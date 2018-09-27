India vs Bangladesh, 2018 Asia Cup final: Preview, possible XI, betting odds and live streaming

After beating Pakistan in their last Super-Four fixture to book a place in the finals, Bangladesh will have their task cut against India in the final.

Overview

The last time that India and Bangladesh faced off against each other was in the Super-Four stage of the tournament. In that match, Ravindra Jadeja, who was making his return to the ODI side picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win. Bangladesh could only manage a total of 173 before Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 83 off 104 balls to seal victory.

India, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far, come into this game on the back of a tie against Afghanistan. In a virtual dead-rubber contest, India rested several key players including skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan, leaving Dhoni to lead the side in what was his 200th ODI as captain. Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad scored an entertaining 124 off just 116 balls to give them a good start. Chasing 253, India’s openers stitched a 110-run stand as it looked like they would cruise to victory. The Afghanistan bowlers staged a late comeback to set up a tense finish with 7 runs required in the final over. Jadeja scored a boundary but with the scores tied he holed out to Najibullah in the deep.

Bangladesh needed a win against Pakistan in their final Super-Four fixture to ensure their place in the summit clash. Mushfiqur Rahim was caught behind when batting on 99 runs spelling an end to a 144-run partnership with Mohammad Mithun for the fourth wicket. Junaid Khan picked up four wickets while giving away just 19 runs as Bangladesh were restricted to 239 runs. Pakistan’s run-chase didn’t get off to a great start as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals with only Imam-ul-Haq (83) providing little resistance. Once Imam was dismissed in the 41st over the tail-enders couldn't score much as Bangladesh won by 37 runs.

Possible XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain

Players to watch out for:

Rohit Sharma: The Indian skipper has been in great form, linking up well with Shikhar Dhawan to give India promising starts in the tournament. After scoring just 23 against Hong Kong in the first match, Sharma went on to register back-to-back fifties before scoring an unbeaten 111 against Pakistan.

Mushfiqur Rahim: The wicket-keeper batsman started off the Asia Cup with a bang as he scored 144 off just 150 deliveries against Sri Lanka. He followed that up with a Man of the Match performance against Pakistan as he was caught behind while batting on 99.

Betting odds (Betfair)

India: 1.2

Bangladesh: 5.8

Where to watch