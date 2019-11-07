India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I highlights: Rohit's belligerent 85 helps IND level the series

Catch all the top moments from 2nd T2OI between India and Bangladesh played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 India and Bangladesh met for the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on November 7. Bangladesh came into the game with a 1-0 lead after recording their first-ever T20I win against India in the series opener. India came into the match looking to level the series while Bangladesh were chasing their maiden series win over their hosts. Rohit Sharma won the Toss and opted to field. Both teams came into this match with unchanged playing XIs. (Image: AP) 2/9 Liton Das and Mohammad Naim got Bangladesh off to a good start scoring 41 runs in the first five overs. Yuzvendra Chahal then entered the attack and outfoxed Das who charged down the track and was beaten by the turn. Rishabh Pant however collected the ball slightly in front of the stumps resulting in a no-ball with Das surviving what should’ve been a regulation stumping. (Image: AP) 3/9 India missed another opportunity to dismiss Das when he was dropped by Indian skipper Rohit in the 7th over. Das then set off for a rash single in the next over and this time Pant redeemed himself by racing to the ball and running out the Bangladeshi opener. Washington Sundar then got the other opener Naim caught out in the 11th over. Das returned with 29 while Naim scored 36 runs. (Image: AP) 4/9 Chahal then wrestled control of proceedings in the next over with two quick wickets. He first got rid of danger-man Mushfiqur Rahim 4 (6) with Krunal Pandya taking the catch before getting Soumya Sarkar 30 (20) stumped off the final delivery. Bangladesh were reduced to 103/4 at the end of the 13th over. (Image: AP) 5/9 Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain added 25 runs off the next 21 balls before Khaleel Ahmed ended the partnership sending back Afif 6 (8) in the 17th over. Mahmudullah 30 (21) was then dismissed by Deepak Chahar in the penultimate over when he cut a short delivery to third man. India bowled well after a poor start and restricted Bangladesh to just 153/6 after 20 overs. (Image: AP) 6/9 Chasing 154 to win the match and level the series, India's opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan was off to a flying start as the two batsman hammered 48 runs in 5 overs. Rohit was more aggressive of the two batsman as he completed his fifty in the 8th over with a massive six over long-on. (Image: AP) 7/9 The two batsman kept plundering runs and completed 100 runs for the opening partnership. The stand was only broken when Dhawan was clean bowled by Aminul Islam in the 11th over. Dhawan made 31 as India were 119/1 after 11 overs. (Image: AP) 8/9 Rohit punished the Bangladesh bowling attack as he slammed 85 runs off 42 deliveries. The Indian captain's blitz only came to a halt when he was caught by Mohammad Mithun off the bowling of Islam in the 13th over. India were 125/2 when Rohit walked back to the dressing room. (Image: AP) 9/9 Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul then knocked off the final 29 runs off just 20 balls to seal victory. Iyer showed great aggression even at the end scoring 24* off just 13 balls. India levelled the series 1-1 setting up an exciting finale for November 10 at Nagpur. Rohit Sharma was named Man of the Match for his brilliant knock of 85 from just 43 balls. (Image: AP) First Published on Nov 7, 2019 11:10 pm