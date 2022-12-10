 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India vs Bangladesh: Ishan Kishan first batter to convert maiden ODI ton into double hundred

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST

Ishan Kishan scored a 210-run knock as India posted a mammoth total of 409/8 in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

Ishan Kishan celebrates after scoring a double-century in Chittagong, Bangladesh, on Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo)

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has become the first player to convert maiden ton in one-day international (ODI) cricket into a double hundred. The record was made by the left-handed opener during India's third ODI against Bangladesh in Chittagong on December 10.

Kishan, after losing his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan (3) in the game's fifth over, went all guns blazing against the Bangladeshi bowling attack. He, along with Virat Kohli, registered a 290-run partnership for the second wicket.

Kishan's knock of 210 runs came from 131 balls, and included 24 fours and 10 sixes. He had reached the first milestone of half-century off 49 balls, and reached the 100-mark off 85 balls. Thereafter, he further accelerated the strike rate and reached 150 off 103 deliveries and 200 off 126.

The fiery knock came to an end in the 36th over, when Kishan was dismissed by Bangla pacer Taskin Ahmed.

Apart from Kishan, former Indian captain Virat Kohli was also seen in top-form, as he scored his 72nd international century. This was also his first ODI ton in over three years.

Kohli scored a 91-ball 113, which included 11 fours and 2 sixes.