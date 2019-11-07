India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Highlights: As it happened

Rohit Sharma, (India captain and Man of the Match): Both the spinners are very smart and they understand their bowling really well. They always have conversations with coach and the captain as how to improve. They played a lot of domestic cricket and Sundar has been our new ball bowler and today I wanted to change it considering how big the ground is. Quite an emotional guy on the field and some of the decisions we made in the last game, we were pretty sloppy but the focus is to get the job done and those are the emotions that come out. Always know this is a good track to bat on and with dew coming in it will be difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball and we took maximum advantage of that. I never underestimate the opposition, particularly the bowlers... all these years I have only tried to do my best when I have the bat in my hand. I knew the conditions were perfect and there was no turn on offer, all I wanted to do was remain stationed and tonk the ball. We want to finish well and there is a whole West Indies series coming up and not to forget the two Test matches as well.