runs off the over.
India 67/2 after 13 overs
Mortaza continues. Rohit tucks the 2nd through square leg for a single. He gets the next ball to move away sharply after hitting the deck. Karthik was looking to play it but left it alone in the end. Karthik cuts the 5th ball past backward point and takes a run, there’s a needless overthrow which helps the batsmen come back for the second. Karthik targets the backward point area again as he cracks the last ball past the men in the circle for 2 more. Just 5 runs in the over. India need 160 runs to win.
India 63/2 after 12 overs
Rubel Hossain comes into the attack. He starts brilliantly as he sends down 5 dot balls to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit opens the face of the bat late and guides the last ball wide of third man for a single. Great over by Rubel as he gives away just the 1 run. Interestingly this is also the first time that India have lost 2 wickets in the first powerplay. Not a good start at all.
India 58/2 after 11 overs
Mashrafe Mortaza will continue. Sharma on strike. First ball is dot. FOUR. Second ball is full and Sharma plays an elegant back foot punch through the cover for a boundary. He plays the third ball to third man and takes a single. Karthik on strike. No runs scored off the next three balls.
India 57/2 after 10 overs
Nazmul Islam will continue. Karthik on strike. A single on first ball. Sharma on strike. Second ball is played to cover but no runs. Sharma plays the third ball to long-off and gets a single. Karthik on strike. He plays the ball down the ground and manages another single. Fifth ball is a dot. Sharma just turns the last ball to leg side for a single.
India 52/2 after 9 overs
Bowling change. Mashrafe Mortaza into the attack. Sharma on strike. Skipper to skipper. First ball is dot. Second ball is played to leg side for a single. CAUGHT! Rayudu edges a straight ball to wicketkeeper. He walks back. Dinesh Karthik is the new man in. WIDE. Next ball is sprayed down the leg side. Next two balls are dot deliveries. Karthik plays the last ball towards leg-side and runs a quick single. Three runs and a wicket of the over.
India 48/2 after 8 overs
Nazmul Islam will continue. Rayudu on strike. No runs scored off first two balls. Rayudu rocks back in his crease for third ball and punches it to off side for a single. Sharma on strike. Next two balls are dot deliveries. Sharma punches the last ball down to long-off for a single. Just two runs off the over.
India 45/1 after 7 overs
Mustafizur continues. Sharma on strike. First three balls are dots deliveries. Sharma easily works the fourth ball to the leg side and settles for a single. Rayudu on strike. Rayudu plays the fifth ball to backward point and gets a single. Sharma on strike. SIX. Short ball and dispatched by Sharma over square leg boundary for a maximum.
India 43/1 after 6 overs
Bowling change. Nazmul Islam is into the attack. Sharma on strike. SIX. Sharma welcomes Islam with a massive six towards long-on. Ball was short and deserved to be punished. He takes a single on second ball. Dhawan on strike. FOUR. Dhawan paddle sweeps the ball for a boundary. CAUGHT! Dhawan gets carried away as goes for another big shot wanting to clear mid-on but mistimes the ball to Soumya Sarkar standing at mid-on. Ambati Rayudu is the new man. No runs off the last two balls.
India 35/1 after 5 overs
Mustafizur continues. Sharma on strike. Sharma gets the first ball right on the middle of his bat and he turns it to leg side and gets two runs. Loud appeal for LBW on second ball but the ball is going down the leg-side. Third ball is played in front of the wicket and batsmen cross for a single. Dhawan on strike. FOUR. Dhawan slaps the ball through cover for a boundary. Bat makes a nice cracking noise as ball leaves it. No runs off last two balls.
India 24/0 after 4 overs
Mehidy Hasan will continue. Sharma on strike. First ball hits Sharma on pads but it is going down leg. Second ball is a dot. FOUR. Hasan errs in his line and length and Sharma slaps it to fine leg boundary. Fourth ball is a dot. Sharma plays the fifth ball down to long off and jogs down the wicket for a single. Dhawan on strike. Last ball is a dot. Five runs off the over.
India 17/0 after 3 overs
Mustafizur from the other end. Dhawan on strike. No runs scored off the first two balls. Dhawan works the third ball towards deep square-leg and gets two runs. Appeal for LBW on fourth ball but umpire is not interested. Bangladesh decide against taking a review. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Dhawan just lets go the last ball to the wicketkeeper. Just two runs.
India 12/0 after 2 overs
Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan to start off the proceedings for Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma on strike. He plays the first ball towards square leg and gets a single. India’s chase is on its way. Dhawan on strike. FOUR. Second ball is short and wide and Dhawan cuts the ball through point for a boundary. Dhawan pushes the third ball to off side and gets a single. Rohit Sharma on strike. FOUR. Pure timing from Sharma as he plays the ball with spin and turns the ball towards fine leg boundary. Last two balls are dots. Ten runs off the first over.
India 10/0 after first over
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma walk out. So do Bangladesh players. Will Dhawan and Sharma run away with the match in first fifteen overs or will Bangladesh bowlers make them sweat? We will have answers in next few hours.
India's chase gets underway in few minutes.
India need 223 runs to win the Asia Cup