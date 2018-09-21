INDIA vs BANGLADESH Asia Cup 2018: Preview, where to watch live, possible playing XI

India cantered to victory against Pakistan in their second match of the Asia Cup and next face Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21.

Overview

The Indians were made to work hard for their 26-run victory against Hong Kong in what was expected to be a one-sided affair. The opening pair of Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath put on a 174-run record opening stand for Hong Kong in response to India’s 285. However, following the dismissal of the openers the Hong Kong challenge crumbled under pressure.

Pakistan were expected to provide a sterner challenge to India but it looked like they never showed up in front of a packed stadium. Indian bowlers led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav who picked up three wickets each, bowled out Pakistan for just 162 runs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan then put up an 86-run partnership to make the run chase look like a cakewalk as India sauntered to victory with 8 wickets in hand.

Bangladesh secured qualification into the Super Fours with a 137-run victory against a struggling Sri Lankan team. Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim scored a masterful century finishing with 144 runs from just 150 balls as Bangladesh set Sri Lanka a target of 262 runs. The Bangladesh bowlers never allowed the batsmen to settle down though as they bowled out Sri Lanka for just 124 runs in 35.2 overs.

Possible playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

Players to watch out for:

Kedar Jadhav: The unorthodox off-spinner has been in fine form with the ball as he picked up three wickets against Pakistan. He was also very effective in restricting the run flow against Hong Kong as he finished with an economy of just 4.00.

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur came out all guns blazing against Sri Lanka as he registered a score of 144 from just 150 balls. His knock consisted of 11 boundaries and four sixes.

Betting odds (Betfair)

India: 1.31

Bangladesh: 3.75

Where to watch