India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I highlights: Rahul, Iyer and Chahar shine as IND win the series

Catch all the top moments from third T20I between India and Bangladesh played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

1/12 India and Bangladesh locked horns for the third and final T20I of the series at VCA stadium in Nagpur. With the series at 1-1, the match was a decider. Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both sides made one change each in their playing XI. (Image: AP)

2/12 Bangladesh got a good start in the match as its bowler Shafiul Islam got the prized scalps of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Rohit made 2 and Dhawan made 19 as India were reduced to 35/2. (Image: AP)

3/12 KL Rahul in company of Shreyas Iyer then stabilized the Indian innings. Rahul completed his fifty in the 12th over. The stylish opener was out soon after his half-century as India were 94/3. (Image: AP)

4/12 Rahul's fifty was followed by another fifty and it came off the bat of Shreyas Iyer. Iyer got to his fifty in the 15th over. (Image: AP)

5/12 Rishabh Pant struggled to get runs and was out in the 17th over, as India were 139/4. India finished with a total of 174/5. (Image: AP)

6/12 Defending 174, India were off to a good start as Deepak Chahar sent back Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar inside first three overs of the chase. Bangladesh were struggling at 12/2. (Image: AP)

7/12 Mohammad Naim kept Bangladesh alive in the chase as he hit a fighting fifty. (Image: AP)

8/12 Partnership between Naim and Mohammad Mithun took Bangladesh beyond 100 and kept the team alive in the chase. But Chahar kept India a timely breakthrough as he picked the wicket of Mithun in the 13th over. Bangladesh were 110/3. (Image: AP)

9/12 Shivam Dube castled Mushfiqur Rahim on the first delivery of the 13th over as the Bangladesh wicketkeeper was out on a golden duck, (Image: AP)

10/12 Naim scored a fighting knock of 81 off 47 deliveries but his resistance was ended by Dube in the 16th over. There was another wicket for Dube soon as he caught and bowled Afif Hossain. Bangladesh were struggling at 126/6. (Image: AP)

11/12 Chahal sent back Bangladesh skipper Mahumudullah as Bangladesh sank further in trouble at 130/7. (Image: AP)

12/12 Chahar picked the wicket of Shafiul Islam on last delivery of the 18th over. Chahar came back to bowl the last over and picked the wickets of Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain off successive deliveries to complete his hat-trick and seal the match for India. Chahar was adjudged Man of the Match and Man of the Series. (Image: AP)

First Published on Nov 10, 2019 11:21 pm