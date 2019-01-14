India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Preview, team news, possible XI, betting odds, where to watch

India's ODI campaign against Australia got off to a disappointing start as the team tasted a 34-run defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The team would now want to level the series 1-1 with a win at the Adelaide Oval on January 15 . For a team ranked No.2 in the World, and an early favourite to win this year's ICC World Cup a series loss so early into the new year could be prove to be a massive setback.

For Australia, the match provides an opportunity to seal the series early and gain some lost pride back after a horrendous 2018. Should the home side win at Adelaide, it would be the side's first ODI series win in two years.

The stakes are high for both the sides. Ahead of the Adelaide face-off Virat Kohli has few questions to be answered. At the moment, India's biggest strength — its top 4— are proving to be its biggest weakness as well.

Barring Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli and Ambati Rayudu accounted for a grand total of 3 runs to India's total in the first match. Early wickets meant that too much was expected out of an unpredictable and unsettled middle order.

Then there is a Dhoni dilemma to be resolved.

Ahead of the series, the old warhorse MS Dhoni was included in the ODI squad at the expense of young Rishabh Pant. The former Indian skipper played a sedate innings of 51 from 96 balls at Sydney, which eventually left too many runs to chase in the final 10 overs. Pant’s youthful exuberance may have been the answer. The team is also unclear about where should Dhoni bat. Dhoni batted at No.5 at Sydney but first match centurion Sharma believes that there is scope for Dhoni to bat at No.4.

The only issue bugging Kohli’s opposite number, Aaron Finch, would be his own form.

Runs have dried up for the Aussie opener as it was evident from the T20I and Test series against India. The Aussie ODI skipper even had to face the embarrassment of being dropped from the team ahead of the Sydney Test Finch’s poor form has stretched in the ODIs too as he was cleaned up on just 6 runs in the first ODI. The first thing the team would be expecting out of the 32-year-old Victorian is fast runs up top for which he is known.

Bowling unit of both the sides did enough in the first match to not warrant any change ahead of the second match.

Team News

BCCI announced on January 12 announced that Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar is set to join the squad ahead of the Adelaide ODI and will be available for selection with immediate effect. The good news is that there are no injury concerns plighting the team at the moment.

For Australia, all-rounder Mitch Marsh has recovered from illness and is in team’s selection frame for the Adelaide match. Marsh was hospitalized with gastritis and missed Australia’s 34-run win against the Indians in Saturday’s series-opener Sydney.

Teams

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijay Shankar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (From): Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey(w), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh

Possible XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, VIkart Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

Australia: Aaron Finch, Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

Players to watch out for

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma showed great composure amid chaos in the first ODI and scored yet another century. Although, Sharma's ton came in a loosing cause, it highlighted that the batsman possesses the ability to play a long grinding innings to bail his team out of trouble. Sharma continues to enjoy great form in white-ball cricket and could ruin Australia's chances to win at Adelaide.

Jason Behrendorff

Jason Bhrendorff enjoyed a dream debut as he ended up the figures of 2-39. The lanky left-arm pacer has the natural ability to swing the ball at good pace. He can again prove to be thorn in the flesh for India.

Pitch and conditions

Expect a low scoring encounter as the pitch will be low and slow. Bowlers will enjoy considerable success.

Met department predicts a hot day in the office for the players.

Form Guide (most recent first)

W-L-W-L-L

India L-W-W-L-T

