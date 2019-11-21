India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test preview: Where to watch live, betting odds, possible XI, weather conditions

A good seven years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved the Day/Night format for Test cricket, Virat Kohli and his team prepare to take India's maiden plunge into cricket's pink revolution along with their Bangladeshi counterparts at the Eden Gardens from November 22.

The 2nd Test of this two-match series, will have India chasing their 12th consecutive home series win against a deflated Bangladesh who lost the first Test by an innings and 130 runs at Indore.

It took India a new BCCI regime under maverick former captain Sourav Ganguly to take the pink ball plunge, in a bid to revive interest in Tests.

Ganguly convinced the Bangladesh Cricket Board to agree to a Day/Night Test just a few days before their team was to land in India.

So far, 11 Day/Night Tests have been played worldwide since Australia set the ball rolling against their Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand four years ago in Adelaide.

Australia had proposed a Day/Night Test at the same venue against India last year but the wary tourists didn't agree to the proposal.

At home too, the Indians were not open to the idea until Ganguly stepped into the picture within a week of taking charge of the BCCI.

The bone of contention was the SG pink ball, which many still believe is difficult to sight after sunset. Add to it the dew factor, which players believe aggravates the bowlers' problems.

But Ganguly found Kohli on the same page and the current Indian captain took just "three seconds" to agree to the Board President's idea.

So far, the build-up to the Test has been smooth. A sellout crowd for the first four days has been managed, something that has been the primary goal of playing the traditional format under lights.

The challenge for the players would be when the dew comes in to play after the sun sets early and it remains to be seen how both the teams and the groundsmen cope with the pink ball.

The Cricket Association of Bengal has made all efforts to turn the match into a carnival for fans with several gimmicks. So, there are pink-ball mascots, Army paratroopers to deliver the match ball and a galaxy of sports and political dignitaries, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, are also expected at the venue.

The menacing pace attack of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav wrapped up the Indore Test inside three days with an innings and 130 runs victory -- the 10th innings win for India.

The pace attack along with the blazing form of the new-found opening duo -- Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal -- has been the story of the season in Indian cricket.

The pacers took 14 wickets in Indore and none of them look like they would need the additional movement or help from the pink ball to wreak havoc at the Eden Gardens.

Already at the top of the World Test Championship standings, India would look to consolidate their position after another series victory.

While a handful of Indian players have pink-ball experience, having played three domestic seasons of Duleep Trophy under lights, the Bangladeshi squad would be facing the challenge for the first time.

Bangladesh have struggled in batting and only Mushfiqur Rahim posted a 50-plus score in the Indore Test.

Having been handed the captaincy after Shakib Al Hasan's suspension for failure to report corrupt approaches, Mominul Haque is struggling to handle the pressure, made worse by his batsmen's continuing flop-show.

In such a gloomy scenario, the skipper may find some inspiration from his pacers, especially Abu Jayed, who impressed in the Indore Test.

IND vs BAN Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddiman Saha (WK),Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (C), Liton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman.

Match timings: Play is scheduled to start at 1 PM IST. The first session will be from 1 to 3 PM followed by a Lunch break of 40 mins. The second session will be from 3:40 to 5:40 PM IST followed by Tea for 20 mins. The final session will commence at 6 PM IST under lights until 8 PM IST.

Possible XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma.

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (WK), Mehedy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed and Ebadat Hossain.

Players to watch out for:

Mohammed Shami

The pacer was absolutely destructive in the first Test finishing with a match-haul of seven wickets at Indore. With prior experience of bowling with the pink ball in the in domestic cricket, Shami will once again prove to be a handful.

Mushfiqur Rahim

The experienced campaigner in the Bangladesh camp, Rahim was their best batsman at Indore scoring 43 and 64 in both innings. Bangladesh will once again look to him to anchor the innings and provide some solidity.

Weather conditions and pitch report: The weather is expected to stay clear through the five days of the Test match with no rains predicted. The dew factor could prove to be a worry for both teams making it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball in the final session.

With a tinge of green on the pitch to avoid rapid deterioration of the pink ball, the pacers should get some added assistance making India's trio Ishant, Shami and Yadav even more menacing.

