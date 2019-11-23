India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Kohli hits century as IND's lead swells

Live now
Nov 23, 2019
Taijul continues. On strike is Kohli. First delivery is a dot. Kohli plays second delivery to mid-off and takes a single. Third delivery is a dot. Jaeja plays fourth delivery to mid-wicket and takes a single. Kohli plays fifth delivery to cover and takes a single. Last delivery is a dot. 3 runs off the over.
India 260/4 after 70 overs.
Ebadot continues. On strike is Jadeja. No runs off six deliveries. A maiden over by Ebadot.
India 257/4 after 69 overs.
Taijul continues. Jadjea is on strike. Jadeja pushes first delivery down to long-on for a single. Kohli is back on strike. He is on 99. Kohli blocks second delivery. Kohli plays third delivery behind square to leg-side and gets 2 runs and gets his century. Kohli blocks fourth delivery. Kohli plays fifth delivery to cover and takes a single. Jajdea plays last delivery to long-on and takes a single to retain strike. 5 runs off the over.
India 256/4 after 68 overs.
Ebadot continues. Kohli is on strike. He is batting on 95. First delivery is outside off as Kohli is drawn to play a drive but the ball goes past the outside edge of the bat. Kohli gets an outside edge on second delivery and the ball falls just short of the fielder at slip. Kohli blocks third delivery. Fourth delivery is full and Kohli presents full face of the bat to block the ball. FOUR! Fuller delivery outside off by Ebadot as Kohli plays a well timed cover drive for a boundary and moves to 99. Kohli leaves last delivery for the keeper. 4 runs off the over.
India 252/4 after 67 overs.
FOUR! Fuller delivery outside off by Ebadot as Kohli plays a well timed cover drive for a boundary and moves to 99.
Taijul continues. Kohli is on strike. Kohli drives first delivery through cover and takes 2 runs and moves to 93. Second delivery is a dot. Kohli plays third delivery to sweeper cover and takes another run. Jadeja is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot. Jadeja plays fifth delivery to leg-side and takes a run. Kohli pushes last delivery through cover and takes a run. 5 runs off the over.
India 248/4 after 66 overs.
Ebadot starts with a full delivery outside off which Kohli drives to mid-off. He then tucks the next ball to deep square leg for a single. Jadeja watches as the next delivery travels to the keeper. Ebadot tightens his line and raps Jadeja on the pads with the next delivery but the Umpire isn’t interested in the animated appeals. Looks like the ball was pitched outside leg-stump with Ebadot coming over the wicket to the left-hander. Jadeja plays out the last two deliveries.
India 243/4 after 65 overs.
Taijul starts with a quicker delivery to Kohli who blocks it out. The Indian skipper doesn’t manage to find the gap on the next 4 deliveries. The last ball is quicker onto the pads and almost sneaks through but Kohli manages to flick towards square leg for a single. Just the 1 run off the over. India now lead by 136 runs.
India 242/4 after 64 overs.