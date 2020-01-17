India vs Australia 2nd ODI Highlights: Rahul and bowlers shine in IND's series leveling win

Catch all the top moments from the second ODI between India and Australia being played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/15 After a humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the first ODI, India took the field for the second ODI with a point to prove against the visiting Aussies. Virat Kohli made two changes as the concussed Rishabh Pant was replaced by Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini replaced Shardul Thakur. Australia named an unchanged side and just like the first match, Aaron Finch won the Toss and opted to bowl. (Image: AP) 2/15 Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got off to a good start knocking 55 runs in the first 10 overs. They were both looking in good touch, however, leg-spinner Adam Zampa entered the attack soon after the first powerplay and immediately provided the breakthrough in the 14th over. Rohit was looking to sweep when he was trapped LBW and an unsuccessful review meant that India lost both their review and their opener. Rohit returned with 42 off 44 balls. (Image: AP) 3/15 Dhawan carried his good form from the first ODI into this match and completed back-to-back fifties in the 22nd over. In process the Indian opener stitched a 103-run partnership along with Kohli. (Image: AP) 4/15 Aussie pace Kane Richardson gave his team much needed relief when he got the wicket of Dhawan in the 29th over. Dhawan walked back to the dressing room after scoring 96 off 90 balls hitting 13 boundaries and 1 six. India were 184/2. (Image: AP) 5/15 There was another wicket soon when Adam Zampa clean bowled Shreyas Iyer in the 33rd over. Iyer made just 7. (Image: AP) 6/15 After Dhawan's wicket, Kohli upped the ante and scored a brisk fifty. The Indian skipper scored 78 off 76 hitting 6 boundaries before perishing to Zampa in the 44th over. India were 276/4 when Kohli was dismissed. (Image: AP) 7/15 Batting at No.5 KL Rahul played a blistering knock of 80 from 52 deliveries hitting 6 boundaries and 3 sixes. Rahul was run-out in the 50th over as India finished with a daunting total of 340/6. (Image: AP) 8/15 Chasing 341 to win, Australia were off to a poor start as David Warner was dismissed in just the 4th over of the Australian innings. Warner made 15 off 12 balls as Australia were 20/1. (Image: AP) 9/15 After hitting a century in the previous fixture, Finch could not score many runs in this match as he was dismissed in the 16th over by Ravindra Jadeja. Australia were struggling at 82/2. (Image: AP) 10/15 Marnus Labuschagne along with Steve Smith rebuilt the Australian innings with a 96-run partnership. During the course of the partnership Smith completed his fifty. (Image: AP) 11/15 Labuschagne and Smith threatened to take the match away from India but Jadeja picked the wicket of Labuschagne in the 31st over to dent the Aussie chase. Labuschagne made 46 off 47 balls as Australia were 178/3. (Image: AP) 12/15 Kuldeep Yadav broke the back of Australian chase as he scalped 2 wickets in the 38th over. Yadav first got Alex Cary caught by Kohli and then got the prized scalp of Steve Smith. Smith was dismissed 2 runs short of his hundred. Australia were 221/5 when Smith walked back to the pavilion. (Image: AP) 13/15 Mohammed Shami bowled two great yorkers in the 44th over to clean-bowl Ashton Turner and Pat Cummins off successive deliveries as Australian innings lost steam. Australia were 259/7 when Cummins was dismissed. (Image: AP) 14/15 Saini made most of Australia's faltering innings as he too added his name in the list of the wicket taking bowlers by picking the wickets of Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc. (Image: AP) 15/15 Richardson scored a quickfire 24 to take the Australian total beyond 300 but it was all over for the visitors when Jasprit Bumrah got Zampa caught by Rahul. Australia were all-out on 304 handing India a win by 36 runs. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 17, 2020 09:47 pm