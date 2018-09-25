IND vs AFG LIVE Asia Cup 2018: Rahul and Rayudu start cautiously as India chase 253

Live now
Sep 25, 2018 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India need 253 runs from 50 overs to win.
WICKET! Nabi c Kuldeep b Khaleel 64 (54)
WICKET! Najibullah lbw Jadeja 20 (20)
FIFTY up for Nabi! 51 (45)
WICKET! Shahzad c Karthik b Jadhav 124 (116)
WICKET!Naib c Jadhav b Chahar 15 (46)
Hundred up for Shahzad! 103 (88)
WICKET! Asghar Afghan b Kuldeep 0 (1)
WICKET! Shahidi st Dhoni b Kuldeep 0 (3)
WICKET! Rahmat b Jadeja 3 (4)
WICKET! Ahmadi st Dhoni b Jadeja 5 (30)
FIFTY up for Shahzad! 50 (37)
Playing XI
Mujeeb Ur Rahman on from the other end. Rayudu on strike. First two balls are dot. Rayudu goes on his knees and sweeps the third ball for a single. Rahul on strike. Fourth ball is dot. Rahul plays the fifth ball to mid-wicket and jogs for a single. Rayudu defends the last ball. Two singles off the over.
India 12/0 after 2 over
Aftab Alam will bowl the first over. Rahul is on strike. FOUR. Rahul is off the mark with a boundary as the ball is pitched short and wide and Rahul gets nicely on top of the bounce and plays the ball through point for a boundary. Next two balls are dot. A single on fourth ball to fine leg. Rayudu on strike. He is off the mark as he gets a single. Brings Rahul back on strike for the last ball. FOUR. Last ball is on the pad and ball runs down the fine leg boundary. Umpire signals as leg-byes.
India 10/0 after first over
Indian innings is about to get underway. With batting mainstays rested the chase won't be as easy. KL Rahul and Ambai Rayudu have walked out to bat. Afghanistan players are out too. Second innings is about to start.
Can KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu give India a good start today? We won't have to wait too long to find out.
India's batting depth will be tested today as they don't have Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to bank on with both players rested.
It was a stellar innings from Mohammad Shahzad as he got Afghanistan off to a great start scoring 124 off just 116 deliveries while the wickets kept falling around him. Mohammad Nabi then stitched together an important 7th wicket partnership with Najibullah Zadran adding 46 runs to take Afghanistan past the 200-run mark.
India need 253 runs from 50 overs to win.
Khaleel to bowl the final over. Rashid clears the front foot and sends the first ball towards long on for a single. Aftab manages to squeeze the Yorker on the next delivery to sweeper cover for a single. Rashid chips the 4th ball to long on and runs hard as he comes back for the second. Kedar manages to hit the stumps with a direct throw but Rashid had just about made it back safely. Rashid then lifts the 5th ball to deep midwicket but he refuses the run. Looks like he has pulled a muscle as he clutches the back of his thigh. Khaleel ends the over with a shorter delivery and Rashid swings but misses. Just 4 runs off the over. Afghanistan will be worried about that injury to Rashid as he doesn’t look to be in the best of shape.
Afghanistan 252/8 after 50 overs
Kaul to bowl the penultimate over. Rashid squeezes the 2nd ball to deep point for a single. Kaul sends down three back-to-back Yorkers as the batmen manage to get just 2 runs off the next 4 deliveries. Brilliant bowling at the death from the Indian bowlers. Just 3 runs off the over.
Afghanistan 248/8 after 49 overs
Khaleel Ahmed comes back into the attack. Rashid slices the first ball down to third man for a single. CAUGHT! Nabi tries to chip the 3rd ball over the men inside the circle but he doesn’t connect well sending the ball straight towards the cover region. Kuldeep manages to hold onto the ball despite colliding with Karthik who was also coming in to take the catch. Rashid then gets an edge to the next ball but the man at third man restricts them to a single. Aftab Alam is the new man in and he doesn’t manage to get off the mark from the last 2 deliveries. Just 2 runs and a wicket from the over.
Afghanistan 245/8 after 48 overs
WICKET! Nabi c Kuldeep b Khaleel 64 (54)
Siddarth Kaul comes back into the attack. Nabi welcomes him back in style as he sends the good length first delivery flying into the stands for a SIX. He then rotates strike with a single off the next ball. Rashid pulls the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for another run. Kaul nails the Yorker on the 4th ball but an overthrow from Karthik helps the batsmen pick up a couple. The batsmen then pick up singles off the last two deliveries. 12 runs off the over.
Afghanistan 243/7 after 47 overs
Kuldeep comes in for his final over. The batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Nabi then punches the 5th ball to sweeper cover for a single. Kuldeep gives away just 3 runs off the over. The batsmen will be looking to plunder the runs in the last 4 overs now.
Afghanistan 231/7 after 46 overs
LBW! Jadeja strikes with his first delivery as Najibullah looks for the reverse sweep but doesn’t connect with the bat. The umpire gives it out but Najibullah goes for the review. There’s nothing there to save him and he has to return to the dressing room. Rashid Khan comes out to bat and gets off the mark with a couple on the 5th ball. Just 2 runs and a wicket off the over as Jadeja finishes his spell.
Afghanistan 228/7 after 45 overs
WICKET! Najibullah lbw Jadeja 20 (20)
Najibullah cuts the 1st ball past point for a single. Nabi then sweeps the 3rd ball down to fine leg for a couple. That brings up the FIFTY for Nabi, it’s only his 12th ODI fifty for Afghanistan. Nabi rotates strike with a single off the next delivery. Najibullah knocks the last ball down to long off for a run. Just 5 runs off the over.
Afghanistan 226/6 after 44 overs
FIFTY up for Nabi! 51 (45)
Ravindra Jadeja comes back into the attack. Nabi knocks the 1st ball down to long off for a single. Najibullah tucks the shorter 4th delivery past midwicket for a single. He then punches the next ball to cover and rotates strike. Nabi plays a good square cut on the last delivery sending the ball past sweeper cover for a FOUR. 8 runs off the over. The two batsman are doing brilliantly to extend Afghanistan’s total here.
Afghanistan 221/6 after 43 overs
Kuldeep continues. Nabi goes for the reverse sweep on the 1st delivery but only connects with his gloves as the ball runs off to fine leg for 3 runs. Najibullah connects with the reverse sweep on the next ball as they pick up 3 runs again. Kuldeep sends down the googly and Nabi fails to read it completely as the ball sails past the outside edge. Nabi then connects with the slog on the 4th ball sending it high over midwicket for a SIX. He then rotates strike with a single and Najibullah gets down on one knee and sweeps the last ball for a FOUR. 17 runs off the over.
Afghanistan 213/6 after 42 overs
Khaleel continues. The batsmen both pick up singles off the 2nd and 3rd deliveries. Nabi then connects with a well-timed on the next ball as he sends it racing to the long off boundary for a FOUR. Khaleel bangs the next ball short and Nabi tucks it to midwicket for a single. 7 runs off the over.
Afghanistan 196/6 after 41 overs
Bowling change. Kuldeep Yadav is back into the attack. Nabi on strike. First ball spins and hits batsman’s pads. There is a minor appeal but umpire is not interested. Nabi gets a single on second ball to deep square leg. FOUR. Najibullah revers sweeps for a boundary. Last two balls are dots. Five runs off the over.
Afghanistan 189/6 after 40 overs
Bowling change. Khaleel Ahmed back into the attack. Najibullah on strike. A single on third ball towards third man. Another single on fourth ball towards square-leg. Najibullah gets two runs on fifth ball to sweeper cover. Last ball is dot. Four runs off the over.
Afghanistan 184/6 after 39 overs
Jadhav continues. Shahzad on strike. He plays the first ball to long-off for a single. Nabi on strike. Second ball is dot. Nabi hits the third ball down to long off for a single. Shahzad on strike. Shahzad plays a reverse sweeps the ball but finds a fielder. OUT. Fifth ball is slow in the air and Shahzad dances down the track but mistimes the ball. Ball goes high in the air and Dinesh Karthik comin in form long off takes an easy catch. That ends a brilliant innings from Shahzad. Najibullah Zadran is the new man. Last ball is dot.
Afghanistan 180/6 after 38 overs
WICKET! Shahzad c Karthik b Jadhav 124 (116)
Kaul continues. Shahzad on strike. Kaul bowls a yorker first up and Shahzad plays it towards mid-off for a single. Nabi on strike. Second ball is dot. Nabi plays a soft edge on third ball and gets a single. Fourth ball is helped by Shahzad to short third man. SIX. Fifth ball is fuller and Nabi just stands and delivers right over the bowlers head. Straight six. Ball is lost somewhere in the crowd. Last ball is defended towards off side. Nine runs off the over.
Afghanistan 178/5 after 37 overs
Kedar Jadhav will continue. Nabi on strike. A single to short third man on first ball. Shahzad on strike. FOUR. Second ball is quick and short which Shahzad lifts over cover for a boundary. Next three balls are dots. Last ball is played to long-on for a single. Six runs off the over.
Afghanistan 169/5 after 36 overs
Siddharth Kaul will bowl the first over after drinks. On strike is Nabi. Kaul starts off the over with a bouncer and Nabi just watches the ball sail over his head. Second ball is dot. Third ball is full and Nabi plays it for a single. Shahzad on strike. Fourth ball is right in the block hole and Shahzad just gets his bat down in time and gets a single. SIX. Fifth ball is short from Kaul and Nabi swings his bat for a flat six towards square leg. Last ball is played to third man for a single.
Afghanistan 163/5 after 35 overs