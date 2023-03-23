 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsCricket

India vs Australia ODIs: Lessons for World Cup 2023, from India's 1-2 defeat

Nitin Sundar
Mar 23, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

Pitches, team composition, left-armers and the No. 4 conundrum - a few issues that India should address ahead of the one-day World Cup, scheduled to be held from October 5 - November 19.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya. India will only have a handful of one-day games between now and the World Cup at home in October. (Image via Twitter/ICC)

“Good for nothing players - all they care about is the IPL!” “Sack the coach!” “Rohit Sharma is unfit to lead the team… In more ways than one. See what I did there!” “Serves them right, for picking Surya Kumar Yadav on the basis of T20 performances!”

There has been an outpouring of anger and anguish following India’s ODI series loss against Australia. It’s not often that India loses a home series in any format - they have been unbeaten in Tests since 2012, and hadn’t lost a limited-overs rubber in four years. Perhaps, the rarity of the outcome explains the violence of the outcry. The same angry fans would have termed the series a ‘meaningless bilateral’ if India had ended up winning it, as they normally tend to.

Nevertheless, there were some interesting patterns emerging out of this series, and certain issues with the structuring of the Indian side. ODI cricket has become an afterthought, crowded out of the international calendar by premier Test contests, and T20 leagues. India will only have a handful of one-day games between now and the World Cup at home in October. What can they learn from this series to help them then?

First up, the pitches. In the lead-up to the 2019 World Cup, the talk was about extremely high-scoring games since that had been the norm in England since 2015. Yet, the late-season English wickets were slow, two-paced and brought fast bowlers into play. England, with their attack-at-all-costs approach, were red-hot favourites to win the World Cup. Yet they stumbled on the slow tracks, and had to rewire their strategy to qualify into the semi-finals after suffering defeats against Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Eventually, they won the final against New Zealand on a technicality after the unforgettable tied Super Over, in yet another low-scoring game at Lord’s.