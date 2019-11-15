In Pics | IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 2: Mayank, Rahane guide IND to 188/3 at Lunch after Kohli's duck

Catch all the top moments from Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh being played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/4 Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara resumed India’s innings on Day 2 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. At the start of play, India were trailing Bangladesh by just 64 runs with 9 wickets in hand. Pujara completed a quick-fire fifty in just the 2nd over of the day with back-to-back boundaries. His half-century came off just 68 balls. (Image: AP) 2/4 Pujara was dismissed soon after completing his fifty as Abu Jayed drew a thick outside edge which was taken by the fielder at gully. (Image: AP) 3/4 Jayed then landed another heavy blow in his very next over when he trapped Indian captain Virat Kohli LBW. The decision wasn’t initially given but Jayed convinced his captain to go for the review and the move paid off. Kohli was just a tad slow in his attempted flick across the line and had to return back on a second-ball duck. (Image: AP) 4/4 Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane then took India to 188/3 at Lunch. Agarwal was batting on 91 while Rahane had made 35. (Image: AP) First Published on Nov 15, 2019 11:51 am