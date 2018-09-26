IND vs AFG: A humdinger match ends in a tie

Catch all the top moments from the Asia Cup Super Four encounter between India and Afghanistan, played at the Dubai International Stadium. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 India faced Afghanistan in the inconsequential Super Four match at the Dubai International Stadium. With India having booked their place in the finals, the management rested several key players. Among those rested were Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. In their absence former captain MS Dhoni led the side. This was the 200th time that Dhoni captained India in ODIs. Other notable changes were the introduction of Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Chahar was making his debut for India in the match. (Image: AP) 2/13 Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Mohammad Shahzad and Javed Ahmadi gave the team a flying start with Afghanistan scoring 63/0 in first 10 overs. Shahzad did the bulk of scoring in first ten overs with the wicket-keeper batsman completing his half-century in the 9th over off just 37 deliveries. (Image: AP) 3/13 Ravindra Jadeja provided India with the breakthrough when he got Javed Ahmadi stumped in the 13th over. Dhoni was quick as always behind the stumps as the opener returned having scored just 5 runs off 30 deliveries while Shahzad plundered the runs. (Image: AP) 4/13 Kuldeep Yadav then scalped two in two deliveries in the 16th over as he first got Hashmatullah Shahidi stumped before bowling out Afghanistan’s captain Asghar Afghan for a golden duck. At this point Afghanistan’s score read 82/4 after 16 overs. (Image: AP) 5/13 Mohammad Shahzad continued to attack the bowlers as he brought up his century in the 29th over off just 88 deliveries. Deepak Chahar got Gulbadin Naib caught in the deep in the same over to pick up a wicket on debut. (Image: AP) 6/13 Shahzad's inning of 124 runs finally came to an end when the batsman holed a Kedar Jadhav delivery to Dinesh Karthik.At fall of Shahzad's wicket Afghanistan's scorecard read 180/6. (Image: AP) 7/13 Mohammad Nabi scored a fighting fifty lower down the order the order to give Afghanistan total some semblance of respectability. Nabi was involved in two valuable partnerships with Mohammad Shahzad and Najibullah Zadran as Afghanistan ended with a score of 252/8 after 50 overs. (Image: AP) 8/13 The new Indian opening partnership of K L Rahul and Ambati Rayudu impressed as they emulated Dhawan and Sharma in giving India a flying start. Rayudu was the first to reach his fifty and Rahul soon followed his opening partner in reaching the landmark. At the end of 16 overs India's score read 103/0. (Image: AP) 9/13 Afghan spinner Mohammad Nabi brought to his team some relief in the very next over as he got the wicket of Rayudu. At fall of Rayudu's wicket India's score read 110/1. (Image: AP) 10/13 Rashid Khan who suffered a muscle injury in the first innings was introduced into the attack only in the 17h over. He made it count though as he trapped Rahul LBW in the 21st over. Rahul went for the review but ended up wasting it as there wasn’t anything there to save him. (Image: AP) 11/13 M S Dhoni walked out to bat at no. 4 but his stay at the crease didn’t last long as he was dismissed for LBW in the 26th over. Dhoni wasn’t convinced with the decision and replays show the ball would’ve missed the wickets but India had already lost their review. Manish Pandey walked out next to bat but was caught behind in the 31st over. India were reduced to 172/4 after 31 overs. (Image: AP) 12/13 Afghanistan kept picking wickets at regular intervals to dent India's chase. Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav and Siddarth Kaul wilted under the pressure of tight chase. The match went all the way down to the wire with India needing seven runs off the last over. (Image: AP) 13/13 With seven runs required off the last over, Afghanistan turned to its main man Rashid Khan. India scored six runs off the first four balls. On the penultimate ball Ravindra Jadeja mistimed his shot to give Najibullah Zadran an easy catch. With fall of Jadeja's wicket the match ended in a tie. (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 26, 2018 07:15 am