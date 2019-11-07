India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Highlights: As it happened

That brings us to the end of our live blog for this match. Dominant performance from India with captain Rohit Sharma leading from the front as they level the series. Join us again on November 10 as both teams battle it out in the series decider. Till then it's goodbye!
Nov 07, 10:45 PM (IST)
Rohit Sharma, (India captain and Man of the Match): Both the spinners are very smart and they understand their bowling really well. They always have conversations with coach and the captain as how to improve. They played a lot of domestic cricket and Sundar has been our new ball bowler and today I wanted to change it considering how big the ground is. Quite an emotional guy on the field and some of the decisions we made in the last game, we were pretty sloppy but the focus is to get the job done and those are the emotions that come out. Always know this is a good track to bat on and with dew coming in it will be difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball and we took maximum advantage of that. I never underestimate the opposition, particularly the bowlers... all these years I have only tried to do my best when I have the bat in my hand. I knew the conditions were perfect and there was no turn on offer, all I wanted to do was remain stationed and tonk the ball. We want to finish well and there is a whole West Indies series coming up and not to forget the two Test matches as well.
Nov 07, 10:37 PM (IST)
Mahmudullah (Bangladesh Captain): I think that was a very good wicket to bat on and 180 would have been defendable. They started superbly and got the momentum. On a wicket like this, wrist spinner is a very handy bowler to have in your side and Chahal showed that. He (Aminul) is a great find for Bangladesh and its amazing to see the efforts he put in, hopefully he will continue like this. If we get a good wicket in Nagpur, we will look to plan better and score as much as we can.
Nov 07, 10:32 PM (IST)
Yuzvendra Chahal: When I bowled my first ball I realised that it is spinning and you then have to decide which ones to bowl fast and which to bowl slow. When I wasn't a part of the Indian team, I practised to bowl with the wet ball. We are used to playing with dew anyway in India. The missed stumping happens, even I have dropped many catches. It's just hard luck. I always try and see whether the batsman is picking my googly or not and look to bowl on middle or leg accordingly. When you are bowling in the death or in powerplays, it gives you the confidence.
Nov 07, 10:26 PM (IST)
Emohatic and very important win for India. Kudos to Rohit Sharma, knowing the he was the best person to overturn the pressure building uo on his team. Fantastic, 6-filled knock which will not put Bangladesh under the pump
Mustafizur starts with a high full toss which Iyer flicks through the leg-side for a single. The next ball is another full toss which Rahul just punches to mid-off. The Fizz is struggling with his length as the 3rd ball is a yet another full toss which Rahul flicks to deep square leg for a single. The scores are now level. Mustafizur bangs the next ball short and Iyer goes for the pull but gets a leading edge to third man for a single. That wraps up the victory for India with 26 balls and 8 wickets to spare.
India 154/2 after 15.4 overs.
Nov 07, 10:18 PM (IST)
Al-Amin Hossain returns to the attack. He starts with a good length delivery which Rahul drives down the ground for a single. The next delivery is poor onto the pads which Iyer flicks to fine leg for FOUR. He then just taps the next ball to the man at backward point. The 4th ball is full onto the stumps and this time Iyer clips it to deep square leg and they run hard for 2 runs. Iyer then shows great timing as he powerfully punches the 5th ball through extra cover for FOUR. He finishes the over with a single towards midwicket. 12 runs off the over.
India 151/2 after 15 overs.
Nov 07, 10:16 PM (IST)
FOUR! Iyer waits in his crease and punches the back of length delivery through the gap at extra cover.
WICKET! Rohit c Mithun (sub) b Aminul Islam 85 (43)
WICKET! Dhawan b Aminul Islam 31 (27)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 53 (23)
WICKET! Mahmudullah c Shivam Dube b Chahar 30(21)
WICKET! Afif Hossain c Rohit b Khaleel Ahmed 6(8)
WICKET! Rahim c Krunal Pandya b Chahal 4(6)
WICKET! Liton Das run out (Pant) 29(21)
