you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Captaincy will not affect my batting, asserts Mominul Haque

"I am not feeling pressure just because I have been appointed captain. The way I batted before captaincy, I will bat in the same way now," said the left-hander, who is also the team's premier batsman with eight hundreds in 36 Tests.



He is new to captaincy but Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque is confident that the added responsibility will not affect his batting, which will be crucial to his team's chances of upstaging an accomplished India in the Test series starting in Indore on November 14.

The 28-year-old Mominul has replaced Shakib Al hasan, who was suspended for two years (one year suspended) by the ICC for failing to report multiple corrupt approaches.

"I am not feeling pressure just because I have been appointed captain. The way I batted before captaincy, I will bat in the same way now," said the left-hander, who is also the team's premier batsman with eight hundreds in 36 Tests.

"I always try to think about the positive aspects. There are a few positives in being captain as well. Your knowledge about the game increases. You tend to become more responsible as a player. So I think, it will help me improve my performance," he added.

Mominul feels that since expectations from his side are not particularly high, the pressure is also a bit less.

Asked about India's pace bowling might, Mominul said: "India is such a team that they can challenge different opponents in different ways.

"May be they will challenge us with spin attack. We are ready to face both spin and pace attack challenge from India. Definitely, it will be tough for us. But we are preparing to face it."

Asked what has changed in Bangladesh cricket in nearly two decades from the time they first played a Test in 2000, Mominul pointed at the attitudinal shift.

"I think the mentality of players has changed. Players have become more disciplined. Also they are more eager to play five-day games as well," he said.

While Virat Kohli termed Mustafizur Rahaman as a threat, Mominul didn't disclose whether the pacer will be a part of playing XI.

"We have not planned about the team and the playing eleven has not been selected yet. You will know tomorrow if he plays," he said.

Asked about missing Shakib and Tamim Iqbal, Mominul said others are more aware in the absence of the two stalwarts.

"I think three players are missing because Shakib bhai is equal to two players. Yes, it will be challenging. But there is no scope of thinking about it too much now," he said.

"We have to move away. I think due to their absence, everyone is more focused and will play with extra responsibility," he added.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #cricket #India vs Bangladesh

