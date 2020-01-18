India vs Australia 3rd ODI preview: Where to watch, possible XI, team news and betting odds

India and Australia have set up a mouth watering title decider in their three-match ODI series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on January 19. The Men in Blue recovered after a wobble in the first ODI to win the second match with a dominant performance and level the series 1-1.

Australia looked set to record back-to-back series victories in India when they trashed the home side by a 10-wicket margin in Mumbai. However, Kohli's team showed good character in Rajkot to set up this finale between two leading teams in world cricket.

Where to watch: The match starts at 1.30 PM IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports Hindi. Online viewers can catch the action on Hotstar.

More importantly, India got their batting combination right for the second ODI, a fair comment considering the way K L Rahul seized the opportunity in his new batting position at number five.

With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening, team's best batsman and skipper Virat Kohli returned to his usual number three spot while Shreyas Iyer was back at number four. The same order is likely to be followed on January 19.

Rohit, who is due for a big score in the series, hurt his shoulder while fielding on Friday but Kohli is confident that the star opener will be available for the series decider at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Dhawan was also hit in the rib cage off a Pat Cummins ball, forcing him out of action when Australia batted.

"Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are progressing well. Their recovery is being closely monitored and a call on their participation in the final ODI will be taken before the match," BCCI said in a statement.

Manish Pandey played in place of injured Rishabh Pant and it remains to be seen if the southpaw is fit for the game.

The biggest plus for India from Rajkot was Rahul's power-packed knock at number five, creating a new set of possibilities that might help in improving the team balance.

Specialist opener Rahul made the difference in India's innings by batting at a 150-plus strike rate in an unfamiliar position, having batted at three in the previous game.

In fact, Kohli went to the extent of saying that it was the best he saw from Rahul at the international level. India are looking to add much needed firepower in the middle-order and Rahul could provide that.

In Pant's absence, he also did well behind the wicket, effecting Aaron Finch's stumping besides taking two catches.

Before the series, the talk was about 'who would open alongside Rohit?'

Will it be Rahul or the fit-again Shikhar Dhawan? With Dhawan scoring big in both the games and Rahul showing his versatility, both have proved their immense value in the playing eleven.

Kohli was criticised for tinkering with the batting order in Mumbai, especially on pushing himself down to four to accommodate Rahul but he always knew what he was doing.

"We live in the days of social media and a panic button being pressed too early. It's very important to figure out the best team you can put on the park and when you see how KL was batting today, it's very difficult to leave someone like that out," Kohli said after the 36-run win.

No significant change is expected even in the bowling composition with the team preferring three pacers and two spinners.

Kuldeep Yadav, who did not have the best of times in 2019, reaffirmed his value by bowling a match-winning over in which he removed Alex Carey and Steve Smith.

The other wrist spinner in the squad, Yuzvendra Chahal, may finally get to play alongside Kuldeep with the Chinnaswamy Stadium being his home ground in the IPL.

Another positive for India was Jasprit Bumrah producing a tidy spell, his most impressive since his comeback from injury. He stifled the opposition as wickets came from the other end.

Mohammad Shami, who was a tad expensive early on in Rajkot, bowled well towards the end alongside Navdeep Saini.

Australia too are unlikely to make wholesale changes in their line-up following the defeat. They were very much in the run chase until Kuldeep got rid of star batsman Smith. The visitors had a great chance of wrapping up the series but were unable to win the crucial moments.

The in-form Marnus Labuschagne was impressive in his first ODI innings but got out at the wrong time.

Mitchell Starc would be itching to bounce back, having conceded 78 runs in 10 overs. His new ball partner Pat Cummins was hard to score off once again while leggie Adam Zampa got the prized wicket of Kohli for the fifth time in ODIs.

However, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has not been that effective and needs to up his game in the all-important series decider.

Pitch and Conditions: We should be in for another run fest in Bengaluru which is known for the flat decks and smaller boundaries. Dew is expected to hinder the team bowling second. The weather is expected to be fine during the match.

Players to watch out for:

Steve Smith

Australia looked very much in the game until Smith was at the crease in Rajkot but Kuldeep managed to get the Aussie to chop a delivery onto the stumps just two runs short of his century. Smith will be eager to once again be among the runs in the decider.

Jasprit Bumrah

India's premier pacer finally looked back to his best following a long injury lay-off. Bumrah's figures of 9.1-2-32-1 were exceptional in a game where a total of 644 runs were scored.

Possible XI:

India possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav/ Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia possible XI: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey (WK), Patrick Cummins, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschange, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

