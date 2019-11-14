India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE cricket score: IND reduce BAN to 63/3 at Lunch

Live now
Nov 14, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
1st Session Roundup
WICKET! Mithun lbw b Shami 12 (36)
WICKET! Shadman Islam c W Saha b Ishant
WICKET! Kayes c Rahane b U Yadav 6(18)
Day 1: 1st Session Roundup
India's fast bowlers made the ball talk on a helpful track, reducing Bangladesh to 63 for three in 26 overs at lunch..
The trio of Umesh Yadav (10-4-26-1), Ishant Sharma (7-4-12-1) and Mohammed Shami (5-1-12-1) made life difficult for the visiting team batsmen after skipper Virat Kohli opted to bowl considering the greenish tinge on the 22-yard surface.
At the break, skipper Mominul Haque (22 batting, 56 balls) and the seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim (14 batting, 22 balls) were at the crease, having added 32 runs for the fourth wicket.
The pace unit, which has been on the top of its game over the last 24 months, bowled a probing line during the first spell and the disconcerting extra bounce made life difficult for the Bangladeshi batsmen.
Comeback man Imrul Kayes (6, 18 balls) looked troubled from the start as Umesh kept troubling him with deliveries that came back sharply after pitching, literally cutting the left-hander into half.
However Umesh was having some problems in his follow through as he was stepping into the danger area. In order to avoid getting a warning, he started coming wide off the crease and created the angle where it beat the edge after pitching.
He bowled one fast and full as Kayes was squared up, giving a regulation catch to Ajinkya Rahane at third slip.
Ishant on the other hand was using his height to create an awkward bounce from the length and got young Shadman Islam (6, 24 balls) to edge one to Wriddhiman Saha, who easily caught it with a 'reverse cup'.
At 12 for 2, Mohammed Mithun (12) joined his skipper. The duo batted for 11 overs, close to an hour but only 19 runs were scored which certainly increased the pressure on Bangladesh.
However Mithun, who had survived one DRS on umpires' call off Umesh's bowling, wasn't lucky the second time when Shami came in as one change. He bowled one full that tailed in and caught the right-hander plumb in-front making it 31 for 3.
It could well have been four down but Mushfiqur survived when a thickish outside edge off Umesh's bowling flew towards a diving Kohli's right but the ball popped out of his hands.
It’s been a good session for India picking up three valuable wickets in the first session. Going in with three pacers has proven to be a good choice from Virat Kohli and the team management as all three bowlers picked up a wicket each. Bangladesh need these two batsmen now to stich a long partnership but it’s not going to be easy for them against this top-quality bowling attack. We’ll be back in 30 mins for the second session of Day 1.
Umesh starts with a back of length delivery outside off and Rahim shows great awareness to just guide the ball through the gap between slip and gully for FOUR. He then clips the next ball to long leg for a single. Mominul doesn’t get sucked into any shots on the next 3 balls and then offers a good solid defence on the last delivery. 5 runs off the over as the Umpires signal for Lunch.
Bangladesh 63/3 after 26 overs.
FOUR! Great control from Rahim as he just uses the face of his bat to guide the ball to third man past the slip cordon.
Ishant gets the 2nd ball to nip back in and Rahim who was playing away from his body gets a big inside edge which just rolls past a diving Saha to escape for FOUR. Rahim then covers the line and lets the next two deliveries travel to the keeper. He then blocks out the 5th delivery with a straight bat. Rahim gets a thick inside edge on the last delivery again but this time it rolls to fine leg for a single. 5 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 58/3 after 25 overs.
FOUR! Ishant gets the ball to nip back into the right-hander as it takes a big inside edge which flies past the keeper.
DROPPED! Rahim flashes at the 1st delivery but gets an outside edge which flies towards Virat at third slip. The Indian captain dives to his right but doesn’t collect the ball cleanly as it pops out of his hands. That very well could’ve been wicket no. 4 for India giving them a big lift going into Lunch. Rahim just nudges the 3rd ball through the off-side for a single. Mominul lets the next ball travel to the keeper before defending the 5th delivery. The Bangladeshi batsman then flashes at the last delivery getting a thick outside edge which flies over the slip cordon for FOUR. India sensing they could just pick up another wicket here.
Bangladesh 53/3 after 24 overs.
FOUR! Mominul flashes at the wide full delivery but only gets a thick outside edge which loops over the slip cordon to third man.