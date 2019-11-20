India vs Bangladesh, Day/Night Test: All you need to know about the historic first at Eden Gardens

On November 22, Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium will host the first-ever International Day/Night Test in the country when India and Bangladesh square-off at the iconic venue.

This isn't the first day/night multi day cricket match which is being held in India. Interestingly, Eden Gardens was also the venue for the first pink-ball game on Indian soil. It was the Cricket Association of Bengal’s Super League final played between Mohun Bagan and Bhowanipore in 2016.

Here is what everything you need to know about the Day/Night Test.

When was the first Day/Night Test match played?

The first Day/Night Test match was played between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval from November 27, 2015 to December 1, 2015.

Cricket's governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had approved Day/Night Tests in 2012 and it took three years for the first Day/Night Test to get underway.

Date Match Venue Result Nov. 27-Dec.1, 2015 Australia vs New Zealand Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Australia won by four wickets Oct.13-17, 2016 Pakistan vs West Indies Dubai International cricket stadium, Dubai Pakistan won by 56 run Nov. 24-28, 2016 Australia vs South Africa Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Australia won by 39 runs December 15-19, 2016 Australia vs Pakistan Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane Australia won by 39 runs Aug. 17-21, 2017 England vs West Indies Edgbaston, Birmingham England won by an innings and 209 runs Oct.6-10, 2017 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dubai International cricket stadium, Dubai Sri Lanka won by 68 runs Dec. 2-6, 2017 Australia vs England Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Australia won by 120 runs Dec. 26-29, 2017 South Africa vs Zimbabwe St' George's Park, Port Elizabeth South Africa won by an innings 120 runs Mar.22-26, 2018 New Zealand vs England Eden Park, Auckland New Zealand won by an innings and 49 runs Jun. 23-27, 2018 West Indies vs Sri Lanka Kensington Oval, Bridgetown Sri Lanka won by four wickets Jan. 24-28, 2019 Australia vs Sri Lanka Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane Australia won by an innings and 40 runs

An encouraging trend has been that all the Day/Night Tests so far have produced results.

Why is Pink Ball is used for Day/Night Test?

Test matches are played with a red ball. But in case of Day/Night Tests, because the natural light fades away and artificial lights come in effect a pink coloured ball is used. This is because a red ball takes on a brownish colour under yellow floodlights making it difficult to spot the ball against the colour of the pitch. The pink balls have better visibility and also deteriorate more slowly making it suitable for Test cricket.

The match will see use of a pink SG ball. According to a report of Sportstar, BCCI has ordered SG to deliver 72 pink balls for the match.

Timings and Conditions

The match will start at 1.00 PM IST and end by 8.00 PM to counter the dew. The first interval will be at 3:00 PM IST and the second session will resume at 3:40 PM IST. Tea will be taken at 5.40 PM with a 20-minute break and the final session is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST.

With winter setting in Kolkata there will be dew on the ground. The ball gets heavier and slippery, making batting easier. Countering dew will be one of the challenges for the team bowling in the evening.

Has any Indian player from the current squad played a multi-day pink ball cricket match?

From the current squad, Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha featured in the Super League final. Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav have played first-class day-night cricket before.

Who has said what on Day/Night Test?

"It is quiet exciting, it is a new way to bring excitement to Test cricket." Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

"Pink-ball cricket indeed is the way forward," BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

"Pink-ball Test is a good thing. We should try out different things to make Test cricket exciting." Former Indian international Yuvraj Singh.

"It is a nice concept, as people would be able to watch a day-night Test after their working hours. People can come in the evening and enjoy the game." Sachin Tendulkar.

