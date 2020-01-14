India vs Australia, 1st ODI Highlights: Warner, Finch unbeaten tons crush IND by 10 wickets

Catch all the top moments from the first ODI between India and Australia played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 India and Australia squared off for the first game of the three-match ODI series at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Aussie skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first. For Australia Marnus Labuschagne made his ODI debut. (Image: AP) 2/13 Australia were off to a good start as Mitchell Starc picked the important wicket of Rohit Sharma in just the 5th over. Rohit made 10 off 15 balls as India were 13/1. (Image: AP) 3/13 After Rohit's early dismissal, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul consolidated the Indian scoreboard by stitching a 121-run partnership. During the partnership Dhawan completed his fifty. (Image: AP) 4/13 Aussie left-arm spinner Ashton Agar broke the Dhawan-Rahul partnership in the 28th over when he got Rahul caught by Steve Smith. Rahul made 47 off 61 balls. In the next over Dhawan walked back to the pavilion as Cummins got the southpaw caught by Agar. Dhawan made 74 off 91 balls. India were 140/3 after Rahul and Dhawan walked back in quick succession. (Image: AP) 5/13 Indian captain Virat Kohli walked in to bat at No. 4 but couldn't add much to the Indian total as he was caught and bowled by Adam Zampa in the 32nd over. Kohli made 16 off 14 balls as India were 156/4. (Image: AP) 6/13 Starc dented Indian innings further as he got Shreyas Iyer caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey in 33rd over. Iyer made 4 off 9 balls as India were 164/5. (Image: AP) 7/13 After of flurry of quick wickets, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant put up a 49-run partnership. Jadeja made 25 runs off 32 balls before perishing to Kane Richardson in the 43rd over. (Image: AP) 8/13 Indian batting continued to implode as the wickets kept falling at regular interval. Rishabh Pant was the next batsman to depart as Pat Cummins got the batsman caught by Ashton Turner in the 44th over. India were 217/7 when Pant was dismissed. (Image: AP) 9/13 Shardul Thakur made 13 off 10 balls before Starc castled him in the 45th over. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav together added 26 runs for the 9th wicket before Kuldeep was run out thanks to good work by Steve Smith. Kane Richardson then got rid of Shami as India were bowled out for just 255 runs. (Image: AP) 10/13 Australian openers David Warner and Finch tore into the Indian bowling attack right from the onset as they piled 84 runs without losing any wickets in the first 10 overs. Warner was the first to reach his half-century off 40 balls in the 15th over. (Image: AP) 11/13 Finch reached his 50 off 52 balls in the very next over. Together the duo kept piling the runs reaching the 150-run mark off just 136 balls. (Image: AP) 12/13 Indian bowlers failed to dislodge Warner as the Aussie southpaw converted his fifty into hundred in the 31st over. (Image: AP) 13/13 Finch followed Warner's footsteps and notched his century in the 35th over. The two Aussie batsman remained unbeaten as Australia cruised home in 37.4 overs handing India a defeat by 10 wickets. Warner made 128 hitting 17 boundaries and 3 sixes while Finch scored 110 hitting 13 boundaries and 2 sixes. The unbeaten opening-stand was the highest ODI partnership for any wicket against India. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 14, 2020 07:39 pm