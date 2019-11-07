India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I highlights: Rohit's belligerent 85 helps IND level the series

India and Bangladesh met for the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on November 7. Bangladesh came into the game with a 1-0 lead after recording their first-ever T20I win against India in the series opener. India came into the match looking to level the series while Bangladesh were chasing their maiden series win over their hosts. Rohit Sharma won the Toss and opted to field. Both teams came into this match with unchanged playing XIs. (Image: AP)