IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 3 Highlights: Play abandoned due to rain; Aus 236/6 at Stumps

And that would be that! There will be no more action for the day. Another day that belonged to India. Australia started the day well with Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris starting positively. The home side was 122/1 going into Lunch. However the team lost the plot completely after Lunch interval and the batsmen owing to poor shot selection just threw their wickets away. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were brilliant in their spells. India would have loved to wrap up the Aussie innings by the close of play but unfortunately the weather had the last say. To make up for the lost overs for the today it will be an early start tomorrow. Join us at 4.30 AM IST. Till then it is good-bye!