India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Cyclone threat looms as Men in Blue look to draw level in series

The Indian cricket team were well beaten in the smog-hit series opener by their Bangladeshi counterparts in Delhi giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be eager to get back on the field and draw level in the series with a win in the second T20I which is scheduled for November 7 in Rajkot.

However, with cyclone Maha expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast on the day of the match, Team India could be deprived of that opportunity due to heavy rains.

#cyclonemaha is very likely to cross #Gujarat coast between Diu and Dwarka as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 Kmph gusting to 120 Kmph around mid-night of 6th November/ early hours of 7th November, 2019: IMD pic.twitter.com/MXtyBrhsdi

— Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) November 3, 2019

As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest forecast, Maha would hit the Gujarat coast as a 'cyclonic storm' between Porbandar and Diu during the early hours of November 7.

The match is scheduled to commence at 7 pm at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on the outskirts of the city.

As of now, Maha is a an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' over the Arabian sea and situated around 660 kilometres away from Porbandar. It is predicted that it would weaken into a cyclonic storm before hitting the Gujarat coast.

The IMD, in a release, stated that light to moderate rain or thundershowers would occur "at most places in all districts of Gujarat", including Rajkot, on November 6 and 7.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association is keeping a tab on the weather forecasts.

"We are fully prepared to host the game but at the same time we are keeping a close tab on the weather. It is expected that it may rain in the morning on the 7th but the game is in the evening," a senior Saurashtra Cricket Association official told PTI from Rajkot.

There was sunshine on the morning of November 5 in the city. The two teams had reached here on November 4.

The first T20 international was played despite smog and air pollution in the national capital, prompting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to thank both the teams.

The final match of the series will be played in Nagpur on November 10.