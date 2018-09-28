India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Final LIVE: Chahal comes into the bowling attack early

Live now
Sep 28, 2018 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Playing XI
Pitch report
Players to watch out for
Probable XI
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack early. He starts well with 3 dot balls. Hasan slashes at the 4th ball but only gets a thick under-edge as the ball bounces close to the stumps and goes past Dhoni for a single. Das then lifts the next ball over midwicket but gets just one run. Hasan ends the over with another run towards midwicket. Just 3 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 36/0 after 6 overs
Bhuvneshwar starts with 3 dot balls before Liton Das rocks back and pulls the 4th ball to the square leg boundary for a FOUR. Bhuvi aims the next ball at the pads and Das flicks it away to fine leg for back-to-back FOURs. 8 runs off the over. This is a good start for Bangladesh with a new look opening pair.
Bangladesh 33/0 after 5 overs
Liton Das comes dancing down the track and whips the 1st ball towards deep square leg for a FOUR. He the pulls the next ball behind deep square leg for 2 runs. Bumrah sends down a shorter length delivery which Das defends to midwicket for a single. Bumrah sends the last ball wide down the leg side and has to bowl that again. Hasan finds the gap at sweeper cover as he sends the extra delivery racing to the boundary for a FOUR. 12 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 25/0 after 4 overs
Bhuvneshwar continues. Das clips the 2nd ball off his pads for a single. Hasan sends the next ball off his pads into the leg side for another run. Das tucks the 5th ball down to deep square leg for a couple and ends the over with a quick single down towards backward point. 5 runs off the over. Good stable start for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh 13/0 after 3 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. Liton Das steers the first ball down to third man for a single. Bumrah then sends down two dot deliveries to build up the pressure on the batsmen. Hasan edges the 4th delivery which goes between the slips to third man for a FOUR. Just 5 runs off the over. If only the slip placement had been tighter India could’ve had both openers dismissed by now.
Bangladesh 8/0 after 2 overs
Both batsmen get off the mark with singles off the first two deliveries. Bhuvneshwar shortens his length on the 3rd delivery resulting in a dot ball. ALMOST! Das edges the 4th ball but it goes past Karthik in the slips who dives towards it but cannot stop the ball from going towards third man for a single. Just 3 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 3/0 after the first over
This is a surprising move from Bangladesh as Mehidy Hasan usually comes out lower in the batting order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over.
Rohit Sharma is giving his final instructions in the team huddle as Mehidy Hasan and Liton Das come out to open the batting for Bangladesh.
The stadium is bustling with fans from both countries who cheer loudly as the teams make their way to the ground for the national anthems.
K L Rahul will consider himself unlucky after missing out on making the squad for the finals despite scoring a combative 60 off just 66 balls against Afghanistan. However, the squad has been performing well in the tournament and the team management has decided to stick with their winning formula.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had this to say: Big game, runs on the board are important. But I guess fielding first is something that suits our team and we have done that superbly, no reason to change it. I think right from game one we knew it would be challenging and lot of people came here with great form, they came out and delivered that. We've played excellent cricket, just one hurdle to cross. We're ready for it. The sole purpose was to come and qualify for the final first and then come out and perform the way have performed. Don't need to change anything, even if it's a big occasion. We've got all five guys who missed out last time back. Unfortunate for the guys who played only one game, but whatever the team demands, we've got to respect that.
Here's what Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe had to say at the toss: Credit goes to the boys, the way they've behaved and stood up the last few matches. We have to play hard today and fight till the last ball. Yes we felt were a spinner short, so we've changed that. Appu [Nazmul Islam] is coming in for Mominul. We have a great chance tonight, but you never know, they are the No. 1 side. There's always pressure in the final. If we can cope with it, we have a good chance.
Playing XI:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Bangladesh: Liton Das (w), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
It's a big decision from the Indian skipper who says it's what his team has been doing so well all through the tournament so he doesn't feel the need to change things.
India win the toss and choose to bowl.
The captains are out on the pitch for the toss.
Pitch report:
Ramiz Raja is of the opinion that it is a good batting deck and the ball will skid onto the bat in the second innings at the Dubai International Stadium. Sunil Gavaskar feels that spinners might get some purchase but it might still be better to bat first.
Bangladesh were thumped by India in the 2016 edition of the Asia Cup which was played in the T20 format. They were able to post a total of 120 which India chased down with 8 wickets to spare. Can Bangladesh wipe out the memories of that defeat today?
In batting, Bangladesh will bank heavily on the ever-dependable Mushfiqur Rahim, who has been the 'crisis man' along with the very stylish Mahmudullah Riyadh. If India can scalp these two batsmen early then they would back themselves to limit Bangladesh to a below-par total.
The Bangladesh bowling attack is one of the most potent in 50 over cricket with Mustafizur Rahaman, Rubel Hossain, and Mashrafe Mortaza ready to test batting line-ups.
However, India's bowling attack lead by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah and boasting of the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal will be expected to outperform their neighbours.
In fact, the only match where the Indian middle order was tested was the Afghanistan game where they came a cropper despite a century opening stand by the makeshift opening pair of KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu.
Dhoni's struggle is the biggest worry as a total of 240 plus could prove to be challenging on a slow track if the team bats second.
Ambati Rayudu has looked set in all the games that he has played, however, he hasn't been able to finish off well while Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have struggled in middle overs.
India will be hoping their opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will give them yet another good start when they take the field today. Shikhar and Rohit have a total of 596 runs between them in this edition of the Asia Cup.
The match against Pakistan was a virtual semi-final with both teams needing a win to enter the finals. Bangladesh managed to hold their nerve though as they won by 37 runs to book their berth in the finals.
Bangladesh's Super-Four campaign started with a defeat to India which left them needing two wins out of two games to make it to the finals. They managed to overcome Afghanistan in the next game in a closely contested battle which ended in a 3-run victory for the Tigers.
They couldn't maintain their winning momentum though as they went down to Afghanistan in their second group game. Afghanistan coming away with a 136-run victory in that game. Bangladesh however, were already assured a spot in the Super-Four after Sri Lanka crashed out with back-to-back defeats.
Bangladesh have had to fight hard to make their way into the finals. They started their Asia Cup campaign with a win mammoth 137-run victory against Sri Lanka.