India vs Afghanistan, Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Afghan bowlers restrict India to 224/8; Kedar, Kohli hit fifties

Shami starts right on the money with a good length delivery outside off which beats the outside edge. The ball isn’t really coming onto the bat as Zazai fails to find the right timing. Zazai pokes outside off again on the 4th ball which zips right through to the keeper. ALMOST! The 5th ball just lobs back to the left of Shami as Zazai looks to defend but it’s too far from the bowler. Zazai finally manages to cut the last ball to deep backward point for a single. Just 1 run off the over. Great start from Shami.

Afghanistan 1/0 after the first over.