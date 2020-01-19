India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, LIVE cricket score: Iyer takes a screamer to send back centurion Smith

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jan 19, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Turner c Rahul b Saini 4 (10)
HUNDRED up for Smith! 100 (117)
WICKET! Carey c Iyer b Kuldeep 35 (36)
UPDATE
WICKET! Starc c Chahal b Jadeja 0 (2)
WICKET! Labuschagne c Kohli b Jadeja 54 (64)
FIFTY up for Labuschagne! 53 (60)
FOUR! Shami sends down a length deliery and Labuschagne just whips it through midwicket to brings up his FIFTY!
FIFTY up for Steve Smith! 50 (64)
WICKET! Finch run out (Jadeja/Shreyas Iyer/Shami) 19(26)
WICKET! Warner c Rahul b Shami 3(7)
Playing XI
Toss
Pitch Report
Jasprit Bumrah returns to the attack. Agar misses with the flick on the 1st ball as it rolls off the pads for a leg bye. Smith gets lucky with a thick outside edge on the 2nd delivery which escapes to third man for FOUR. He then times the shot beautifully slapping the 3rd ball through cover for consecutive FOURs. Smith gets a low full toss on the 4th ball which he guides to sweeper cover for a run. Agar again misses with the flick as the 5th delivery rolls off the pads for a leg bye. Bumrah ends with a yorker which Smith flicks through midwicket for a single. 12 runs off the over.
Australia 273/6 after 47 overs.
FOUR! Now Smith reaches out and slaps the next delivery through cover for back-to-back boundaries.
FOUR! Smith looks for the cut but only gets a thick edge past short third man.
Saini just misses the yorker on the 1st delivery and Smith slices it brilliantly past backward point for FOUR. He then drives the 2nd ball through extra cover for 2 runs. Smith uses his wrists beautifully as he moves across and whips the 3rd ball over square leg for SIX. He then pushes the 4th ball to cover for a single. Saini sends down a yorker to Agar who squeezes it to point for a run. Smith works the last ball through the gap at midwicket for 2 runs. 16 runs from the over. Just what Australia need at this stage.
Australia 261/6 after 46 overs.
SIX! Smith just shuffles across and then whips the fuller delivery high over square leg and into the stands.
FOUR! Brilliant from Smith as he goes deep in the crease and uses the full face of the bat to slice the ball past backward point.
Mohammed Shami returns to the attack as Ashton Agar walks out to bat. Smith drives the 1st ball powerfully to long-off for 2 runs. He then drives to long-on for a single. Agar gets off the mark immediately as he pushes the 3rd ball past mid-off. Shami sends down a yorker which Smith flicks to long-on for a run. Agar drives the 5th delivery through cover for a single. Smith pulls the last ball to the man at deep midwicket for a run. Just 7 runs off the over.
Australia 245/6 after 45 overs.
Navdeep Saini returns to the attack. He starts with a low full toss which Turner drives to mid-off for a single. Smith drives the 2nd ball to point and Jadeja is the man there so they quickly reconsider the single. The Aussie manages to squeeze the next ball past backward point for a single. That brings up the HUNDRED for Smith! Some relief for him after that horrible mix-up with Finch early in the innings. It’s a 9th ODI 100 for the Australian. Turner works the 4th ball to midwicket for a single. Smith pushes the 5th ball to cover and there’s a mix-up as both batsmen are almost at the same end but a fumble lets them complete the single. CAUGHT! Brilliant review from India and Turner has to walk back. He was looking to squeeze out the yorker but gets a faint bottom-edge which Rahul collects nicely. Just 4 runs and a wicket from the over.
Australia 238/6 after 44 overs.