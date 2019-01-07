Jan 07, 2019 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 5 Highlights: India record series win for the first time on Australian soil
Catch all the highlights from the fourth Test between India and Australia being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
Top
highlights
Wicket! Hazlewood lbw Kuldeep 21 (45)
Wicket! Lyon lbw Kuldeep 0 (5)
Wicket! Handscomb b Bumrah 37 (111)
Wicket! Cummins b Shami 25 (44)
Wicket! Paine b Kuldeep Yadav 5(14)
Wicket! Head c & b Kuldeep 20 (56)
Wicket! Marsh c Rahane b Jadeja 8 (13)
Wicket! Harris b Jadeja 79 (120)
FIFTY up! Harris 50 (67)
Wicket! Khawaja c Pujara b Kuldeep Yadav 27(71)
Wicket! Jadeja b Lyon 81 (114)
FIFTY up! Jadeja 50 (90)
HUNDRED up! Pant 101 (141)
FIFTY up for Pant! 50 (85)
Wicket! Pujara c & b Lyon 193 (373)
Wicket! Hanuma Vihari c Labuschagne b Lyon 42(96)
HUNDRED and FIFTY up! Pujara 151 (283)
HUNDRED up! Pujara 100 (199)
Wicket! Rahane c Paine b Starc 18(55)
Wicket! Kohli c Paine b Hazlewood 23(59)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 53 (134)
Wicket! Agarwal c Starc b Lyon 77 (112)
FIFTY up for Agarwal! 51 (96)
Wicket! Rahul c Shaun Marsh b Hazlewood 9(6)
Playing XI
Toss
We leave you with this image of a jubilant Indian side. Stay tuned to our page for more updates from the world of cricket. Remember India face-off against Australia in a three-match ODI series starting on January 12th at 7.50 AM. Join us again for all the live action from that encounter. Till then it's goodbye!
The congratulatory messages continue to pour in from all quarters after India's historic 2-1 series win on Australian soil.
Virat Kohli the winning captain: “Firstly, I want to say I've never been more proud of being part of a team, than this one right here. The culture we've built, our transition began right here, where I took over as captain, and I can't believe that after four years we've won here. Just one word to say, 'proud', to lead this team and it's an honour and privilege. The boys make the captain look good. By far, this is my biggest achievement. It's at the top of the pile. When we won the 2011 World Cup, I was the youngest member of the side. Saw everyone emotional there, but I didn't feel it. Here, after coming three times, this win means something else. The series win will give us a different identity, and what we've been able to achieve is something to be proud of. We spoke about our batting as a team, wanted to do the basics. The old, hard grind. Special mention to Pujara, he's been outstanding in the series, especially after his last time out in Australia. He's one guy willing to accept things, he works on his game, he's the nicest man around, and we feel happy for him. Special mention to Mayank Agarwal too, he stood up as a champion on Boxing Day. Speaks highly of his mindset, but as a batting group we all contributed. It's something that augurs well with the team. The way the bowlers have dictated and dominated, not here but also in England and SA, it's something I haven't seen before. Hats off to them, the way they've prepared, their fitness levels, and their mindset. They discuss how to take wickets, and then they dictate their plans to me. It's a revelation in Indian cricket, and something for the bowlers at home to learn. These guys will be looked up to for a long, long time, and they deserve to break the record of the great West Indian fast bowlers. This is just a stepping stone for us. The average age is quite low, but most importantly we had the belief: we had that in SA and in England, and when you're working in the right direction then God knows you're honest. We want to do the best for Indian cricket, and this is outstanding, but it's just a stepping stone. Australia are always going to be competitive. Every team goes through a transition, and their dominance kept world cricket exciting for so many years. I'm sure they'll regroup as a side and play some exciting cricket in the future. We all deserve to enjoy. The celebrations, I assure you, will run long. The boys are physically and mentally drained, and we have no more alarm clocks in the morning. And I want to mention about the crowd as well. They've been outstanding. They never let us feel we're playing away from home. And they deserve this feeling as much as we do."
Here's what Tim Paine the losing captain has to say: "Have to tip our hat to India, we know how tough it is to win in India so congrats to Virat and Ravi because it's a huge achievement. Disappointed, definitely over the last two Tests. We had our chances in Adelaide, in Perth I thought we played some good cricket, but in Melbourne and Sydney, we've been outplayed. There's been some positives: some talent in this team, and it was good for our top six to play against potentially the world's best bowling line-up. We have Tests against Sri Lanka and then the Ashes, so this series was important. The message to everyone in domestic cricket is to keep scoring runs. We know there are guys outside of this group who want to come in. No illusions, we need to keep working hard. Cricket's a funny game and it can turn very quickly. I'll go home for a couple of days, and most of the guys will be going to the Big Bash for a bit. And then, we'll have an eye on for the series against Sri Lanka."
Cheteshwar Pujara is the Player of the Match and Man of the Series, he finishes with 521 runs to his name at an average of 74 with three hundreds: "It's a great feeling for all of us. We've been working hard to win a series overseas, and winning in Australia has never been easy. And really pleased with my contribution. For me, the first hundred was special. Scoring a ton at Adelaide and going 1-0 up is what we were aiming for. As a batsman, I was just getting used to the pace and bounce, and apart from that, playing in South Africa and England has helped me improve my technique. For me, it's all about preparation and I was very well prepared. This is the best Indian side I have been part of. And I would also like to congratulate all our bowlers. We've had four bowlers, and it's not easy taking 20 wickets, so credit goes to all our fast bowlers and spinners too who were remarkable. I'll be playing some first-class cricket back home, and I'll play some county cricket during the IPL. But the next Test series is some 6-7 months away, it'll give me some time to prepare. I would like to play white-ball cricket, but Test cricket is my priority, and it always be so."
It's now time for the presentation ceremony in the center of the ground.
That's it then. Play has been called off and India win the Test series 2-1! The Sydney Test has officially been abandoned due to bad weather and India can kick-off their celebrations now.
The latest update is that the umpires will be meeting the ground-staff at 9.00 AM. Let's hope we can have atleast some play today.