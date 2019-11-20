App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs Bangladesh, Day/Night Test: All you need to know about the historic first at Eden Gardens

As Eden Garden gears up India's first Day/Night Test here is all you need to know about the latest version of Test cricket.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On November 22, Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium will host the first-ever International Day/Night Test in the country when India and Bangladesh square-off at the iconic venue.

This isn't the first day/night multi day cricket match which is being held in India. Interestingly, Eden Gardens was also the venue for the first  pink-ball game on Indian soil. It was the Cricket Association of Bengal’s Super League final played between Mohun Bagan and Bhowanipore in 2016.

Here is what everything you need to know about the Day/Night Test.

Close

When was the first Day/Night Test match played? 

related news

The first Day/Night Test match was played between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval from November 27, 2015 to December 1, 2015.

Cricket's governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had approved Day/Night Tests in 2012 and it took three years for the first Day/Night Test to get underway.

How many Day/Night Tests have been played thus far? 
DateMatchVenueResult
Nov. 27-Dec.1, 2015Australia vs New ZealandAdelaide Oval, AdelaideAustralia won by four wickets
Oct.13-17, 2016Pakistan vs West IndiesDubai International cricket stadium, DubaiPakistan won by 56 run
Nov. 24-28, 2016Australia vs South AfricaAdelaide Oval, AdelaideAustralia won by 39 runs
December 15-19, 2016Australia vs PakistanBrisbane Cricket Ground, BrisbaneAustralia won by 39 runs
Aug. 17-21, 2017England vs West IndiesEdgbaston, BirminghamEngland won by an innings and 209 runs
Oct.6-10, 2017Pakistan vs Sri LankaDubai International cricket stadium, DubaiSri Lanka won by 68 runs
Dec. 2-6, 2017Australia vs EnglandAdelaide Oval, AdelaideAustralia won by 120 runs
Dec. 26-29, 2017South Africa vs ZimbabweSt' George's Park, Port ElizabethSouth Africa won by an innings 120 runs
Mar.22-26, 2018New Zealand vs EnglandEden Park, AucklandNew Zealand  won by an innings and 49 runs
Jun. 23-27, 2018West Indies vs Sri LankaKensington Oval, BridgetownSri Lanka won by four wickets
Jan. 24-28, 2019Australia vs Sri LankaBrisbane Cricket Ground, BrisbaneAustralia won by an innings and 40 runs

An encouraging trend has been that all the Day/Night Tests so far have produced results.

Why is Pink Ball is used for Day/Night Test?

Test matches are played with a red ball. But in case of Day/Night Tests, because the natural light fades away and artificial lights come in effect a pink coloured ball is used. This is because a red ball takes on a brownish colour under yellow floodlights making it difficult to spot the ball against the colour of the pitch. The pink balls have better visibility and also deteriorate more slowly making it suitable for Test cricket.

The match will see use of a pink SG ball. According to a report of Sportstar, BCCI has ordered SG to deliver 72 pink balls for the match.

Timings and Conditions

The match will start at 1.00 PM IST and end by 8.00 PM to counter the dew. The first interval  will be at 3:00 PM IST and the second session will resume at 3:40 PM IST. Tea will be taken at 5.40 PM with a 20-minute break and the final session is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST.

With winter setting in Kolkata there will be dew on the ground. The ball gets heavier and slippery, making batting easier. Countering dew will be one of the challenges for the team bowling in the evening.

Has any Indian player from the current squad played a multi-day pink ball cricket match? 

From the current squad, Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha featured in the Super League final. Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav have played first-class day-night cricket before.

Who has said what on Day/Night Test?

"It is quiet exciting, it is a new way to bring excitement to Test cricket." Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

"Pink-ball cricket indeed is the way forward,"  BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

"Pink-ball Test is a good thing. We should try out different things to make Test cricket exciting." Former Indian international Yuvraj Singh.

"It is a nice concept, as people would be able to watch a day-night Test after their working hours. People can come in the evening and enjoy the game." Sachin Tendulkar.

Mascots for India vs Bangladesh Day/Night Test

Pinku and Tinku have been revealed as the official mascots of the India vs Bangladesh Day/Night Test.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 07:52 am

tags #cricket #India vs Bangladesh

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.