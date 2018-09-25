IND vs AFG LIVE Asia Cup 2018: Rahul and Rayudu start cautiously as India chase 253

Aftab Alam will bowl the first over. Rahul is on strike. FOUR. Rahul is off the mark with a boundary as the ball is pitched short and wide and Rahul gets nicely on top of the bounce and plays the ball through point for a boundary. Next two balls are dot. A single on fourth ball to fine leg. Rayudu on strike. He is off the mark as he gets a single. Brings Rahul back on strike for the last ball. FOUR. Last ball is on the pad and ball runs down the fine leg boundary. Umpire signals as leg-byes.

India 10/0 after first over