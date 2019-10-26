India vs Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes replaces Tamim Iqbal for upcoming T20Is against IND

The Bangladesh squad travelling to India for the upcoming tour will be without senior opener Tamim Iqbal who has opted out due to his wife's pregnancy. The couple are expecting their second child which has led to an opportunity for Imrul Kayes who being a left-handed batsman offers the team management a similar option.

Bangladesh are due to face India in three T20 Internationals, starting on November 3 at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. The Tigers will also compete in two Test matches which will be held in Indore and Kolkata.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo: "Tamim, who is also nursing a rib injury, was named in the T20I side, but had informed the BCB that he might have to skip the second Test, in Kolkata from November 22, to be with his wife. He has since decided to be with his wife for the weeks heading up to the delivery date too."

"Tamim had informed us earlier that he would miss the second Test in Kolkata but now he will be with his wife for the coming weeks," chief selector Minhajul Abedin said.

Tamim, who has had a horrid run with the bat in recent times, missed Bangladesh's home Test against Afghanistan and the T20I tri-series after requesting for a break from all cricket following Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka in July.

Bangladesh T20I squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.