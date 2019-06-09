Jun 09, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs Australia Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Clash of Titans as Kohli and Finch face-off at The Oval
Catch all the live scores and updates from match 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between India and Australia played at The Oval, London.
IND vs AUS Players to watch out for
Coming into this game
Steve Smith is world's best batsman in all three formats, says Finch
Here's what Australian skipper Aaron Finch had to say ahead of their clash against India.
David Warner (AUS): Australian opener David Warner had a rare off day against West Indies. Warner will be raring to go big against India. The dynamic opener has an excellent conversion rate in ODIs which is evident from his 18 fifties and 14 hundreds. Indian bowlers should be mindful about the threat Warner brings to the table.
Rohit Sharma (IND): Rohit Sharma showed against South Africa why he is one of the best batsmen in the modern iteration of the game. In difficult batting conditions, Rohit scored an unbeaten hundred to guide India home. With his opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan struggling to get runs, onus will once again be on Rohit's broad shoulders to get India off to a good start.
Here's what Team India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma has to say on the eve of their match against Australia.
The other big issue for India ahead of this cruch fixture will be Shikhar Dhawan's prolonged bad patch. Dhawan is yet to fire since coming to England, failing in both warm-up games and the first game of the tournament.
The movement off the pitch from back of length has created problems for the left-hander and he might get a couple of more games including today against Australia before Rahul is brought up the order and Shankar is slotted at number four.
The other issue India might face against Australia, could be Kedar's place as his side-arm off-breaks may just not be as effective on an Oval pitch that generates good bounce and may leave him susceptible to leaking runs.
In that case, Vijay Shankar, with his wicket-to-wicket seam-up stuff and steady batting, could come handy. Kedar has had problems against raw pace and disconcerting bounce, which an in-form Mitchell Starc will dish out in abundance.
And in case one of the two spinners is dropped, then Chahal, despite his four-wicket-haul might make way for Kuldeep, who has had better success rate against the Australians. It must be recalled that Chahal played only one game against Australia, at Mohali, in the home series, and gave away 80 runs in 10 wicketless overs.
Kuldeep is expected to be more effective because of the bounce and dip that he generates, not to mention his stock delivery that will leave the left-handers.
India may have to tweak their playing XI for today's encounter against Australia, keeping the Oval pitch and the overcast conditions in mind. Mohammed Shami, who was dropped from the playing XI against South Africa, is likely to return. Shami was dropped purely for strategic reasons because of the Proteas' inability to counter the two wrist spinners.
But the current Australian team could be more susceptible against the pace of Jasprit Bumrah and the craftiness of Shami. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who looked rusty during his first spell against South Africa, was impressive in the second, securing couple scalps.In case India decide to retain both the wrist spinners and get Shami in the playing XI, then Bhuvneshwar will have to make way.
Australia's rampant form will definitely be a worry for India considering how their 10-match winning run dates back to March this year when the Aussies won 3 games on the trot in India to recover from 2-0 down to win the ODI series against India by a 3-2 margin.
Since then the Aussies have been boosted by the return of Steve Smith and David Warner to their ranks. Mitchell Starc also didn't feature in that series and has been in great form so far in the tournament picking up a five-wicket haul against the West Indies.
Rohit (122*), Chahal (4/51) star as India get their WC campaign off to winning start
Catch all the top moments from match 8 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 played between India and South Africa at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
India got off to a late start in the tournament only playing their first game on June 5. However, there weren’t any signs of rustiness as they were sharp in the field with Jasprit Bumrah announcing himself at the World Cup with a fiery opening spell accounting for both South African openers. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the 2nd best figures on World Cup debut for India when he finished with 4/51 as India restricted the Proteas to just 227/9. Rohit Sharma then scored his slowest ODI century as India chased down the total with 6 wickets to spare.
Starc's five-for and Coulter-Nile's 92 helps Australia overcome West Indies challenge
Catch all the top moments from match 10 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between West Indies and Australia played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Having struggled in the recent past after suspensions of Steve Smith and David Warner, Australia finally seemed to have picked their pieces and are playing exactly like five-time champions are supposed to. Against the West Indies, the mighty Australia were reduced to 79/5 but recovered brilliantly via a Steve Smith and Alex Carey partnership. Nathan Coulter-Nile then smashed 92 off 60 as Australia posted 288. Mitchell Starc then took charge of proceedings and picked up a five-wicket haul for the first time since the 2015 World Cup when he finished as Man of the Tournament. Definitely a good omen for Australia as they wrapped up a 15-run victory.
Coming into this game:
India were clinical in their six-wicket victory against a depleted South Africa, while Australia, who have raised their game in the last couple of months, were professional against Afghanistan and brilliant in their come-from-behind victory against the West Indies.
Australia's rampant form and India's quest for glory at the World Cup 2019 will definitely force Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri to put their thinking caps on and contemplate a tactical rejig for today's encounter, as one of World Cup's most storied rivalries resumes.
Hello and welcome to our live match coverage from match 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between India and Australia played at The Oval, London. India have a tough task ahead of them today against a formidable Australian unit who are currently on a 10-match winning streak in ODIs.