India vs Bangladesh 2018 Asia Cup Final LIVE: Sarkar gets run out as Mustafizur Rahman comes out to bat

Sep 28, 2018 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Soumya Sarkar run out Rayudu/Dhoni 33 (45)
WICKET! Nazmul Islam run out Manish Pandey 7 (13)
WICKET! Mashrafe Mortaza st Dhoni b Kuldeep 7 (9)
WICKET! Liton Das st Dhoni b Kuldeep 121 (117)
WICKET! Mahmudullah c Bumrah b Yadav 4 (16)
HUNDRED up for Das! 100 (87)
WICKET! Mithun run-out (Jadeja/Chahal) 2 (4)
WICKET! Mushfiqur Rahim c Bumrah b Jadhav 5 (9)
WICKET! Imrul Kayes lbw b Chahal 2 (12)
WICKET! Mehidy Hasan c Rayudu b Jadhav 32 (59)
FIFTY up for Liton Das! 52 (33)
WICKET! Soumya Sarkar run out Rayudu/Dhoni 33 (45)
Sarkar manages to squeeze the 1st delivery between his legs and towards the fine leg boundary for a FOUR. Bhuvi looks for a wide yorker on the 3rd delivery but ends up bowling a wide delivery outside off. Sarkar jams the next ball, another yorker, towards backward point for a single. Mustafizur gets off the mark as he sends the 5th ball to long off for 2 runs. 8 runs from the over.
Bangladesh 221/8 after 48 overs
Bumrah sprays the first ball wide down the leg side and has to bowl that one again. Islam manages to drive the 1st ball through cover for a single. Sarkar moves back to makes space on the next delivery but Bumrah follows him with the ball leaving him cramped for space. He then nudges the next ball to covers for a single. RUN OUT! Bumrah hits Sarkar on the boot with a yorker and appeals for a LBW. Sarkar takes off for a single but doesn’t spot Manish Pandey who collects the ball and takes off the bails. Mustafizur Rahman is the new man in. Just 3 runs and a wicket in the over.
Bangladesh 213/8 after 47 overs
WICKET! Nazmul Islam run out Manish Pandey 7 (13)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. Sarkar pushes the 1st ball to long off for a single. Islam drives the next ball through extra cover for 2 runs. He then clips the next ball behind square for 2 more. Bhuvi shortens the length on the next ball and Islam cuts it towards third man for a single. Sarkar is treated to a brilliant yorker from Bhuvi on the 5th ball which hits him on the boot. He shakes that off and guides the last ball through backward square for 2 runs. 8 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 210/7 after 46 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. He starts immediately with a yorker which Sarkar edges onto his pads for a single. The 3rd ball hits Islam on the pads and rolls towards square leg as they pick up a leg bye. Sarkar manages to edge the 5th ball onto his pads again as they steal another single. Brilliant over by Bumrah as he gives away just 3 runs. Bangladesh go past the 200-run mark. How much can they add to their total in these last 5 overs?
Bangladesh 202/7 after 45 overs
Chahal continues. Sarkar works the 1st ball to long on for a single. Nazmul Islam is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a single on the 3rd ball. Sarkar reaches out and squeezes the 4th ball wide of cover for another run. Just 3 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 199/7 after 44 overs
Mortaza isn’t going to hold back here as he sends Kuldeep’s 2nd delivery high over midwicket for a SIX. STUMPED! Kuldeep sends down a googly and Mortaza charges down the track but misses the ball completely as Dhoni takes off the bails. Lighting quick as always from Dhoni as Mortaza makes his way back to the dressing room. Mortaza threw away his wicket there as there was absolutely no need for another big shot in the over. 6 runs and a wicket in the over.
Bangladesh 196/7 after 43 overs
WICKET! Mashrafe Mortaza st Dhoni b Kuldeep 7 (9)
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. Bangladesh’s captain Mashrafe Mortaza is the new man in. Sarkar sends the 2nd ball to long on for a single. Mortaza gets off the mark with a single off the last delivery. Good over by Chahal as he gives away just 2 runs in it. India have done brilliantly to pull themselves back in this game after that blistering start by Das and Hasan.
Bangladesh 190/6 after 42 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Liton Das is in spectacular form as he dabs the first ball past Dhoni for 2 runs. Kuldeep pitches the next ball short and Das pulls it wide of deep midwicket for 2 more. The next ball if fuller and Das was expecting this as he drills it past the bowler for a FOUR. Das guides the next ball fine for 2 more. STUMPED! This is brilliant from M S Dhoni as Liton is beaten by the googly and sees his bails taken off in a flash. The replays show it’s really close with Liton’s foot on the line but there isn’t anything behind it and he has to depart. 10 runs and a wicket from the over.
Bangladesh 188/6 after 41 overs
WICKET! Liton Das st Dhoni b Kuldeep 121 (117)
Jadhav will continue. Sarkar on strike. SIX. Full delivery by Jadhav first up and Sarkar comes down the track and plays the ball for a huge six towards mid-wicket. Sarkar gets a single on second ball to long-on. Das manages another single on third ball towards long-off. Sarkar gets another single on the fourth ball to off-side. Das gets another single on fifth ball to square leg. Last ball is a dot delivery. Big over for Bangladesh as they get 10 runs off it.
Bangladesh 178/5 after 40 overs
Bumrah continues. On strike is Liton Das. He gets an inside edge on first ball and ball narrowly misses the stumps. Second ball is also a dot delivery. Pressure is mounting up on Bangladesh as they are unable to rotate strike or find boundaries. Third ball is also a dot. Das plays the fourth ball to third man and jogs down towards non-striker’s end for a single. Sarkar on strike. He cuts the fifth ball but manages to find a fielder. He plays the last ball to third man and gets a single. Just two runs off the over.
Bangladesh 168/5 after 39 overs
Jadhav continues. Liton Das is on strike. No runs scored off first four balls. Fifth ball is worked by the batsman towards short fine leg for a single. Sarkar on strike. He plays the ball towards long-off. Only one run off the over.
Bangladesh 166/5 after 38 overs
Bowling change. Jasprit Bumrah is back. Sarkar is on strike. No runs scored off first five balls. Bumrah applying pressure. Last ball is worked away to deep square leg for two runs. Just two runs off the over.
Bangladesh 165/5 after 37 overs
Kedar Jadhav will bowl the first over after drinks. Sarkar on strike. First two balls are darted in and the batsman defends. A run out opportunity on the third ball but ball slips from Dhoni’s grip. Next ball is a dot delivery. Two runs on the fifth ball by Sarkar. Sarkar finishes the over with a single. Three runs off the over.
Bangladesh 163/5 after 36 overs
It is time for Drinks!
Kuldeep Yadav continues. On strike is Sarkar. He gets a single on the third ball to mid-wicket. Das on strike. He gets another single on fourth ball towards long leg. Sarkar drives the fifth ball to long-on for a single. Last ball is dot. Just three runs off the over.
Bangladesh 160/5 after 35 overs
Jadhav continues. Liton Das on strike. Batsman starts the over with a single on the first ball. WIDE. Soumya Sarkar gets a single on third ball to long-off. Das too plays the fourth ball to long-off and gets a single. A single by Sarkar on the last ball to end the over. Five runs off the over.
Bangladesh 157/5 after 34 overs
Kuldeep Yadav continues. Liton Das on strike. Das gets a single on first ball towards mid-wicket. . Mahmudullah on strike. CAUGHT! With pressure mounting Mahmudullah goes for a big shot over square leg but doesn’t connect the ball well and holes it to Jasprit Bumrah. Soumya Sarkar is the new man. Liton Das is on strike. He gets a single on fourth ball towards long leg. Soumya Sarkar on strike. Last two balls are dots.
Bangladesh 152/5 after 33 overs
WICKET! Mahmudullah c Bumrah b Yadav 4 (16)
Bowling change. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack. Liton Das on strike. Das edges the third ball towards third man gets a single. Mahmudullah on strike. No runs off the remaining balls. Just a single off the over.
Bangladesh 150/4 after 32 overs
Bowling change. Kuldeep Yadav is back. Mahmudullah on strike. First five balls are dots. Mahmudullah gets two runs off the last ball towards front of square. Just two runs off the over.
Bangladesh 149/4 after 31 overs
Bowling change. Jadeja is back into the attack. Das gets a single on third ball. Mahmudullah on strike. He gets a single on the last ball. Just two runs off the over.
Bangladesh 147/4 after 30 overs
Jadhav continues. Mahmudullah who is the new man is on strike. He gets a single on first ball. Das on strike. FOUR. Das gets a boundary on third ball. That takes him to 99. He gets a single down the ground on fourth ball and completes his 100. His first century. Last two balls are dots.
Bangladesh 145/4 after 29 overs
