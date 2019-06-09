India vs Australia Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Clash of Titans as Kohli and Finch face-off at The Oval

IND vs AUS Players to watch out for:

David Warner (AUS): Australian opener David Warner had a rare off day against West Indies. Warner will be raring to go big against India. The dynamic opener has an excellent conversion rate in ODIs which is evident from his 18 fifties and 14 hundreds. Indian bowlers should be mindful about the threat Warner brings to the table.

Rohit Sharma (IND): ​Rohit Sharma showed against South Africa why he is one of the best batsmen in the modern iteration of the game. In difficult batting conditions, Rohit scored an unbeaten hundred to guide India home. With his opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan struggling to get runs, onus will once again be on Rohit's broad shoulders to get India off to a good start.