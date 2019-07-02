Jul 02, 2019 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Hardik dismisses the dangerous Shakib; Tigers lose 6th wicket
Catch all the live score and updates from match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between India and Bangladesh played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
WICKET! Shakib c Karthik b Hardik 66 (74)
WICKET! Mosaddek b Bumrah 3 (7)
WICKET! Liton Das c Karthik b Pandya 22 (24b)
FIFTY up for Shakib! 50 (58)
WICKET! Mushfiqur Rahim c Mohammed Shami b Chahal 24 (23b)
WICKET!Soumya Sarkar c Kohli b Pandya 33 (38b)
WICKET! Tamim Iqbal b Mohammed Shami 22 (31b)
WICKET! Shami b Mustafizur 1(2)
WICKET! Bhuvneshwar run out (Rahim/Mustafizur) 2(3)
WICKET! Dhoni c Shakib b Mustafizur 35(33)
WICKET! Karthik c Mosaddek Hossain b Mustafizur 8(9)
WICKET! Pant c Mosaddek Hossain b Shakib 48(41)
WICKET! Kohli c Rubel b Mustafizur 26(27)
WICKET! Rahul c Mushfiqur b Rubel 77 (92)
WICKET! Rohit c Liton b Sarkar 104 (92)
FIFTY up for Rahul! 50 (57)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (45)
Hardik starts with a bouncer which is deemed too high and called a wide. Sabbir pulls the next ball and Bumrah does all the hard work but the ball still rolls to the boundary for FOUR. Bumrah has injured himself and walks off the field while Ravindra Jadeja replaces him on the field. Sabbir has to jump as he pulls the 3rd ball for 2 runs. He then walks out on the 5th delivery and tries to pull but Pandya cramps him for room and they get just a single at mid-on. Pandya ends with a bouncer which Saifuddin ducks under. 8 runs off the over. Bangladesh need 125 runs from 84 balls.
Bangladesh 190/6 after 36 overs.
FOUR! Sabbir pulls the shorter delivery to deep square leg and Bumrah comes running across from fine leg and does well to get to the ball with a dive but it still rolls to the boundary.
Bumrah starts with a slower ball to Sabbir who flicks it to midwicket. Sabbir then slashes wildly at the next ball but misses. The batsmen manage to take singles off the next two balls. Sabbir looks to dab the 5th ball to third man but almost drags the ball back onto the stumps. He then slaps the last ball to extra cover for a single. Just 3 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 182/6 after 35 overs.
Hardik into his 8th over. Shakib dabs the 1st ball to third man for a single. Sabbir defends the 2nd delivery and rotates strike with a single to fine leg on the next ball. Hardik sends down a slower short ball to Shakib who goes for the pull but misses. CAUGHT! India get the important breakthrough and once again the slower ball does the trick. Shakib was looking to make room but Pandya does brilliantly to follow him with the slower delivery. Mohammad Saifuddin walks out to bat and gets a leading edge to the last ball but it lands safe. 2 runs and a wicket from the over.
Bangladesh 179/6 after 34 overs.
WICKET! Shakib c Karthik b Hardik 66 (74)
Hardik sends down a slower ball which follows Shakib who was looking to make room. Shakib checks his shot but ends up sending the ball looping to extra cover where Karthik takes an easy catch.
Bumrah starts with a pacy Yorker to Shakib who tucks it to square leg for a single. BOWLED! Finally Bumrah gets his name on the wicket-takers list for this game. Sends down a well-disguised slower delivery which Mosaddek looks to dab to third man but drags back onto the stumps. Sabbir Rahman walks out to bat. Bumrah welcomes him with a sharp bouncer which Sabbir manages to dab to third man for FOUR. Sabbir then plays out the rest of the over. Just 5 runs and a wicket from the over. Bangladesh need 138 runs to win.
Bangladesh 177/5 after 33 overs.
FOUR! Bumrah sends down a bouncer to Sabbir who manages to guide it to third man.
WICKET! Mosaddek b Bumrah 3 (7)
Finally Bumrah gets his man. Sends down a slower delivery and Mosaddek just drags the ball back onto the stumps. Bangladesh in a spot of bother now.
Pandya continues. India now have a gully in place to stop the dab to third man. Shakib flicks the 3rd ball to deep square leg for a single. Mosaddek slices the next ball high over cover but it lands safely for a run. The 5th ball is banged short and Shakib swats it to mid-on for a single. Pandya ends with a slower delivery and Mosaddek gets an edge but it doesn’t carry to Dhoni. Just 3 runs from the over.
Bangladesh 172/4 after 32 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Kohli is looking to attack the new batsman at the crease. There is a slip in for Mosaddek who gets a single on the 2nd ball. Shakib slashes at the 3rd ball and only gets an edge to third man for FOUR. He then rotates strike with a single on the 5th ball. Just 6 runs from the over.
Bangladesh 169/4 after 31 overs.
FOUR! Shakib slashes at the delivery from Bumrah but only gets a thick outside edge which flies to third man.
Pandya will bowl. Das is on strike. First ball raps on the pads and there is a hint of appeal but nothing that should bother Das. SIX! Fuller ball from Pandya and Das clears long-on for a massive six. Third ball is a dot. CAUGHT! Short ball from Pandya and Das goes for a pull. The ball lobs in the air and Karthik at short mid-wicket takes a simple catch. Mosaddek Hossain is the new batsman. He plays next delivery to third man for a single. Last ball is a dot. 7 runs and wicket off the over.
Bangladesh 163/4 after 30 overs
WICKET! Liton Das c Karthik b Pandya 22 (24b)
Short ball from Pandya and Das goes for a pull. The ball lobs in the air and Karthik at short mid-wicket takes a simple catch.
SIX! Fuller ball from Pandya and Das clears long-on for a massive six.
Bhuvneshwar will continue. On strike is Das. Das plays first delivery to midwicket for a single. Shakib gets 2 runs off second delivery. Shakib gets a single off third delivery. Das woks fourth delivery to leg side for a single. Shakib pulls fifth delivery to midwicket and gets a couple of runs. Shakib pulls last delivery to fine leg for 2 more runs. 9 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 156/3 after 29 overs
FIFTY up for Shakib! 50 (58)
Another bowling change. Hardik Pandya is back. Shakib is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. Shakib plays third delivery to leg side and sets off for a single. Chance for a run-out as Das wants a second run. Chahal throws the ball straight to Dhoni but Das’ dive saves him. Das gets a single to mid-on off next delivery. FOUR! Poor delivery from Panday as he bowls wide outside off and Shakib drives the ball through mid-off for a boundary. Shakib gets 2 more runs off last delivery and he also completes his fifty. 8 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 147/3 after 28 overs
FOUR! Poor delivery from Panday as he bowls wide outside off and Shakib drives the ball through mid-off for a boundary.
Bowling change for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back. Das is on strike. Das plays first delivery behind square to off-side for a couple of runs. Second delivery is a dot. Das gets 2 more runs off third delivery. Fourth delivery is a dot. Das steers fifth delivery to third man for 2 more runs. Bhuvnehswar beats Das off last delivery. 6 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 139/3 after 27 overs
Shami will continue. Shakib is on strike. Shakib works first delivery towards deep square leg for a single. Das drives second delivery through cover for a single. 1 Leg bye off third delivery. Fourth delivery is a dot. Das pulls next delivery to fine-leg and gets 2 runs. Das works last delivery dow to third-man for a single. 6 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 133/3 after 26 overs
Chahal will continue. Das is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. Das sweeps third delivery to square leg and gets a single. Shakib is on strike. No runs off next two deliveries as Shakib gets no room to free his arms. Shakib punches last delivery to long-on for a single. 2 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 127/3 after 25 overs
Bowling change for India. Mohammed Shami is back. Shakib is on strike. Shakib plays first delivery to long leg for a single. Liton Das is the new batsman. No runs off next two deliveries. Das plays fourth delivery through point and opens his account with a single. Shakb works fifth delivery to third man for a single. Liton drives last delivery through cover and gets a single. 4 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 125/3 after 24 overs
Chahal continues. Shakib is on strike. First ball is a dot. Shakib pushes the second ball down to long-on for a single. Rahim leaves third delivery for Dhoni. FOUR! Good shot from Rahim. Poor ball from Chahal as he bowls short and wide outside off and Rahim goes deep in his crease to cut the ball through backward point for a boundary. Fifth ball is a dot. CAUGHT! Chahal pitches the ball up and Rahim plays a slog sweep. The ball goes straight to Pandya at mid-wicket. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
Bangladesh 121/3 after 23 overs
WICKET! Mushfiqur Rahim c Mohammed Shami b Chahal 24 (23b)
Chahal pitches the ball up and Rahim plays a slog sweep. The ball goes straight to Pandya at mid-wicket.
FOUR! Good shot from Rahim. Poor ball from Chahal as he bowls short and wide outside off and Rahim goes deep in his crease to cut the ball through backward point for a boundary.
Pandya will bowl. Shakib is on strike. FOUR! Length delivery outside off from Pandya and Shakib cuts it behind square for a boundary. Shakib gets a single off the second delivery. Rahim drives third delivery through cover and gets a single. Shakib works the next delivery to leg-side and takes a quick single. Rahim pulls fifth delivery to fine leg and gets a single. Shakib plays the last delivery to leg side for a single. 9 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 116/2 after 22 overs
FOUR! Length delivery outside off from Pandya and Shakib cuts it behind square for a boundary.
Chahal will bowl. Shakib is on strike. No runs off first three deliveries. Shakib pushes the fourth delivery down to long-on for a single. Rahim rocks back in his crease and cuts the fifth delivery through cover for a single. Shakib plays the last ball down to long-on for a single. Just 3 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 107/2 after 21 overs