India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Hardik dismisses the dangerous Shakib; Tigers lose 6th wicket

Hardik starts with a bouncer which is deemed too high and called a wide. Sabbir pulls the next ball and Bumrah does all the hard work but the ball still rolls to the boundary for FOUR. Bumrah has injured himself and walks off the field while Ravindra Jadeja replaces him on the field. Sabbir has to jump as he pulls the 3rd ball for 2 runs. He then walks out on the 5th delivery and tries to pull but Pandya cramps him for room and they get just a single at mid-on. Pandya ends with a bouncer which Saifuddin ducks under. 8 runs off the over. Bangladesh need 125 runs from 84 balls.

Bangladesh 190/6 after 36 overs.