India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: India target semi-final berth against impressive Bangladesh

Coming into this game:

India enter this game on the back of their first World CUp 2019 defeat at the hands of England. Mohammed Shami took 5/69 and Rohit Sharma scored his third century of the tournament but both weren't enough to overcome England's 337 which was built around a Jonny Bairstow century.

Bangladesh on the other hand enter this game on the back of a dominant victory against Afghanistan. Shakib Al Hasan became only the second cricketer in World Cup history after Yuvraj Singh to score a half-century and record a 5-wicket haul in a that game.