India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Kohli hits century as IND's lead swells

Ebadot continues. Kohli is on strike. He is batting on 95. First delivery is outside off as Kohli is drawn to play a drive but the ball goes past the outside edge of the bat. Kohli gets an outside edge on second delivery and the ball falls just short of the fielder at slip. Kohli blocks third delivery. Fourth delivery is full and Kohli presents full face of the bat to block the ball. FOUR! Fuller delivery outside off by Ebadot as Kohli plays a well timed cover drive for a boundary and moves to 99. Kohli leaves last delivery for the keeper. 4 runs off the over.

India 252/4 after 67 overs.