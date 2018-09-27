App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Asia Cup 2018 Final: We need to improve our batting and bowling, says Mortaza

Bangladesh stunned Pakistan by 37 runs in the last Super Four match to set up a summit clash with defending champions India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza says his injury-struck side will have to improve considerably in all departments to challenge India in the Asia Cup final on September 28. Bangladesh stunned Pakistan by 37 runs in the last Super Four match to set up a summit clash with defending champions India.

"We always know that India are a serious side and the number one side the world. We still need to improve a bit of our batting and bowling," Mortaza said after the match.

"We will be missing Shakib (Al Hasan) and Tamim (Iqbal) but the boys have showed character and one match to go, and hopefully the boys will play hard," he added.

Shakib flew back to Bangladesh after aggravating a finger injury, while Tamim was ruled out of the Asia Cup after fracturing his hand in the opening match.

related news

Praising his team for the crucial win, Mortaza said: "The bowlers did a good job, especially when we didn't get the runs. I think we changed our combination a bit. Usually I open the bowling, but today we started with (Mehidy Hasan) Miraz.

"Mushi (Mushfiqur Rahim) and (Mohammad) Mithun batted really well."

Mortaza's blinder of a catch at mid-wicket to dismiss Shoaib Malik off Rubel Hossain's bowling in the 21st over was one of the turning points of the match.

"I was lucky that I didn't drop my catch, because Shoaib Malik was in such good form, but all over the fielding was really good," Mortaza said.

"Long time we haven't seen this quality of fielding in our time, so hopefully the boys can understand the value of good fielding."

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed took the blame for his side's loss after they ended with a score of 202 for 9 while chasing 240 to win.

"Not feeling good, the performance wasn't good. As a captain, I didn't do well. So I think as a team and as a captain, I didn't lead well," Sarfraz said.

"We didn't field well, our batting collapsed and as a team we didn't do well in any department.

"Fakhar was our main player, Shadab and Nawaz had opportunities, but we need to play well if we need to win against good teams. Our batting collapse hurt us. Shaheen is our plus point."

Pakistan were reduced to 18 for three in 3.3 overs. Though Imam-ul-Haq (83) kept them in the hunt, stitching two crucial partnerships with Malik (30) and Asif Ali (31), it was Bangladesh who had the last laugh.

Earlier, Bangladesh rode on a fighting 99 by Mushfiqur and Mithun's 60 to recover from 12-3 in 4.2 overs and post 239 all out in 48.5 overs.

"It was important I kept belief in myself," said Mushfiqur, who was adjudged Man of the Match.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 12:24 pm

tags #Asia Cup 2018 #Bangladesh #cricket #India

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.