India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1: Pacers reduce BAN to 63/3 at Lunch

Catch all the top moments from Day 1 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh being played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/4 India and Bangladesh met for the 1st Test of their two-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Mominul Haque who was making his Test captaincy debut won the Toss and opted to bat first. India came into the game with three pacers and captain Virat Kohli said the team always wanted to bowl first on this track. (Image: AP) 2/4 India got off to a great start with three maiden overs and the pressure paid off when Umesh Yadav got the first breakthrough in the 6th over. Imrul Kayes was the batsman and he couldn’t do anything as Umesh finally found the outside edge with Ajinkya Rahane taking a sharp catch at gully. (Image: AP) 3/4 Ishant Sharma then struck in the very next over bowling out a wicket-maiden to get rid of the other Bangladeshi opener. Ishant sent down a full delivery drawing Shadman Islam into an expansive drive. The ball moved away just a little bit to take the outside edge before carrying to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. (Image: AP) 4/4 Mohammed Shami then joined the party as he trapped Mohammad Mithun LBW. Mithun made 13 off 36. Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim then took the team to 63/3 at Lunch. (Image: AP) First Published on Nov 14, 2019 11:56 am