India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I preview: Where to watch live, betting odds, possible XI, weather conditions

After losing the first T20I at New Delhi against Bangladesh by seven wickets, India returned with confidence and gave a befitting reply in the second encounter defeating the visitors by eight wickets at Rajkot.

With the series poised at one match apiece, India will be eyeing their first T20 International series win at home this season, while Bangladesh would want to win their first series against India when the two teams take the field for the third game at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, in Nagpur on November 10.

India are experimenting with a mix of senior players and fringe players as they build up a squad for next year's T20 World Cup.

Where to watch: The match starts at 7pm IST. Live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Online viewers can follow the action on Hotstar.

The only bright spot for the home side has been the form of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The spinner has picked three wickets in two matches and stemmed the flow of runs. Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma was at his belligerent best when he hammered the Bangladesh bowlers all around the park in a whirlwind knock of 85 from 43 balls at Rajkot.

Washington Sundar, who has been preferred over chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, has kept things tight but has not been as threatening as Chahal. Pacer Khaleel Ahmed's form would be a concern. The young bowler struggled with line and length in both games. Ahmed could make way for Shardul Thakur.

Krunal Pandya, who has been a regular in the Indian T20 squad for a while, is yet to pick up a wicket though he has not had much to do with the bat.

Rohit fielded the same team in Delhi and Rajkot, leaving the likes of Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson and Rahul Chahar to warm the bench. If not in Nagpur, they could get an opportunity in the following home series against the West Indies next month.

Even when senior players return after this series, India will have plenty to ponder over their team composition, especially in the batting department where they lack the firepower in comparison to teams like Australia and England.

Shreyas Iyer has looked impressive in the limited time he has spent in the middle, while KL Rahul is yet to make an impact, just like rookie all-rounder Shivam Dube.

However, it is not the fringe players who are facing the maximum pressure, but established names like Shikhar Dhawan and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant.

Dhawan has struggled to accelerate and questions are being raised on Pant's work behind the stumps besides the constant talk over his shot selection following a botched stumping in Rajkot. Sunday gives both of them an ideal platform to silence critics.

India start as favourites, but one can expect Bangladesh to spring a surprise like they did in Delhi despite the absence of key players like Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

They made a decent start to their innings in Rajkot before losing way to end up with a below-par 153. Most of their batsmen have looked in good touch and there is little doubt that they will be itching to make an impact in the series decider.

The stand out performer for them has been 20-year-old leggie Aminul Islam who has taken four wickets so far without giving away too many runs. It was not a surprise that captain Mahmudullah was all praise for him after the second game.

However, Bangladesh pacers need to do better, especially their premier bowler Mustafizur Rahman who has surprisingly failed to trouble the Indian batsmen.

Possible XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain

Players to watch out for

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit Sharma has scored runs for fun in 2019. His blitz in the previous match could have demoralized the Bangladesh bowling attack. Expect another great knock for the Indian skipper.

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)

Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim is an experienced pro with 83 T20Is against his name. He was the hero in Bangladesh's first T20I win over India. In tight situations his experience could again came handy.

Conditions and pitch report

According to Accuweather, it is going to be a hazy evening at Nagpur. The humidity level be around 66% but the good news is that precipitation chances stand at 0%.

Expect a batting friendly pitch at the VCA stadium.

Betting Odds (bet365)

India: 1/8

Bangladesh: 5

Other bets on the match can be checked on oddschecker.

Prediction

As the betting odds suggest, India start favourite but Bangladesh make Rohit Sharma's men toil hard for the win.