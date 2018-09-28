India vs Bangladesh 2018 Asia Cup Final LIVE: Sarkar gets run out as Mustafizur Rahman comes out to bat

Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Liton Das is in spectacular form as he dabs the first ball past Dhoni for 2 runs. Kuldeep pitches the next ball short and Das pulls it wide of deep midwicket for 2 more. The next ball if fuller and Das was expecting this as he drills it past the bowler for a FOUR. Das guides the next ball fine for 2 more. STUMPED! This is brilliant from M S Dhoni as Liton is beaten by the googly and sees his bails taken off in a flash. The replays show it’s really close with Liton’s foot on the line but there isn’t anything behind it and he has to depart. 10 runs and a wicket from the over.

Bangladesh 188/6 after 41 overs