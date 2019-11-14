App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1: Pacers reduce BAN to 63/3 at Lunch

Catch all the top moments from Day 1 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh being played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
ind vs ban 1st Test day 1 team india
1/4

India and Bangladesh met for the 1st Test of their two-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Mominul Haque who was making his Test captaincy debut won the Toss and opted to bat first. India came into the game with three pacers and captain Virat Kohli said the team always wanted to bowl first on this track. (Image: AP)

ind vs ban 1st test day 1 umesh yadav wicket
2/4

India got off to a great start with three maiden overs and the pressure paid off when Umesh Yadav got the first breakthrough in the 6th over. Imrul Kayes was the batsman and he couldn’t do anything as Umesh finally found the outside edge with Ajinkya Rahane taking a sharp catch at gully. (Image: AP)

ind vs ban 1st test day 1 ishant sharma (2)
3/4

Ishant Sharma then struck in the very next over bowling out a wicket-maiden to get rid of the other Bangladeshi opener. Ishant sent down a full delivery drawing Shadman Islam into an expansive drive. The ball moved away just a little bit to take the outside edge before carrying to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. (Image: AP)

Mohammed Shami then joined the party as he trapped Mohammad Mithun LBW. Mithun made 13 off 36. Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim then took the team to 63/3 at Lunch. (Image: AP)
4/4

Mohammed Shami then joined the party as he trapped Mohammad Mithun LBW. Mithun made 13 off 36. Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim then took the team to 63/3 at Lunch. (Image: AP)

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 11:56 am

tags #cricket #India vs Bangladesh

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.