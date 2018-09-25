IND vs AFG LIVE Asia Cup 2018: Ahmadi scalps Dhoni as Afghanistan claw their way back into the game

Live now
Sep 25, 2018 11:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Manish Pandey is doing well as he keeps rotating strike with singles. Karthik gets a full toss on the 4th delivery and he finds the gap at deep midwicket for a FOUR. He then rotates strike with a single down towards long on. India now need just 95 runs to win.
India 158/3 after 28 overs
Rahmat starts with a full delivery outside off and Pandey drives it to sweeper cover for a single. Karthik lifts the 3rd ball towards long off for a single. Pandey then rotates strike with another single off the 4th ball. Karthik reaches out and guides the 5th ball to deep extra cover for 2 runs. He then sweeps the last ball into the gap at midwicket for a FOUR. 9 runs off the over as India go past the 150-run mark.
India 152/3 after 27 overs
Dhoni punches the 1st ball towards mid-off for a quick single. Karthik pulls the 3rd ball past square leg for another run. LBW! Dhoni looks to work the ball into the on-side but he closes the face of the bat early as the ball hits him on the pads. The umpire raises his finger but Dhoni doesn’t looked convinced of the decision. India don’t have a review as they lost it when Rahul was dismissed. Replays show the ball would’ve gone onto miss the stumps. Manish Pandey is the new man in. He gets off the mark with a single on the last ball. Just 3 runs and a wicket in the over.
India 143/3 after 26 overs
WICKET! Dhoni lbw Ahmadi 8 (17)
Rahmat Shah comes into the attack. Dhoni pulls the 2nd ball to long on for a single. Rahmat sends down 4 consecutive dot balls to increase the pressure on the batsmen. Just the one run from the over.
India 140/2 after 25 overs
Javed Ahmadi comes into the attack. Dhoni works the 1st ball down to long on for a single. Karthik moves towards the leg side and guides the next ball to sweeper cover for a run. Dhoni chips the 3rd ball back towards the bowler but Karthik is in the way as Ahmadi tries to reach the ball but doesn’t get there in time. The batsmen then pick up singles off the last 3 deliveries. India need just 114 runs to win.
India 139/2 after 24 overs
Rashid continues. He sends down the googly on the 2nd delivery and Dhoni pulls it to midwicket for a single. Karthik sends the 3rd ball down to long on for a single. Dhoni cuts the next ball towards sweeper for another run. Karthik is beaten on the last delivery as the ball sails just past his outside edge.
India 134/2 after 23 overs
Nabi starts with 2 dot balls. The 3rd delivery comes off Dhoni’s pads as they sneak a quick leg bye. Karthik then flicks the 4th ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs. Just 3 runs off the over. Afghanistan have done well to bring down the scoring rate after that quick start from Rahul and Rayudu.
India 131/2 after 22 overs
Rashid starts the over with a dot ball. Rahul is beaten on the 2nd delivery as Shahzad whips off the bails, they appeal for a stumping but Rahul is safe inside his crease. LBW! Rahul attempts the reverse sweep but misses as Rashid’s delivery skids off the pitch to rap him on the thigh pad. He goes for the review but there isn’t anything there to save him and he has to return to the dressing room. M S Dhoni comes out to bat at no. 4. He gets off the mark with a single off the 5th delivery. Just the 1 run and a wicket from the over.
India 128/2 after 21 overs
WICKET! Rahul lbw Rashid 60 (66)
Nabi starts with a dot ball before Rahul pulls out the reverse sweep sending the 2nd ball down to the third man fence for a FOUR. The batsmen then pick up singles off the next two deliveries. Rahul dances down on the last ball but is beaten by the flight as he gets an inside edge which takes the ball down towards the fine leg boundary. Aftab puts in a brilliant dive as he saves the boundary restricting the batsmen to 3 runs. 9 off the over. India need just 126 runs to win.
India 127/1 after 20 overs
Rashid continues. He starts well as Karthik doesn’t manage to take any runs off the first 5 deliveries. Rashid then pitches the last ball short and Karthik pulls it over the midwicket area for a FOUR.
India 118/1 after 19 overs
Nabi continues. CAUGHT! Rayudu dances out on the first delivery and looks to send the fuller delivery into the stands. He gets height on the ball but not enough distance as Najibullah keeps his cool and takes the catch just a couple of yards away from the rope.
Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat at number 3. Rahul clips the next ball to deep midwicket for a single which brings up his FIFTY! Karthik drives the next ball to long on and gets off the mark with a single. Rahul drives the 5th ball to long off for 2 runs. India now need just 139 runs to win.
India 114/1 after 18 overs
FIFTY up for Rahul! 50 (55)
WICKET! Rayudu c Najibullah b Nabi 57 (49)
Rashid Khan finally comes into the attack. It’s a bit late into the game but Afghanistan couldn’t help it as Rashid was receiving treatment for that thigh muscle. The batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Rayudu sweeps the 3rd ball over midwicket for a FOUR. He then sends the next ball to long off for a single. 7 runs off the over.
India 110/0 after 17 overs
Rahul slaps the 2nd ball past point for a single. That brings up the 100-run stand between the openers. Rayudu nudges the 3rd ball past midwicket for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the explosive batsman. He’s sending the selectors a reminder of what he’s capable of. The batsmen pick up a couple of more runs in the over. Great display of batting from the Indian openers.
India 103/0 after 16 overs
FIFTY up for Rayudu! 50 (43)
Naib continues. The keeper is standing upto the stumps now. The batsmen pick up singles off the first 2 balls. Rahul steps out and lifts the 3rd ball over extra cover with a beautiful loft-drive for a FOUR. He then rotates strike with a single. Rayudu isn’t one to be outdone as he pulls the last ball over midwicket for a SIX. 13 runs off the over.
India 99/0 after 15 overs
The batsmen are cruising at the moment as the field placement is making it easy for them to pick up the singles. Rahul flicks the 5th ball into the gap at midwicket and comes back for two runs. Najibullah comes charging towards the ball and hits the stumps at the non-strikers end with a direct throw but Rayudu was safely inside the crease. Rahul picks up another single off the last ball. 6 runs off the over.
India 86/0 after 14 overs
The batsmen are taking it easy now as they pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Rahul drills the 4th ball straight towards the bowler and Naib manages to get a boot to it sending the ball to extra cover for a single. Rayudu pushes the last ball to long on for another run. Just 4 runs off the over.
India 80/0 after 13 overs
Mohammad Nabi comes into the attack. Both batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Rahul comes down the track on the 4th ball and flicks the ball to mid-on for another single. Just 3 runs off the over.
India 76/0 after 12 overs
Naib continues. Both batsmen are looking very comfortable at the crease as they pick up singles off the first 3 deliveries. Naib then sends down two dot balls but Rayudu ruins what was shaping up to be a good over by dancing down the track and lifting the last delivery straight over the bowler’s head for a SIX. Absolutely beautiful from Rayudu. 9 runs off the over. India now need 180 runs to win.
India 73/0 after 11 overs
Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues. Rahul on strike. First ball is dot. SIX. Rahul goes high and handsome over mid-wicket for a maximum on the second ball. Rahul chips the third ball over in filed and gets three runs. Rayudu on strike. No runs off the last three balls. Nine runs off the over.
India 64/0 after 10 overs
Bowling change. Gulbadin Naib into the attack. Rahul on strike. FOUR. Naib bowls a full delivery down the leg side and Rahul just turns the ball to mid-wicket boundary. Second ball is dot. FOUR. Third ball is full toss and Rahul comes down the track and plays it through cover for a boundary. Fourth ball is dot. Fifth ball is dabbed to off side and Rahul settles for a single. SIX. Rayudu plays the last ball for a maximum. Fifteen off the over.
India 55/0 after 9 overs
Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues. Into his fourth over. Rahul on strike. First ball drifts into the right hander and Rahul plays it to mid-wicket for no runs. Second ball is dot. Rahul plays the third ball to mid-on and charges down the other end for a quick single. Rayudu on strike. He works the fourth ball towards leg-side and is off for yet another quick single. Fifth ball is dot. Rahul plays the last ball down to long-on for a single.
India 40/0 after 8 overs
Aftab Alam will continue. Rahul on strike. Rahul gets an inside edge on first ball and the ball almost rolls to stumps. Just inches away. Second ball is played towards third man for a single. Rayudu on strike. FOUR. Rayudu plays the third ball through mid-wicket for a boundary. Rayudu misses the fourth ball. FOUR. Crisp by Rayudu as he middles the ball through point for yet another boundary. Last ball is dot. Nine runs off the over.
India 37/0 after 7 over
Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues. Rayudu on strike. First ball is dot. Rayudu comes down the track for second ball and plays it to mid-off and takes a quick single. Rahul on strike. Rahul too comes down the track and plays the ball towards mid-off and gets a single. Rayudu on strike. FOUR. Rayudu plays the fourth ball for a boundary. Last two balls are dots.
India 28/0 after 6 over
Aftab Alam will continue. Rayudu on strike. First ball is full and batsman plays it towards mid-on and gets a single. Rahul on strike. Next two balls are dots as Rahul tries to flash on both the balls but misses to read the swing on the ball. Fourth ball is played to cover but finds a fielder. Fifth ball is played down to mid-off and Rahul sets off for a quick single. Rayudu on strike. Rahul plays the last ball to square leg and settles for a single. Three runs off the over.
India 22/0 after 5 over