Jun 22, 2019 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs Afghanistan, Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Afghan bowlers restrict India to 224/8; Kedar, Kohli hit fifties
Catch all the live score and updates from match 28 of the Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Afghanistan played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
Top
highlights
WICKET! Kedar Jadhav c (sub)Noor Ali b Naib 52(68)
WICKET! Shami b Naib 1(2)
FIFTY up for Kedar! 51 (66)
WICKET! Ikram Ali Khil b Aftab Alam
WICKET! Dhoni st Ikram Ali Khil b Rashid Khan 28(52)
WICKET! Kohli c Rahmat b Nabi 67(63)
WICKET! Shankar lbw b Rahmat 29(41)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (48)
WICKET! Rahul c Hazratullah b Nabi 30 (35)
WICKET! Rohit b Mujeeb 1 (10)
India vs Afghanistan Playing XI
Toss
Pitch report
Southampton Weather Update
Players to Watch Out For
Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
Team News
Shami starts right on the money with a good length delivery outside off which beats the outside edge. The ball isn’t really coming onto the bat as Zazai fails to find the right timing. Zazai pokes outside off again on the 4th ball which zips right through to the keeper. ALMOST! The 5th ball just lobs back to the left of Shami as Zazai looks to defend but it’s too far from the bowler. Zazai finally manages to cut the last ball to deep backward point for a single. Just 1 run off the over. Great start from Shami.
Afghanistan 1/0 after the first over.
Hazratullah Zazai and Gulbadin Naib walk out to open the batting. Mohammad Shami has the ball for the first over.
The players are making their way back onto the field. India will have to bowl really well to avoid facing the same fate as England who lost to Sri Lanka yesterday.
Naib will bowl. Kedar is on strike. Kedar comes down the track and lifts the ball to long-on and gets 2 runs. Kedar completes his fifty. Kedar whacks the second ball to backward square leg and gets a single. Shami is on strike. BOWLED! Slower ball from Naib as Shami comes down the track and is bowled. Kuldeep Yadav is the new batsman. Kuldeep plays the fourth ball to mid-wicket for a single. Kedar is on strike. CAUGHT! Slower ball from Naib as Kedar comes down the track to play a big shot over cover but gives a straight forward catch to Noor Ali. Jasprit Bumrah will be on strike for the last ball. Bumrah plays the last ball to leg side and gets a single. 5 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
India 224/8 after 50 overs
WICKET! Kedar Jadhav c (sub)Noor Ali b Naib 52(68)
Slower ball from Naib as Kedar comes down the track to play a big shot over cover but gives a straight forward catch to Noor Ali.
WICKET! Shami b Naib 1(2)
Slower ball from Naib as Shami comes down the track and is bowled.
FIFTY up for Kedar! 51 (66)
Alam will bowl. Pandya is on strike. Pandya plays the first ball to long-on for a single. Kedar digs out the second ball to long-on for another run. Pandya gets 2 runs off the third ball. CAUGHT! Alam bangs the ball short and Pandya wants to run the ball down to third man but the ball goes straight into the gloves of keeper Ikram Ali. Mohammed Shami is the new batsman. Shami gets a single off the fifth ball. Kedar plays the last ball for a single. A wicket and 6 runs off the over.
India 219/6 after 49 overs
WICKET! Ikram Ali Khil b Aftab Alam
Alam bangs the ball short and Pandya wants to run the ball down to third man but the ball goes straight into the gloves of keeper Ikram Ali
Naib will bowl. Pandya is on strike. No runs off first two balls. Pandya smacks the third ball down to long-off for 2 runs. Pandya pulls the third ball to square leg for a single. Kedar whips the fifth ball to square leg and gets 2 runs. Kedar comes down the track and lifts the last ball over cover for 2 more runs. 7 runs off the over.
India 213/5 after 48 overs
Rashid will bowl. Kedar is on strike. No runs off first two balls. Wide. Poor ball from Rashid bowls one down leg. No runs off next two balls as well. Rashid bowling a great over. Appeal for LBW on fifth ball and umpire gives that as OUT. Kedar reviews and the review shows that the ball is going down leg. Third umpire asks the on field umpire to overturn his decision. Kedar defends the last ball. Just on run off the over.
India 206/5 after 47 overs
Alam will bowl. Kedar is on strike. First ball is a dot. FOUR! Fuller ball from Alam and Kedar hits the ball down to fine leg for a boundary. No runs off next two balls. SIX! Fuller ball from Alam and Kedar lifts the ball over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Kedar plays the last ball to long-on for a single. 11 runs off the over.
India 205/5 after 46 overs
SIX! Fuller ball from Alam and Kedar lifts the ball over the bowler’s head for a maximum.
FOUR! Fuller ball from Alam and Kedar hits the ball down to fine leg for a boundary.
Rashid will bowl. Dhoni is on strike. No runs off first ball but there is a horrible mix up between Dhoni and Kedar and the two batsmen are almost at the same end. But Afghanistan can’t affect a run-out. Second ball is a dot. STUMPED! Dhoni comes down the track to hit a big shot but misses the ball and keeper Ikram Ali Khil whips the bails in a jiffy. Hardik Pandya is the new batsman. No runs off the fourth ball. Pandya plays the fifth ball to square leg for a single. Kedar plays the last ball to mid-wicket for a single. 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 194/5 after 45 overs
WICKET! Dhoni st Ikram Ali Khil b Rashid Khan 28(52)
Dhoni comes down the track to hit a big shot but misses the ball and keeper Ikram Ali Khil whips the bails in a jiffy.
Bowling change. Mujeeb is back into the attack. Kedar is on strike. Kedar plays the first ball to square leg for a single. Dhoni is on strike. No runs off next four balls. Dhoni turns the last ball to square leg for a single. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 192/4 after 44 overs
Bowling change. Aftab Alam is back. On strike is Kedar. Kedar plays the first ball through square leg and gets 2 runs. FOUR! Short ball from Alam and Kedar pulls the ball to fine-leg for a boundary. Third ball is a dot. Kedar works the fourth ball to square leg and gets a single. FOUR! Fuller ball outside off from Alam and Dhoni punishes it by hitting it to long-off for a boundary. Alam bowls a dot to close the over. 11 runs off the over.
India 190/4 after 43 overs
FOUR! Fuller ball outside off from Alam and Dhoni punishes it by hitting it to long-off for a boundary.
FOUR! Short ball from Alam and Kedar pulls the ball to fine-leg for a boundary.
Mujeeb is back into the attack. Wide. Poor ball from Mujeeb as he bowls down leg. First ball is a dot. Kedar plays the second ball to point and takes a single. Dhoni is on strike. Dhoni gets no runs off remaining deliveries. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 179/4 after 42 overs
Rashid will bowl. Dhoni is on strike. First ball is a dot. Second ball is again a dot. Dhoni plays the third ball down to long off for a single. No runs off next two balls. Kedar plays the last ball down to mid-wicket for a single. 2 runs off the over.
India 177/4 after 41 overs
Naib will continue. Dhoni is on strike. Dhoni plays the first ball to cover and gets a single. Kedar plays the second ball to fine-leg for 2 runs. Kedar dabs the third ball with soft hands down to third man for a run. FOUR! Short ball from Naib and Dhoni pulls the ball to dispatch it to square leg for a boundary. Dhoni plays the fifth ball square of the wicket for a single. Last ball is a dot as Kedar leaves a bouncer for the keeper. 9 runs off the over.
India 175/4 after 40 overs