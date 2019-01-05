Jan 05, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 3 Highlights: Play abandoned due to rain; Aus 236/6 at Stumps
Catch all the highlights from the fourth Test between India and Australia being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
Top
highlights
Wicket! Paine b Kuldeep Yadav 5(14)
Wicket! Head c & b Kuldeep 20 (56)
Wicket! Marsh c Rahane b Jadeja 8 (13)
Wicket! Harris b Jadeja 79 (120)
FIFTY up! Harris 50 (67)
Wicket! Khawaja c Pujara b Kuldeep Yadav 27(71)
Wicket! Jadeja b Lyon 81 (114)
FIFTY up! Jadeja 50 (90)
HUNDRED up! Pant 101 (141)
FIFTY up for Pant! 50 (85)
Wicket! Pujara c & b Lyon 193 (373)
Wicket! Hanuma Vihari c Labuschagne b Lyon 42(96)
HUNDRED and FIFTY up! Pujara 151 (283)
HUNDRED up! Pujara 100 (199)
Wicket! Rahane c Paine b Starc 18(55)
Wicket! Kohli c Paine b Hazlewood 23(59)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 53 (134)
Wicket! Agarwal c Starc b Lyon 77 (112)
FIFTY up for Agarwal! 51 (96)
Wicket! Rahul c Shaun Marsh b Hazlewood 9(6)
Playing XI
Toss
And that would be that! There will be no more action for the day. Another day that belonged to India. Australia started the day well with Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris starting positively. The home side was 122/1 going into Lunch. However the team lost the plot completely after Lunch interval and the batsmen owing to poor shot selection just threw their wickets away. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were brilliant in their spells. India would have loved to wrap up the Aussie innings by the close of play but unfortunately the weather had the last say. To make up for the lost overs for the today it will be an early start tomorrow. Join us at 4.30 AM IST. Till then it is good-bye!
And the giant electronic screen at the SCG has just flashed an update. Due to bad playing conditions the play has been been suspended for the day.
The heavens have opened up! It is pouring heavily at the SCG at the moment and the chances of a restart look very bleak.
After the third ball of Jadeja's over the two umpires get together and discuss about the bad light because of the dark clouds that are hovering over the SCG since Tea. The two decide that the light is not good enough to continue and they have taken the players off the field. So, the action has stopped at SCG for the moment.
Jadeja to continue. Handscomb is on strike. Appeal for LBW on third ball. Umpire gives that as NOT OUT. India take the review. The review shows that the ball is going down the leg side. So the third umpire says that it remains as NOT OUT.
Australia 236/6 after 83.3 Overs
Kuldeep continues. Cummins is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. FOUR Byes. Third ball turns back in and the batsman and the keeper miss to read the ball as it goes past them towards fine leg boundary for four byes. FOUR. Kuldeep tosses the ball up and Cummins plays a well timed drive for a boundary. No runs off last two balls. Eight runs off the over.
Australia 236/6 after 83 Overs
Jadeja continues. Handscomb is on strike. Jadeja is bowling no easy deliveries to Handscomb and keeping the batsman quiet. Another maiden. That is third maiden over on the bounce.
Australia 228/6 after 82 Overs
Kuldeep continues. Cummins is on strike. The spinner keeps Cummins quiet as he tests him with a mix bag of deliveries. Cummins is happy to see off the over. Another maiden. This should build pressure.
Australia 228/6 after 81 Overs
Jadeja continues. On strike is Handscomb. No runs off all six deliveries. Handscomb is happy to just play out the over. Maiden over.
Australia 228/6 after 80 Overs
Kuldeep continues. On strike is Handscomb. The batsman plays the first ball to the on-side for a couple. Two Byes. Second ball brushes the pads of the batsman and goes towards the on-side and the batsmen cross for two. No runs off next two balls. Handscomb plays the fifth ball to the on-side for a single. Cummins is on strike. FOUR. The ball drifts down the leg side and Cummins sweeps the ball for a boundary. Nine runs from the over.
Australia 228/6 after 79 Overs
Jadeja to Cummins. No runs off first five deliveries. FOUR. Jadeja bowls a rare bad ball as he goes full and the batsman obliges it with playing the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Four runs from the over.
Australia 219/6 after 78 Overs
Kuldeep will continue bowling. On strike is Handscomb. The spinner mixes up his deliveries and keeps the batsman confused. Handscomb scores no runs. Maiden.
Australia 215/6 after 77 Overs
Jadeja continues. Handscomb is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. The batsman plays the third ball through mid-wicket for a couple. He plays the third ball to square-leg for a single. Cummins is on strike. No runs off last two deliveries. Three runs from the over.
Australia 215/6 after 76 Overs
Kuldeep continues. Cummins is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. FOUR. Half-volley and Cummins drives the ball through extra-cover for a boundary. No runs off remaining deliveries.
Australia 212/6 after 75 Overs
Jadeja will continue. Handscomb is on strike. Jadeja keeps all six deliveries tight firing onto the pads of the batsman and Handscomb is stuck in his crease. Maiden over.
Australia 207/6 after 74 Overs
Kuldeep will continue. Handscomb is on strike. The batsman works the first ball behind square for a quick single. Cummins is on strike. Next two deliveries are dots. FOUR. Short ball from Kuldeep and Cummins pulls the ball towards mid-wicket for a boundary. No runs from remaining two balls. Four runs from the over.
Australia 207/6 after 73 Overs
Bowling change. Jadeja is back in the attack. Cummins is on strike. No runs on first two balls. FOUR. Fuller delivery from Jadeja and the batsman leans into his drive to cream the ball through cover for a boundary. That boundary completes 200 of the innings for Australia. No runs off last three deliveries. Four runs from the over.
Australia 203/6 after 72 Overs
Kuldeep Yadav will continue. On Strike is Pat Cummins. No runs off first two deliveries. Cummins works the third ball to mid-wicket and gets a single. Handscomb is on strike. He comes down the track and plays next two deliveries to short mid-wicket but manages to find a fielder. He extends his front foot and defends the last ball. Just one run from the over.
Australia 199/6 after 71 Overs
Bumrah will bowl from the other end. On strike is Handscomb. No runs off all the six deliveries. Maiden over.
Australia 198/6 after 70 Overs
Kuldeep to Paine. The spinner gets sharp turn on first three deliveries and Paine just fends the balls. Paine has his dead bat behind next two deliveries. BOWLED! Yadav tosses the ball up and Paine looks to drive but the ball goes through the huge gap between the bat and the pad to disturb the timber.
Australia 198/6 after 69 Overs
Wicket! Paine b Kuldeep Yadav 5(14)
Yadav tosses the ball up and Paine looks to drive but the ball goes through the huge gap between the bat and the pad to disturb the timber.
Players have taken the field. kuldeep Yadav will start the third session. On strike is the Australian skipper Tim Paine.
Players are back on the field and there is thick cloud cover over SCG. It has gone bit dark.
Welcome to the third and final session of Day 3