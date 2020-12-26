MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

Australia vs India Second Test: Check LIVE score, ball-by-ball commentary here

Australia vs India | Boxing Day Test: Check ball-by-ball updates and the full scorecard here

Moneycontrol News
December 26, 2020 / 08:02 AM IST
India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls to Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during play on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2020. (Image: AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls to Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during play on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2020. (Image: AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

India is taking on hosts Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting December 26. The contest is an opportunity for the hosts to secure an unassailable lead over the visitors in the four-match Border-Gavaskar series. The annual 'Boxing Day Test' at MCG normally draws a crowd of up to 80,000. But only 30,000 people will be allowed this time amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

AUS vs IND 2nd Test Preview: Australia look for unassailable lead against Rahane-led India

India lost the first test by eight wickets after getting bowled out for just 36 in the second innings. Virat Kohli has returned to India for the birth of his child and Ajinkya Rahane has taken over the captaincy.

Follow the ball-by-ball updates here:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Australia #cricket #India #Sports
first published: Dec 26, 2020 07:46 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.