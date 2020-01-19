India vs Australia 3rd ODI Highlights: Rohit's ton, Kohli's fifty put IND in command

Catch all the top moments from the third ODI between India and Australia played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/14 With the series levelled 1-1, India and Australia locked horns for the third and final ODI at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Despite a couple of injury concerns from the previous match, India named an unchanged side while Australia left out Kane Richardson for Josh Hazlewood. Aaron Finch won his third consecutive Toss and opted to bat. (Image: AP) 2/14 Mohammed Shami provided India with the perfect start when he got David Warner to edge a delivery right back into the gloves of KL Rahul behind the stumps. Warner returned with just 3 off 7 balls with Australia reduced to 18/1. (Image: AP) 3/14 Steve Smith was involved in a horrible mix-up with Finch, which resulted in the Australian skipper getting run out at the non-striker’s end. India were absolutely electric in the field and got the reward as Ravindra Jadeja’s throw was collected by Shreyas Iyer who tossed it to Shami to whip off the bails. Australia were reduced to 46/2. (Image: AP) 4/14 Just like in the second ODI, Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then helped Australia rebuild with a strong partnership in the middle. Smith brought up his half-century with a boundary against Saini in the 23rd over. Labuschagne completed his fifty with a boundary against Shami in the 31st over. The two batsmen stitched a 127-run partnership.(Image: AP) 5/14 Jadjea gave India much needed respite as he picked two wickets in the 32nd over. The Indian all-rounder first got Labuschagne caught by Kohli and then dismissed Mitchell Starc on a duck. Labuschagne returned to the pavilion after making 54 off 65 balls hitting 5 boundaries. Australia were 173/4 at the end of the 32nd over. (Image: AP) 6/14 Alex Carey made quickfire 35 off 35 balls before he fell to Kuldeep Yadav in the 42nd over. (Image: AP) 7/14 After missing out on a hundred in the last match by mere two runs, Smith went on to notch his hundred in this match in the 44th over. It was Smith's first ODI hundred after a gap of 3 years. (Image: AP) 8/14 Smith's efforts came to an end when he was caught in the deep by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of Mohammed Shami in the 48th over. Smith made 131 off 132 balls hitting 14 boundaries and 1 six in the process. (Image: AP) 9/14 Shami bowled two great yorkers to castle Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa and finish with figures of 4/63 as Australia were restricted to 286/9. (Image: AP) 10/14 India got off to a good start with the openers stitching together a 69-run partnership. KL Rahul however was the first to perish when he was looking to sweep against Ashton Agar but was instead trapped LBW. The Australians made good use of their review to get the wicket as Rahul returned with just 19 off 27 balls. (Image: AP) 11/14 After Rahul's wicket, Sharma and Virat Kohli came together to guide the Indian chase. The two batsmen put together their 18th 100+ partnership in ODIs. (Image: AP) 12/14 Rohit notched his 29th ODI hundred in the 30th over with a single off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood. (Image: AP) 13/14 Kohli too showed no signs of tiring down and got to his fifty in the 36th over as problems mounted for Australia. (Image: AP) 14/14 Rohit's innings came to an end when he tried to play a lofted shot to delivery by Adam Zampa but holed a catch to Mitchell Strac in the deep. Rohit finished with 119 off 128 balls hitting 8 boundaries and 6 sixes. India were 206/2. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 19, 2020 07:20 pm