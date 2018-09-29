India vs Bangladesh 2018 Asia Cup Final highlights: India seal a last ball victory to win the Asia Cup

Live now
Sep 29, 2018 02:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Man of the tournament
India win the match by 3 wicket
WICKET! Kumar c Rahim b Mustafaziur 21 (31)
WICKET! Jadeja c Rahim Hossain 23 (33)
Retired hurt! Jadhav 19 (20)
WICKET! Dhoni c Rahim b Mustafizur 36 (67)
WIKCET! Karthik lbw b Mahmudullah 37 (61)
WICKET! Rohit Sharma c Nazmul b Rubel 48 (55)
WICKET! Rayudu c Rahim b Mortaza 2 (7)
WICKET! Dhawan c Sarkar b Islam 15 (14)
India need 223 runs to win the Asia Cup
WICKET! Rubel Hossain b Bumrah 0 (2)
WICKET! Soumya Sarkar run out Rayudu/Dhoni 33 (45)
WICKET! Nazmul Islam run out Manish Pandey 7 (13)
WICKET! Mashrafe Mortaza st Dhoni b Kuldeep 7 (9)
WICKET! Liton Das st Dhoni b Kuldeep 121 (117)
WICKET! Mahmudullah c Bumrah b Yadav 4 (16)
HUNDRED up for Das! 100 (87)
WICKET! Mithun run-out (Jadeja/Chahal) 2 (4)
WICKET! Mushfiqur Rahim c Bumrah b Jadhav 5 (9)
WICKET! Imrul Kayes lbw b Chahal 2 (12)
WICKET! Mehidy Hasan c Rayudu b Jadhav 32 (59)
FIFTY up for Liton Das! 52 (33)
Playing XI
Pitch report
Players to watch out for
Probable XI
Click here for the complete scorecard.
That is that then. This concludes our coverage of the Asia cup. Thank you so much for joining us. Hope you enjoyed it. Good-night!
India captain Rohit Sharma says: We played some good cricket throughout the tournament and this is the reward of all the hard work throughout the tournament. I have been part of games like this before and credit to the guys in the middle to handle the pressure and to cross the finishing line was a fantastic effort. You have to give some credit to Bangladesh. They put us under pressure in the first 10 overs. We thought if the ball got older, the spinners would do the work for us. It was important to keep it tight and we have done that well throughout the tournament. If you have a team like that, the captain will always look good. It wouldn't be easy if we didn't have the support of the remaining 10 players, so I am really proud of the boys. I would like to thank the crowd, who have come out in huge numbers to support us throughout the tournament and I'm sure they're going back extremely pleased.
Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Mortaza says: I hope we won a lot of hearts. We fought till the last ball, but we made a lot of mistakes on the field today. We bowled really well, particularly if we made 240+. We asked the batsmen to make at least 260, but at the end of the day the bowlers did really well. I wanted to bowl the quick first, because I wanted to restrict the runs because they were going after us. We didn't want the spinners to be charged so I bowled out the fast bowlers
Man of the Tournament Shikhar Dhawan says: Yeah I enjoyed this tournament. Fantastic final. Good tournament for me, enjoyed my batting, and hope to continue the same way. I enjoy playing it in a cool and matured manner. I was playing more calmly this time, and I want consistency and elegance at the same time. Rohit and I keep switching the aggressor's role sometimes, and I congratulate him for having a fantastic Asia Cup too.
Man of the tournament award goes to Shikhar Dhawan for his fantastic batting throughout the series
This India's 7th Asia Cup win which is most by any Asian team!
India win the match by 3 wicket
Fireworks go off at the the stadium!
Right then last over of the Asia cup and Mahmudullah is back. On strike is Kuldeep Yadav. Yadav plays the first ball to long off and gets a single. Kedar Jadhav on strike. He plays the second ball to leg side and gets a single. Yadav on strike, Yadav plays the third ball towards mid-wicket and gets two runs. Fourth ball is dot. A single on fifth ball. Jadhav works the last ball for a single towards fine leg and seals the Asia Cup.
India 223/7 after 50 overs
Mustafizur into his last over. Kumar on strike. CAUGHT! Kumar edges the first ball to the wicketkeeper. Kuldeep Yadav is the new man. He inside edge the first ball and gets a single. Jadhav on strike. Next three balls are dots. Jadhav cuts the last ball and runs two.
India 217/7 after 49 overs
WICKET! Kumar c Rahim b Mustafaziur 21 (31)
Rubel Hossain continues. Jadeja on strike. He starts off the over with two runs. CAUGHT! Jadeja edges the next ball to the wicketkeeper. Injured Jadhav walks back. He takes a single on third ball. Kumar on strike. Fourth ball is dot. Another dot ball. Kumar punches the last ball down the ground for a single and retains strike.
India 214/6 after 48 overs
WICKET! Jadeja c Rahim Hossain 23 (33)
Mustafizur is back into the attack. Jadeja on strike. First two balls are dots. That builds pressure on Jadeja. Jadeja plays a late cut on third ball and takes a single. Kumar on strike. Fourth ball is again a dot. Good stuff from the bowler. Fifth ball is yet another dot. Top stuff in a tough situation. FOUR. All the good work is undone on the last ball as Mustafizur strays in his line and bowls down the leg side. Kumar just helps the ball down to fine leg boundary.
India 210/5 after 47 overs
Rubel Hossain is back into the attack. Kumar is on strike. First two balls are dots. SIX. Kumar just stands and delivers. Ball is pitched up and Kumar clears his from leg and hammers the ball over long off for a maximum. Fourth ball hits Kumar on the pads and batsman cross for a single. Fifth ball is a dot. Jadeja takes a quick single off the last ball. Eight runs off the over.
India 205/5 after 46 overs
Mahmudullah is back into the attack. Jadeja on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Kumar on strike. Kumar manages two runs off the second ball. Kumar gets a single on third ball towards square leg. Brings Jadeja back on strike. Jadeja plays the fourth ball to square leg and gets a single. Kumar on strike. He plays the fifth ball square leg and gets a single. A dot ball to end the over.
India 197/5 after 45 overs
Mashrafe Mortaza is back into the attack. Jadeja on strike. First ball is dot. Jadeja plays the second ball through cover for a single. Kumar on strike. WIDE. Mortaza sprays the ball down the leg side. Kumar plays a defensive shot on next ball but the ball goes the bowler. Kumar tries to slash the next ball but misses it. Kumar plays the fifth ball to cover and a miss-field gives the batsman a single. Jadeja on strike. He plays the last ball down the ground for a single.
India 191/5 after 44 overs
Bowling change. Rubel Hossain is back into the attack. Jadeja on strike. No runs off the first two balls. Third ball is worked towards third man for a single. Kumar on strike. Next three balls are dots. Just a single off the over.
India 187/5 after 43 overs
Nazmul Ismal is back into the attack. Kumar on strike. He plays the first ball towards long on for a single. Jadeja on strike. No runs off the second ball. Jadeja works the third ball to off side for two runs. FOUR. Jadeja smashes the fourth ball straight back past the bowler for a boundary. Fifth ball is a dot. Jadeja makes the good use of his feet as he works the last ball to leg side for a single. Eight runs off the over.
India 186/5 after 42 overs
Bowling change. Mehidy Hasan is back into the attack. Jadeja on strike. First ball is a dot. Jadeja plays the second ball to the off side for a single. Kumar on strike. Third ball is bot. Kumar goes for a wild swing on fourth ball but misses to read the ball. Wicket keeper fails to collect the ball and batsman cross for a single. Jadeja on strike. He gets a single on fifth ball. Kumar on strike. He sweeps the ball and gets a top edge. The ball flies to fine leg and batsmen sprint for three.
India 178/5 after 41 overs
Mashrafe Mortaza will continue. Jadeja on strike. No runs off first ball. Jadeja gets an inside edge on second ball and he gets two runs. Third ball is a dot. Jadeja plays the fourth ball to off side and gets a quick single. Kumar on strike. Kumar misses the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot. Three runs off the over.
India 172/5 after 40 overs
Mustafizur Rahman continues. At the start of the over Kedar Jadhav has walked off the field because of his injury. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has walked out to bat. No runs of the first four balls. Kumar plays the fifth ball to leg side and gets a quick single. Jadeja on strike. Jadeja plays the last ball to mid-on and gets a quick single. Just two runs off the over.
India 169/5 after 39 overs
Retired hurt! Jadhav 19 (20)
Bowling change. Mashrafe Mortaza is back into the attack. Jadhav on strike. Appeal on first ball for an inside edge from Jadhav’s bat but umpire is not interested. Second ball is a dot. Third ball is again a dot. Jadhav’s injury is hampering him from taking quick singles. Fourth ball hits Jadhav on thigh and goes to the wicketkeeper. Jadhav gets a single on fifth ball to backward square leg. Jadeja on strike. FOUR. Jadeja ends the over with a boundary down to fine leg.
India 167/5 after 38 overs
Mustafizur Rahman continues. Dhoni on strike. CAUGHT! Dhoni chases a ball outside the off stump and nicks it straight to the keeper. Big wicket. Ravindra Jadeja is the new man. Jadeja starts off with a single towards deep square leg. Jadhav on strike. No runs off the third ball. He plays the fourth ball over cover for a single. Jadeja on strike. No runs off the last two balls. Just two runs off the over.
India 162/5 after 37 overs