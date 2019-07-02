App
  • Bangladesh BAN
    India IND
    Edgbaston, Birmingham

    02 Jul, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • England ENG
    New Zealand NZ
    Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

    03 Jul, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • Afghanistan AFG
    West Indies WI
    Headingley, Leeds

    04 Jul, 2019, 15:00 IST

Jul 02, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: India target semi-final berth against impressive Bangladesh

Catch all the live score and updates from match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between India and Bangladesh played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

highlights

  • Jul 01, 10:20 PM (IST)

    Toss: The Toss is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST. Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

  • Jul 01, 10:17 PM (IST)

    Check out how things stand on the World Cup 2019 Points Table here.

  • Jul 01, 10:15 PM (IST)

    India will have to be wary of the threats that Bangladesh pose especially with the vast depth of experience in their squad. 

  • Jul 01, 10:14 PM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 10:14 PM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 10:11 PM (IST)

    Coming into this game: 

    India enter this game on the back of their first World CUp 2019 defeat at the hands of England. Mohammed Shami took 5/69 and Rohit Sharma scored his third century of the tournament but both weren't enough to overcome England's 337 which was built around a Jonny Bairstow century. 

    Bangladesh on the other hand enter this game on the back of a dominant victory against Afghanistan. Shakib Al Hasan became only the second cricketer in World Cup history after Yuvraj Singh to score a half-century and record a 5-wicket haul in a that game.

  • Jul 01, 10:04 PM (IST)

    Probable Playing XI: 

    India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja , Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

    Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt) and Mustafizur Rahman.

  • Jul 01, 10:02 PM (IST)

    Team News: India have sent back Vijay Shankar who has fractured his toe during practice. They have requested ICC to approve Mayank Agarwal as a replacement for Shankar. Read more about that here

  • Jul 01, 10:01 PM (IST)

     Edgbaston Pitch report and conditions: The Edgbaston track hasn't been easy for the batsmen to negotiate. The likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Virat Kohli made batting look easy while others took time to settle in. England made use of a lot of slow cutter deliveries to take advantage of the two-paced wicket. Moreover, the ground dimensions need to be taken into account with the boundary much shorter on one side.

  • Jul 01, 10:01 PM (IST)

    Bangladesh's biggest problem is their skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, who has taken only one wicket in six games so far. Mashrafe has lost the zip and is in the team because of his acceptability as the Bangladesh captain.

  • Jul 01, 10:01 PM (IST)

    For India, the important thing will be that Bangladesh's bowling won't have the same potency as England and they will heavily depend on Shakib's all-round exploits (476 runs and 10 wickets) that has got them so far in the tournament.

    Bowling will be Bangladesh's weak link and Virat Kohli will certainly want to bat first on a placid track piling up more agony for the 'Tigers'.

  • Jul 01, 09:59 PM (IST)

    Having received a rude shake-up, India will have very little time for recovery as they seek immediate course correction against a team, which boasts of the world's No.1 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in its ranks.

    MS Dhoni's poor show as a finisher in a wobbly middle-order has already made the Indian team look vulnerable more than ever. India scored only 39 runs in the last five overs against England, with Dhoni and Jadhav at the crease. More than their inability to hit big shots, which was certainly the primary factor, the lack of intent was an eyesore.

  • Jul 01, 09:58 PM (IST)

    How the two teams stand:

    India are currently on 11 points from seven games and a win today will ensure smooth passage to the semi-finals. On the other hand, Bangladesh must win their last couple of league games in order and hope for a favourable result to make their maiden entry into the last four stage.

     
     
     

  • Jul 01, 09:57 PM (IST)

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja are in contention for Playing XI berths as India will no doubt look for a fresh approach to counter the lopsided boundaries and two-paced wicket at Edgbaston. 

  • Jul 01, 09:56 PM (IST)

    India come into this game on the back of being handed their first defeat of their World Cup campaign at the hands of hosts England. Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal could just find their names struck off the final XI as India aim for a quick turnaround in their penultimate World Cup group league game against a battle-hardened Bangladesh.

  • Jul 01, 09:55 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage from match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between India and Bangladesh played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

