IND vs BAN 2nd T20I LIVE cricket score: Rohit and co look for a turnaround

Nov 07, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pitch Report
Pitch report: There is a bit of grass as well which would help as well. You can't say much about the outfield because of the rains, so maybe hitting boundaries might not be all that easy. A rock-hard surface with a covering of grass. It's probably a 170-180 pitch, but you have to bat well. The team winning the toss will want to bowl first.
We are 5 minutes away from the toss.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Series win will be big boost for us, Mahmudullah
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah on the eve of 2nd T20I against India said a T20 series win against hosts India will be a "big boost" for Bangladesh cricket in the wake of recent setbacks, including the ban on star player Shakib-Al-Hasan.
In 2017, New Zealand made 196 for 2 and, in 2013, Australia made 201 for 7 batting first in the only two international matches at this venue. India lost to New Zealand and beat Australia.
Form guide (completed matches, most recent first)
India L-L-W-W-W
Bangladesh W-W-W-L-W
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma set to become first Indian to play 100 T20Is
Rohit will also become only the second cricketer to have played more than 100 T20I games with only Pakistan's Shoaib Malik ahead of him with 111 appearances.
For the records, India's stand-in captain for the series Rohit Sharma will play his 100th T20I match.