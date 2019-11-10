India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Maharashtra cop on duty for Nagpur match dies of cardiac arrest

An assistant sub-inspector of Nagpur police deployed on security duty for the third T20 International to be played here died on November 10 after a cardiac arrest, an official said.

India and Bangladesh will play the third T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Stadium located at Jamtha on the southern outskirts of Nagpur later in the day.

ASI Madar Sheikh (50), working at police headquarters, was on bandobast duty when he suffered a cardiac arrest at around 12:15pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, Vivek Misal.

"He was sitting on a chair and fell on the ground unconscious, after which others on duty rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors there could not revive him and he was declared dead," Misal said.