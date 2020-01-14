India vs Australia, 1st ODI Highlights: Warner, Finch unbeaten tons crush IND by 10 wickets

Aussie left-arm spinner Ashton Agar broke the Dhawan-Rahul partnership in the 28th over when he got Rahul caught by Steve Smith. Rahul made 47 off 61 balls. In the next over Dhawan walked back to the pavilion as Cummins got the southpaw caught by Agar. Dhawan made 74 off 91 balls. India were 140/3 after Rahul and Dhawan walked back in quick succession. (Image: AP)