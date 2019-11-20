India vs Bangladesh, Day/Night Test: All you need to know about the historic first at Eden Gardens

As Eden Garden gears up India's first Day/Night Test here is all you need to know about the latest version of Test cricket.
On November 22, Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium will host the first-ever International Day/Night Test in the country when India and Bangladesh square-off at the iconic venue.
This isn't the first day/night multi day cricket match which is being held in India. Interestingly, Eden Gardens was also the venue for the first pink-ball game on Indian soil. It was the Cricket Association of Bengal’s Super League final played between Mohun Bagan and Bhowanipore in 2016.
Here is what everything you need to know about the Day/Night Test.
When was the first Day/Night Test match played?
The first Day/Night Test match was played between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval from November 27, 2015 to December 1, 2015.
Cricket's governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had approved Day/Night Tests in 2012 and it took three years for the first Day/Night Test to get underway.How many Day/Night Tests have been played thus far?
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Result
|Nov. 27-Dec.1, 2015
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|Australia won by four wickets
|Oct.13-17, 2016
|Pakistan vs West Indies
|Dubai International cricket stadium, Dubai
|Pakistan won by 56 run
|Nov. 24-28, 2016
|Australia vs South Africa
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|Australia won by 39 runs
|December 15-19, 2016
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane
|Australia won by 39 runs
|Aug. 17-21, 2017
|England vs West Indies
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|England won by an innings and 209 runs
|Oct.6-10, 2017
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Dubai International cricket stadium, Dubai
|Sri Lanka won by 68 runs
|Dec. 2-6, 2017
|Australia vs England
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|Australia won by 120 runs
|Dec. 26-29, 2017
|South Africa vs Zimbabwe
|St' George's Park, Port Elizabeth
|South Africa won by an innings 120 runs
|Mar.22-26, 2018
|New Zealand vs England
|Eden Park, Auckland
|New Zealand won by an innings and 49 runs
|Jun. 23-27, 2018
|West Indies vs Sri Lanka
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
|Sri Lanka won by four wickets
|Jan. 24-28, 2019
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane
|Australia won by an innings and 40 runs
An encouraging trend has been that all the Day/Night Tests so far have produced results.
Why is Pink Ball is used for Day/Night Test?
Test matches are played with a red ball. But in case of Day/Night Tests, because the natural light fades away and artificial lights come in effect a pink coloured ball is used. This is because a red ball takes on a brownish colour under yellow floodlights making it difficult to spot the ball against the colour of the pitch. The pink balls have better visibility and also deteriorate more slowly making it suitable for Test cricket.
The match will see use of a pink SG ball. According to a report of Sportstar, BCCI has ordered SG to deliver 72 pink balls for the match.
Timings and Conditions
The match will start at 1.00 PM IST and end by 8.00 PM to counter the dew. The first interval will be at 3:00 PM IST and the second session will resume at 3:40 PM IST. Tea will be taken at 5.40 PM with a 20-minute break and the final session is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST.
With winter setting in Kolkata there will be dew on the ground. The ball gets heavier and slippery, making batting easier. Countering dew will be one of the challenges for the team bowling in the evening.
Has any Indian player from the current squad played a multi-day pink ball cricket match?
From the current squad, Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha featured in the Super League final. Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav have played first-class day-night cricket before.
Who has said what on Day/Night Test?
"It is quiet exciting, it is a new way to bring excitement to Test cricket." Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
"Pink-ball cricket indeed is the way forward," BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.
"Pink-ball Test is a good thing. We should try out different things to make Test cricket exciting." Former Indian international Yuvraj Singh.
"It is a nice concept, as people would be able to watch a day-night Test after their working hours. People can come in the evening and enjoy the game." Sachin Tendulkar.
Mascots for India vs Bangladesh Day/Night TestPinku and Tinku have been revealed as the official mascots of the India vs Bangladesh Day/Night Test.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.