In Pics | IND vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1: Indian pacers reduce Bangladesh to 73/6 at Lunch

Catch all the top moments from Day 1 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh being played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Kolkata's iconic Eden Garden welcomed Bangladesh and India for India's first Day-Night Test to be played with a Pink Ball. The whole stadium was draped in Pink colour. Dignitaries like Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal CM Mamta Banarjee and Sachin Tendulkar were in attendance for the historic occasion. Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and opted to bat first. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 Bangladesh managed to get through the first six overs without losing any wickets. However, the floodgates burst open in the 7th over as Ishant Sharma got Imrul Kayes trapped LBW. Kayes made just 4 as Bangladesh were reduced to 15/1. (Image: AP) 3/6 Umesh Yadav then landed a heavy double blow in the 11th over getting rid of Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun within the span of just 3 deliveries. Mominul edged the 1st delivery which was plucked by a diving Rohit Sharma standing at first slip and Mithun was clean bowled on the 3rd delivery. Both batsmen returned on a duck. (Image: AP) 4/6 Mohammed Shami further added to Bangladesh’s misery as he castled Mushfiqur Rahim in the very next over. Rahim who was Bangladesh’s best batsmen in the 1st Test also returned with a duck. Umesh then picked up his 3rd wicket of the morning when he got opener Shadman Islam caught behind in the 15th over. Islam made 29 runs as Bangladesh were reduced to 38/5. (Image: AP) 5/6 Mahmudullah and Liton Das provided some resistance adding 22 runs for the 6th wicket. Ishant broke the partnership when he got Mahmudullah caught behind in the 15th over. Das was later hit on the helmet by a Shami bouncer and had to retire hurt just before Lunch. Bangladesh stumbled to 73/6 at Lunch. (Image: AP) 6/6 Das wasn’t able to continue and was replaced by Mehidy Hasan as Bangladesh made use of the concussion substitute. Ebadat Hossain walked out to the crease for the 2nd session, however he wasn’t given a chance to disturb the scorers much as Ishant castled him in the 24th over sending him back with 1 run. Ishant then picked up his 4th wicket of the match when he got concussion substitute Mehidy Hasan caught out in the 28th over. Hasan returned with 8 runs as Bangladesh were reduced to 98/8. (Image: AP) First Published on Nov 22, 2019 03:55 pm