India vs Australia 2nd ODI Highlights: Rahul and bowlers shine in IND's series leveling win

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got off to a good start knocking 55 runs in the first 10 overs. They were both looking in good touch, however, leg-spinner Adam Zampa entered the attack soon after the first powerplay and immediately provided the breakthrough in the 14th over. Rohit was looking to sweep when he was trapped LBW and an unsuccessful review meant that India lost both their review and their opener. Rohit returned with 42 off 44 balls. (Image: AP)