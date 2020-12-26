Australia vs India Second Test: Check LIVE score, ball-by-ball commentary here

India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls to Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during play on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2020. (Image: AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

India is taking on hosts Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting December 26. The contest is an opportunity for the hosts to secure an unassailable lead over the visitors in the four-match Border-Gavaskar series. The annual 'Boxing Day Test' at MCG normally draws a crowd of up to 80,000. But only 30,000 people will be allowed this time amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

AUS vs IND 2nd Test Preview: Australia look for unassailable lead against Rahane-led India

India lost the first test by eight wickets after getting bowled out for just 36 in the second innings. Virat Kohli has returned to India for the birth of his child and Ajinkya Rahane has taken over the captaincy.

Follow the ball-by-ball updates here: