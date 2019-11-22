Nov 22, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Live cricket score, Test Day 1: Ishant picks up IND's first wicket, Kayes walks back
Catch all the live score and updates from the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Top
highlights
WICKET! Imrul Kayes lbw b Ishant 4 (15)
Pitch Report
India vs Bangladesh Playing XI
Toss
Players to watch out for
Ishant starts with an absolute beauty which straightens after hitting the deck and beats the outside edge and it’s given OUT as India appeal enthusiastically. Bangladesh go for the review and replays show the ball misses the bat and brushes against the thigh pad of Imrul Kayes. The Bangladesh opener then shoulders arms on the next delivery which swings away late and Saha does well to collect behind the stumps. LBW! Brilliant from Ishant as he sends the ball tailing in and Kayes plays the wrong line. He again goes for the review but this time it’s three reds and Bangladesh lose their review. Mominul Haque walks out to bat and plays out the rest of the over. Wicket-maiden for Ishant.
Bangladesh 15/1 after 7 overs.
Ishant slips in a cutter which seams back into the left-hander and Kayes who was playing for the deliery which holds it line gets caught plumb. Bangladesh go for the review but there is nothing there to save him.
Umesh attacks the stumps on the first 2 balls but Kayes manages to block them out. The 3rd delivery slides down leg and Kayes misses with the flick as the ball rolls off the pads for a leg bye. Shadman lets the next two balls travel back to the keeper and blocks out the final delivery. The Indian pacers not really testing these two openers consistently with their lines.
Bangladesh 15/0 after 6 overs.
Gaurav Kalra raises an interesting point via a Tweet saying, "Rohit Sharma has made a red ball hundred and a white ball double hundred at Eden Gardens, so only logical that he gets a pink ball triple hundred here, right? #PinkBallTest #INDvBAN"
Kayes shoulders arms on the 1st delivery and then tucks the 2nd ball to the leg-side for a single. Shadman looks to defend the 3rd ball but connects with the outside half squirting the ball towards point. He then lets the next three balls travel safely back to the keeper as Ishant targets the zone outside off. Good stable start so far from both openers for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh 14/0 after 5 overs.
Umesh starts with a good length delivery which Shadman leaves for the keeper. He then strays down leg and it brushes off the pads as Shadman misses with the attempted flick. Shadman connects beautifully with the cut on the 3rd ball sending it racing through square with a cut shot for FOUR. He again finds the boundary with a pull shot on the 5th ball for FOUR. Umesh just struggling to find the right line and length against the two left-handers. 8 runs come off the over.
Bangladesh 13/0 after 4 overs.
FOUR! Umesh bangs it short just outside off and Shadman gets into position to pull it over midwicket.
FOUR! Umesh offers width sending the ball short and wide outside off giving Shadman the room to cut it fiercely through the off-side.
