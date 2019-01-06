Jan 06, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: Play called off due to bad weather; Aus 6/0 following-on
Catch all the highlights from the fourth Test between India and Australia being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
Wicket! Hazlewood lbw Kuldeep 21 (45)
Wicket! Lyon lbw Kuldeep 0 (5)
Wicket! Handscomb b Bumrah 37 (111)
Wicket! Cummins b Shami 25 (44)
Wicket! Paine b Kuldeep Yadav 5(14)
Wicket! Head c & b Kuldeep 20 (56)
Wicket! Marsh c Rahane b Jadeja 8 (13)
Wicket! Harris b Jadeja 79 (120)
FIFTY up! Harris 50 (67)
Wicket! Khawaja c Pujara b Kuldeep Yadav 27(71)
Wicket! Jadeja b Lyon 81 (114)
FIFTY up! Jadeja 50 (90)
HUNDRED up! Pant 101 (141)
FIFTY up for Pant! 50 (85)
Wicket! Pujara c & b Lyon 193 (373)
Wicket! Hanuma Vihari c Labuschagne b Lyon 42(96)
HUNDRED and FIFTY up! Pujara 151 (283)
HUNDRED up! Pujara 100 (199)
Wicket! Rahane c Paine b Starc 18(55)
Wicket! Kohli c Paine b Hazlewood 23(59)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 53 (134)
Wicket! Agarwal c Starc b Lyon 77 (112)
FIFTY up for Agarwal! 51 (96)
Wicket! Rahul c Shaun Marsh b Hazlewood 9(6)
Playing XI
Toss
Unfortunately for us for a second day running bad weather had had the last laugh. Which is not good. But nothing can be done for now. The only good thing that happened in the day is that India were able to wrap up the Australian innings. Kuldeep Yadav picked up five wickets. And then there was bad light and rain. There is only one day left now. Whcih means if Australia bat sensibly they can salvage a draw or they can be at the mercy of bad weather. India would want to win the series 3-1 rather than 2-1. But for that they should get at least a session and more. The action is done and dusted for now. It will be another early start tomorrow (hopefully). Join us tomorrow. Till then good-bye!
And it is official. There will be no more action today. The play has been called off. Constant rain and bad light has deprived us of any further action.
Things aren't looking great at the moment. It has gone very dark at SCG. More covers have come on and chances of any more play today are now looking very thin. But nothing official yet!
It is so good to see Indian supporters backing the McGrath Foundation.
As we await for more news form the center here is wishing Indian legend Kapil Dev a very very Happy Birthday! May your legend live on for a long time to come.
The news from the center is that there is going to be another inspection in 15 minutes time.
The Tea time was up some 5-6 minutes back. But the players have still not walked out. Sorry to say but there is more delay. One of those days!
The two umpires along with the third umpire have walked out at the center and are having a good measure of the conditions. Harsha Bhogle in the mean time with a chat with the broadcasters said that the light has improved since the players walked off.
Another session that has gone India's way. India kept picking wickets at regular interval to suck hope out of Australian innings. There was no resistance from the tail which has been the story of Australian batting before this Test. India bowled out the home side on 300 and then enforced the follow-on. Kuldeep Yadav was just too good as he completed his five-for. There were just four overs bowled in the second Australian innings.
And just as Bumrah's over got completed the two umpires got together and felt that the light is not good enough to continue playing. They have taken the players off. Kohli had a word with the umpires before walking back. The two Aussie openers though wouldn't be complaining about this decision though, considering the state their team is in at the moment. The players have walked back into the hut. And the play has stopped once again. The tea time is near and it should be an early Tea.
Bumrah will continue. Harris is on strike. Bumrah starts the new over with a loosner as he goes full onto the pads of Harris and the batsman works the ball towards deep mid-wicket for a couple. No runs off next three deliveries. Bumrah goes short for the fifth ball and just as the batsman ducks under the ball it hits him right on the helmet. Nothing serious though. Last ball is a dot. Two runs from the over.
Australia 6/0 after 4 Overs
Shami continues. Khawaja is on strike. Shami keeps Khawaja quiet on all six deliveries. Another maiden over. Interesting that Indian pacers have started getting purchase off the track which was so flat.
Australia 4/0 after 3 Overs
Jasprit Bumrah will bowl from the other end. Marcus Harris is on strike. No runs off all six deliveries. The bowler getting movement and bounce in that over and the batsman is happy to just negotiate the balls instead of being aggressive. Maiden over.
Australia 4/0 after 2 Overs
Shami to bowl. Khawaja is on strike. Shami is right on the money with first five deliveries as Khawaja scores no runs off them. FOUR. Last delivery is poor as it is full straying down the leg side which the batsman clips towards square-leg for a boundary. Four runs from the first over.
Australia 4/0 after first Over
Welcome back! The third innings of the match is about to get underway. India have enforced the follow-on. The Australian openers Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja have walked out at the center. Indian players follow them. Mohammed Shami will start the innings. Usman Khawaja is in the firing line.
Starc defends the first two balls comfortably. He is early into the drive on the 3rd delivery as the ball loops towards mid-off for a single. LBW! Kuldeep beats Hazlewood as the ball moves past the inside edge to crash into the pads. The Aussie goes for the review and the impact is left to the umpire’s call which means he has to depart. Australia bowled out for just 300 runs trailing India by 322.
Australia 300/10 after 104.5 overs