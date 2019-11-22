India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Live cricket score, Test Day 1: Ishant picks up IND's first wicket, Kayes walks back

Ishant starts with an absolute beauty which straightens after hitting the deck and beats the outside edge and it’s given OUT as India appeal enthusiastically. Bangladesh go for the review and replays show the ball misses the bat and brushes against the thigh pad of Imrul Kayes. The Bangladesh opener then shoulders arms on the next delivery which swings away late and Saha does well to collect behind the stumps. LBW! Brilliant from Ishant as he sends the ball tailing in and Kayes plays the wrong line. He again goes for the review but this time it’s three reds and Bangladesh lose their review. Mominul Haque walks out to bat and plays out the rest of the over. Wicket-maiden for Ishant.

Bangladesh 15/1 after 7 overs.