India vs Bangladesh: Ishan Kishan first batter to convert maiden ODI ton into double hundred

Ishan Kishan celebrates after scoring a double-century in Chittagong, Bangladesh, on Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo)

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has become the first player to convert maiden ton in one-day international (ODI) cricket into a double hundred. The record was made by the left-handed opener during India's third ODI against Bangladesh in Chittagong on December 10.

Kishan, after losing his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan (3) in the game's fifth over, went all guns blazing against the Bangladeshi bowling attack. He, along with Virat Kohli, registered a 290-run partnership for the second wicket.

Kishan's knock of 210 runs came from 131 balls, and included 24 fours and 10 sixes. He had reached the first milestone of half-century off 49 balls, and reached the 100-mark off 85 balls. Thereafter, he further accelerated the strike rate and reached 150 off 103 deliveries and 200 off 126.

The fiery knock came to an end in the 36th over, when Kishan was dismissed by Bangla pacer Taskin Ahmed.

Apart from Kishan, former Indian captain Virat Kohli was also seen in top-form, as he scored his 72nd international century. This was also his first ODI ton in over three years.

Kohli scored a 91-ball 113, which included 11 fours and 2 sixes.

KL Rahul (8), who was captaining the side in place of the injured Rohit Sharma, went back cheaply. All-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar stitched a partnership in the end to help India cross the 400-mark.

The Bangladeshi side was yet to begin their innings when this report was first published.

India, notably, is trailing 0-2 in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Both the teams will also be squaring off in two test matches that will be played over the next fortnight.