India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, LIVE cricket score: Iyer takes a screamer to send back centurion Smith

Navdeep Saini returns to the attack. He starts with a low full toss which Turner drives to mid-off for a single. Smith drives the 2nd ball to point and Jadeja is the man there so they quickly reconsider the single. The Aussie manages to squeeze the next ball past backward point for a single. That brings up the HUNDRED for Smith! Some relief for him after that horrible mix-up with Finch early in the innings. It’s a 9th ODI 100 for the Australian. Turner works the 4th ball to midwicket for a single. Smith pushes the 5th ball to cover and there’s a mix-up as both batsmen are almost at the same end but a fumble lets them complete the single. CAUGHT! Brilliant review from India and Turner has to walk back. He was looking to squeeze out the yorker but gets a faint bottom-edge which Rahul collects nicely. Just 4 runs and a wicket from the over.

Australia 238/6 after 44 overs.